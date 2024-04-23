ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a fan of single-panel cartoons too? We love this comic format because of its simplicity, humor condensed into one illustration, brief dialogue, and minimalist style. It's quite a challenge to blend all these elements into one and achieve a hilarious outcome. Mat Barton is definitely one of the artists who has mastered the art of creating single-panel comics that make his audience laugh.

Since this is the first time we're showcasing this cartoonist's work, we thought it would be best for the artist to share some insights into his work himself. That's why Bored Panda reached out to Mat and asked him some questions about his cartoons. The artist shared more about the beginning, when he started creating his series: “I've been drawing cartoons since I was a kid. I was obsessed with Calvin and Hobbes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

More info: matbarton.com | Instagram | newmobility.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The cartoonist has also mentioned that some of his works feature signature elements: “A recurring theme or motif in my work is disability and cowboys. I'm a paraplegic and use humor and cartoons as a way of dealing with my own frustrations or pointing out little things I've noticed as a disabled person. I also just really like cowboys.”
#2

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

We wanted to know how Barton comes up with new ideas for his cartoons, and we learned that: “I develop most of my ideas by talking with my best friend Adam Cooper who’s credited as a co-writer on pretty much everything I do. We talk on the phone several times a week and just try to make each other laugh, and that's how we come up with most of our gags.”
#4

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In fact some cats don't mind water at all. We had a Persian who liked sleeping in the kitchen sink. At first I thought that he would vacate it at once when I turned on the water, but he didn't. Actually he might ask for a bath sometimes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I understand why the new neighbours German Shepherd barks so violently when I pass by their house.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about some influences from the world of comedy and humor, Mat mentioned a few artists: “Some of my cartoon influences are William Steig, George Booth, Jack Ziegler. My favorite author is Charles Portis. Whenever I don’t know what to read next, or need a good laugh, I read Charles Portis.”
#6

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, asked what makes a good comic, and what common mistakes artists should avoid, the cartoonist shared with us: “I find unique comics with a fresh point of view to be the most interesting and funny. I like cartoonists who 'draw funny'. I like weird cartoons that look different from most of the stuff out there - which is hard to do - and I struggle with this. I love finding new artists who can do this successfully. A current mistake I see cartoonists make is that they don't know how to draw. Some aspiring cartoonists don’t know anything about composition, basic drawing, perspective, or construction. Understanding this will drastically improve your cartoons. And look at older cartoons too. My last tip is to draw what you think is funny, rather than what might sell to a certain publisher. It will be funnier if it’s natural and not forced. Just try and make yourself laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing it wasn't hail, blood, flies, darkness, boils, pestilence of livestock or death of the first-born

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the thought of a robot having to ask a human about the meaning of self-awareness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pity the company that printed their t-shirts must have printed thousands.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hengist Pod, from Carry on Cleo. Although he'd refined it a bit further with four sides.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I think of it he was finished on the seventh day, that is on earth but maybe he went to create another planet somewhere.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Mat Barton's Comics

matbarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!