“I Live In Agony”: Cheating Husband Believes Wife Uses Open Marriage To Punish Him

Recovering from an affair can be one of the biggest challenges for a marriage.

But after this man’s wife caught him cheating, she found a way to forgive him — in exchange for opening up their relationship.

However, in a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, he explained that as time went on, he grew to despise this agreement.

The man began feeling as if he was no longer contributing to his wife’s happiness, and even started having doubts if she proposed this deal just to get back at him.

This man was caught cheating by his wife

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

In an attempt to save their marriage, the couple decided to open it up

However, the man began thinking his wife is just trying to get revenge on him

He doesn’t know how to fix everything

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

But people who read his post have little to no sympathy for him