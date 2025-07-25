ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy comics that toss logic out the window and look for hilarious absurdity, then you’re in the right place. Dieter Bevers, the artist behind ‘Quatsch,’ creates chuckleworthy cartoons where anything can happen (and usually does).

The series consists mainly of single-panel strips with a simple art style. Inspired by real-life situations and more imaginative ones, Dieter creates comics that showcase unpredictable scenarios. If you like this kind of humor, we strongly encourage you to check out our previous posts featuring more work from the ‘Quatsch’ series.

But now, scroll down to explore a collection of his latest work, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself laughing, confused, and oddly inspired – all at the same time.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be

#1

Absurd and witty comic showing Indiana Jones anxiously scrolling on a phone surrounded by jungle foliage.

quatsch_cartoons Report

    #2

    Comic panels showing absurd and witty situation with fireflies lighting a birthday cake, turning themselves into flames.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #3

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a man humorously presenting a vegetable portrait as his biological father.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #4

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing two cats in bed with a humorous and ridiculous conversation.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #5

    Absurd comic by Quatsch showing a man mistaking the Mona Lisa for a model in a witty, ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #6

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing two insects with one holding a flashlight to attract women humorously.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #7

    Absurd and witty comic showing a child covered in dirt pretending to be a bear while parents watch worriedly through a window.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #8

    Absurd and witty comic showing the Greek centaur and his lesser-known counterpart from the Shetland Islands with spears.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #9

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a heart with humorous facial features saying I love you from the bottom of my heart.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #10

    Absurd and witty comic of a child pointing out a rock resembling his dad, illustrating ridiculous situations by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #11

    Comic showing a witty theater scene with skeletons in the audience enjoying absurd situations on stage.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #12

    A witty comic by Quatsch showing a giant dinosaur in a city enjoying absurd street food by eating tiny people.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #13

    Two women talking about a drooling, brain-headed man in a witty comic depicting ridiculous situations by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #14

    Absurd and witty comic showing a job interview where a man praises Monet's impressive CV in a humorous style.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #15

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing an old man with red bows as humorous hair styles.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #16

    A witty comic by Quatsch showing a Smurf playing a word game requesting a letter in a ridiculous situation.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #17

    Absurd and witty comic showing a tree shaped like the number two, depicting a ridiculous situation by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #18

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing two men toasting by a pool with a humorous business revelation.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #19

    Robot filling a crossword puzzle at a table while a cat sleeps on a couch in a witty comic by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #20

    Absurd and witty comic featuring a monkey thinking of a humorous and ridiculous situation with a cheeky twist.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #21

    Two women talking about a sentient ice cream cone in a witty comic depicting ridiculous situations by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #22

    Absurd and witty comic showing a surprised horse reacting to a Trojan horse with warriors inside at night.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #23

    Absurd and witty comic by Quatsch showing a man stepping near a falling rock sign and discovering spots on his face in the mirror.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #24

    Absurd comic shows a tree with a chainsaw taking revenge on a beaver in a witty and ridiculous cartoon scene by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #25

    Cartoon showing two men in absurd and witty comics depicting ridiculous situations by Quatsch.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #26

    Absurd and witty comic showing a clown juggling while a lion chases him, with two zebras watching in the background.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #27

    These Absurd And Brilliantly Funny Comics By Dieter Bevers Are The Perfect Escape From Logic

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #28

    Absurd and witty comic showing frogs in surgical gear performing a ridiculous operation on a patient under bright lights.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #29

    Absurd and witty comic showing people humorously posing to spell out the word life at a social gathering with drinks.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

    #30

    Absurd and witty comic panels by Quatsch depicting a man pressing his tongue against a passing bus.

    quatsch_cartoons Report

