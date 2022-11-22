Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Thinks His Wife Is Crazy For Skipping Christmas Over His Mom’s Holiday Tradition
31points
Christmas, Occasions5 hours ago

Husband Thinks His Wife Is Crazy For Skipping Christmas Over His Mom’s Holiday Tradition

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

We have long heard that when you marry someone, you take on the whole family. There’s definitely a grain of truth in this saying, as getting along with your new tribe is not always easy. Throw Christmas into the mix, and things are bound to reach another level of complicated. Because even though the holidays should be about spending time with your loved ones and being thankful for being together, there’s always someone who turns the special day into one big drama-tinged cocktail.

Recently, a man reached out to the AITA community for advice after he called his wife “unreasonable” for backing out of Christmas dinner. Turns out, his mother has a perplexing tradition where she asks women in the family to send “samples” of their desserts and then makes them wait for the results to let them know if they made it to the “food menu.” So yeah, as you can see, there’s quite a lot to unpack here.

As his wife believes the MIL has been “deliberately rejecting every dessert sample she sent,” the woman decided to finally draw the line and skip the occasion. What followed next turned into a nasty conflict that left the family divided. Read on to find out how the situation evolved and what readers had to say about the incident. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and share your thoughts in the comments!

After his wife backed out of the family Christmas dinner over MIL’s baffling baking tradition, this man called her behavior “crazy and quite unreasonable”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

As the situation created friction between the family members, he reached out to the internet for advice

Image credits: CHANNNSY (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

The husband later clarified some details and added an update about the incident

Image credits: user119975444

The vast majority of readers deemed the user to be in the wrong and unanimously said he and his family should reconsider their actions

Judes
Judes
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is an idiot. He writes "I don't know how this got out of control so quickly", but this BS has been going on for YEARS.

8
8points
reply
Marla
Marla
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it was all perfectly reasonable until it started to affect him in the slightest

7
7points
reply
UpupaEpops
UpupaEpops
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if SIL's desserts have never made her royal assholeness' menu either. I somehow doubt this was the first time she felt rejected either. This is a MIL from the depths of hell who uses Christmas as an excuse to abuse the women who dared to take her babies away.

7
7points
reply
Frijke Broos
Frijke Broos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the food is more important than the people, you are doing something very wrong. What a horrible tradition

4
4points
reply
