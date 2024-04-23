ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a fan of single-panel cartoons too? We love this comic format because of its simplicity, humor condensed into one illustration, brief dialogue, and minimalist style. It's quite a challenge to blend all these elements into one and achieve a hilarious outcome. Mat Barton is definitely one of the artists who has mastered the art of creating single-panel comics that make his audience laugh.

Since this is the first time we're showcasing this cartoonist's work, we thought it would be best for the artist to share some insights into his work himself. That's why Bored Panda reached out to Mat and asked him some questions about his cartoons. The artist shared more about the beginning, when he started creating his series: “I've been drawing cartoons since I was a kid. I was obsessed with Calvin and Hobbes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

More info: matbarton.com | Instagram | newmobility.com