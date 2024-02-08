ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the whimsical world of Jason Adam Katzenstein, a talented cartoonist and illustrator whose work brings joy and humor to life. You've probably seen his drawings in The New Yorker. He also wrote and drew "Everything Is an Emergency" - a comic book about "all the self-destructive stories someone tells himself, over and over, until they start to seem true".

Through his clever and relatable comics, Katzenstein has a unique way of capturing everyday moments with a funny twist. Whether you're a fan of witty observations or just looking for a good laugh, join us as we explore the charm and creativity of Jason Adam Katzenstein's captivating cartoons.

More info: Instagram | jasonadamkatzenstein.com