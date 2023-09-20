 “I Live In Agony”: Cheating Husband Believes Wife Uses Open Marriage To Punish Him | Bored Panda
“I Live In Agony”: Cheating Husband Believes Wife Uses Open Marriage To Punish Him
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

Recovering from an affair can be one of the biggest challenges for a marriage.

But after this man’s wife caught him cheating, she found a way to forgive him — in exchange for opening up their relationship.

However, in a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, he explained that as time went on, he grew to despise this agreement.

The man began feeling as if he was no longer contributing to his wife’s happiness, and even started having doubts if she proposed this deal just to get back at him.

This man was caught cheating by his wife

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

In an attempt to save their marriage, the couple decided to open it up

However, the man began thinking his wife is just trying to get revenge on him

He doesn’t know how to fix everything

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

But people who read his post have little to no sympathy for him

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
