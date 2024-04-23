75 Black And White One-Panel Comics By Cartoonist Mat BartonInterview With Artist
Are you a fan of single-panel cartoons too? We love this comic format because of its simplicity, humor condensed into one illustration, brief dialogue, and minimalist style. It's quite a challenge to blend all these elements into one and achieve a hilarious outcome. Mat Barton is definitely one of the artists who has mastered the art of creating single-panel comics that make his audience laugh.
Since this is the first time we're showcasing this cartoonist's work, we thought it would be best for the artist to share some insights into his work himself. That's why Bored Panda reached out to Mat and asked him some questions about his cartoons. The artist shared more about the beginning, when he started creating his series: “I've been drawing cartoons since I was a kid. I was obsessed with Calvin and Hobbes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
The cartoonist has also mentioned that some of his works feature signature elements: “A recurring theme or motif in my work is disability and cowboys. I'm a paraplegic and use humor and cartoons as a way of dealing with my own frustrations or pointing out little things I've noticed as a disabled person. I also just really like cowboys.”
We wanted to know how Barton comes up with new ideas for his cartoons, and we learned that: “I develop most of my ideas by talking with my best friend Adam Cooper who’s credited as a co-writer on pretty much everything I do. We talk on the phone several times a week and just try to make each other laugh, and that's how we come up with most of our gags.”
In fact some cats don't mind water at all. We had a Persian who liked sleeping in the kitchen sink. At first I thought that he would vacate it at once when I turned on the water, but he didn't. Actually he might ask for a bath sometimes.
Now I understand why the new neighbours German Shepherd barks so violently when I pass by their house.
Asked about some influences from the world of comedy and humor, Mat mentioned a few artists: “Some of my cartoon influences are William Steig, George Booth, Jack Ziegler. My favorite author is Charles Portis. Whenever I don’t know what to read next, or need a good laugh, I read Charles Portis.”
Lastly, asked what makes a good comic, and what common mistakes artists should avoid, the cartoonist shared with us: “I find unique comics with a fresh point of view to be the most interesting and funny. I like cartoonists who 'draw funny'. I like weird cartoons that look different from most of the stuff out there - which is hard to do - and I struggle with this. I love finding new artists who can do this successfully. A current mistake I see cartoonists make is that they don't know how to draw. Some aspiring cartoonists don’t know anything about composition, basic drawing, perspective, or construction. Understanding this will drastically improve your cartoons. And look at older cartoons too. My last tip is to draw what you think is funny, rather than what might sell to a certain publisher. It will be funnier if it’s natural and not forced. Just try and make yourself laugh.
Good thing it wasn't hail, blood, flies, darkness, boils, pestilence of livestock or death of the first-born
I love the thought of a robot having to ask a human about the meaning of self-awareness.
Pity the company that printed their t-shirts must have printed thousands.
Now I think of it he was finished on the seventh day, that is on earth but maybe he went to create another planet somewhere.