If you enjoy comics that toss logic out the window and look for hilarious absurdity, then you’re in the right place. Dieter Bevers, the artist behind ‘Quatsch,’ creates chuckleworthy cartoons where anything can happen (and usually does).

The series consists mainly of single-panel strips with a simple art style. Inspired by real-life situations and more imaginative ones, Dieter creates comics that showcase unpredictable scenarios. If you like this kind of humor, we strongly encourage you to check out our previous posts featuring more work from the ‘Quatsch’ series.

But now, scroll down to explore a collection of his latest work, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself laughing, confused, and oddly inspired – all at the same time.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be