After a short break, Quatsch Cartoons is back on Bored Panda. Created by Belgian illustrator Dieter Bevers, the series is known for its absurd, playful scenarios featuring humans, animals, and even the occasional alien.

In one of our previous posts, we introduced the cartoonist and talked about his creative process. While many artists draw directly from real-life events, Bevers shared that his comics are usually born from pure imagination. “Most of my cartoons are 100% fantasy,” he told us. “Comic or absurd ideas always pop up in my mind while someone is trying to have a serious conversation with me.” It’s during those daydreaming moments, when his thoughts drift away from the ordinary, that the strange and hilarious concepts for his cartoons begin to form.

Scroll down to check out the latest works from the series, and if you missed our earlier feature, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be

#1

Absurd and witty comic showing a cat dressed as Catwoman sleeping while Batman hangs upside down outside a window.

quatsch_cartoons

    #2

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a bird covering its eyes amid three plumes of dark smoke.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #3

    Cartoon character in space suit hitchhiking on a deserted road holding a sign that says infinity in absurd comic style

    quatsch_cartoons

    #4

    Absurd comic depicts a climber surprised by a cat wrapped in a blanket on a mountaintop, illustrating a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #5

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a woman filing a noise complaint about her partner’s loud snoring at night.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #6

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing Batman and Catwoman beside a giant cat tower in a suburban neighborhood.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #7

    Absurd and witty comic of bar chart characters with one presenting a different chart in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #8

    Comic showing an interview with Pennywise, humorously asking about his IT experience in a witty ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #9

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a doctor talking to a balloon animal after surgery in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #10

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing flower characters in a ridiculous situation with one offering a bouquet to the other.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #11

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a patient complaining about antidepressants and a humorous doctor reply.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #12

    Absurd and witty comic showing a woman pleading to protect a tree person hidden in a closet, depicting ridiculous situations.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #13

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing two ghost-like characters discussing a red sock in white laundry.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #14

    Absurd and witty comic showing a worm looking at a human body map with a you are here sign.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #15

    Absurd and witty comic showing a giant walking eyeball and office workers in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #16

    Absurd and witty comic of angry dog with suitcase complaining about complimentary water bottles in a budget hotel room.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #17

    Witty comic showing a woman telling a butter-covered man he should become a better man, not Butterman.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #18

    Absurd and witty comic depicting an elderly woman walking a tortoise on a leash in a humorous outdoor scene.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #19

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a man tossing babies into the air in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #20

    Absurd and witty comic showing a man releasing birds and another with a briefcase as money flies away.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #21

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a woman surrounded by multiple Bert dolls in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #22

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch featuring a rabbit saying My favorite painter is Hopper to a unimpressed cat.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #23

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a doctor humorously diagnosing a patient with stress balls in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #24

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a dog with rabbit teeth talking to a happy rabbit dog character.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #25

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a hand drill with the caption this is not a drill in handwritten text.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #26

    Absurd and witty comic showing a transvestite character humorously labeled alongside stalagmite and stalactite.

    quatsch_cartoons

    #27

    Absurd and witty comic panels showing dogs in humorous, ridiculous situations by Quatsch with playful dialogue.

    quatsch_cartoons

