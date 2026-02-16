ADVERTISEMENT

After a short break, Quatsch Cartoons is back on Bored Panda. Created by Belgian illustrator Dieter Bevers, the series is known for its absurd, playful scenarios featuring humans, animals, and even the occasional alien.

In one of our previous posts, we introduced the cartoonist and talked about his creative process. While many artists draw directly from real-life events, Bevers shared that his comics are usually born from pure imagination. “Most of my cartoons are 100% fantasy,” he told us. “Comic or absurd ideas always pop up in my mind while someone is trying to have a serious conversation with me.” It’s during those daydreaming moments, when his thoughts drift away from the ordinary, that the strange and hilarious concepts for his cartoons begin to form.

Scroll down to check out the latest works from the series, and if you missed our earlier feature, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be