ADVERTISEMENT

Rosemary Mosco is an author, illustrator, and speaker. She creates humorous bird and nature comics, connecting people with the natural world. Her work makes science accessible and interesting, not to mention undeniably cute.

We've collected some of Mosco's beautiful cartoons to share with you, and you'll see how they make learning about nature fun and enjoyable. Don't forget to upvote your favorite comics and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you learn something new?

More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | twitter.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Mosco to learn more about her creative process and herself. The artist shared that she grew up in Ottawa, Canada, a pretty city with lots of nature close by. "I split my time between reading collections of newspaper comics and looking for critters in the gardens and ponds. When I tried making my own cartoons, I made them about what I knew—funny things that my animal neighbors did."
#2

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Creating comics that are both engaging and educational is not an easy task. For Mosco, the most challenging part is coming up with jokes that other people will find funny. "Because I spend so much time alone in the woods, I can have trouble deciding if a joke is just amusing to me, or if everybody else will like it. Sometimes it turns out that nope, it was just me. But when other people are laughing along with me, it’s so gratifying," she said.
#4

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Comics have a unique way of communicating messages and stories, often in an engaging format. We asked Mosco what messages or stories she aims to convey through her work. The artist replied that she wants to show people that nature is beautiful in its complexity. "I want to express how much I love it, and help other people love it so that they’ll conserve it. Besides my nature comics, I make comics about climate change. Those feel very important because I’m trying to show people that they’re not alone in worrying about this issue. There are so many of us who care. When we know we’re not alone, we become powerful."
#6

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"Sometimes people tell me that one of my comics helped them save an animal in need, like a baby bird in distress, a turtle crossing a road, or a lost pet pigeon. Other times, they tell me that I made them smile when they were feeling sad. When I hear that, I never want to stop doing what I’m doing, even if it can be so silly," Mosco shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
devmi26se avatar
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

''looks like a cinnamon roll, but can kill you''

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Artist Creates Comics That Generally Focus On Humorous Moments In Science And Nature Shares stats

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!