Husband Thinks His Wife Is Crazy For Skipping Christmas Over His Mom’s Holiday Tradition

We have long heard that when you marry someone, you take on the whole family. There’s definitely a grain of truth in this saying, as getting along with your new tribe is not always easy. Throw Christmas into the mix, and things are bound to reach another level of complicated. Because even though the holidays should be about spending time with your loved ones and being thankful for being together, there’s always someone who turns the special day into one big drama-tinged cocktail.

Recently, a man reached out to the AITA community for advice after he called his wife “unreasonable” for backing out of Christmas dinner. Turns out, his mother has a perplexing tradition where she asks women in the family to send “samples” of their desserts and then makes them wait for the results to let them know if they made it to the “food menu.” So yeah, as you can see, there’s quite a lot to unpack here.

As his wife believes the MIL has been “deliberately rejecting every dessert sample she sent,” the woman decided to finally draw the line and skip the occasion. What followed next turned into a nasty conflict that left the family divided. Read on to find out how the situation evolved and what readers had to say about the incident. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and share your thoughts in the comments!

After his wife backed out of the family Christmas dinner over MIL’s baffling baking tradition, this man called her behavior “crazy and quite unreasonable”

The husband later clarified some details and added an update about the incident

