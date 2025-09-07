Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Human Barbie’ Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns
Woman known as Human Barbie with extensive body modifications posing in a white top amid plastic surgery concerns
Celebrities, Entertainment

'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
The Australian “human Barbie doll” Tara Jayne McConachy, who was rejected on E!’s corrective cosmetic surgery show Botched, is strutting her stuff on Instagram after a six-month hiatus.

The woman who had her first procedures gifted to her as birthday presents was turned down by the doctors, Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow, after it was established that her 99-lb frame could not bear the weight of an even larger upper half.

Highlights
  • Australian cosmetic nurse Tara Jayne McConachy, 35, resurfaced on Instagram after six months.
  • She gained fame after being turned down on Botched due to her dangerously low weight.
  • Her latest goth-style photo drew praise from fans despite signs of further augmentation.

Despite her excessive cosmetic augmentations, McConachy’s most recent post seemed to draw a level of positivity from her fans that Hollywood’s A-listing plastic surgery lovers can only dream of.

    Her most recent appearance shows her dressed in goth attire

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    The 35-year-old woman posted an image of herself in the raw-brick passage of Victoria’s Mitchelton Winery, sporting a jet black mane to match her goth look.

    On her ample upper torso, she wore something that could one day be a shirt with a long tie. 

    Finishing off the look in the downstairs department was a glossy black mini skirt atop semi-transparent woven tights.

    She donned high platforms on her feet while carrying a velvety lilac handbag.

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    “Bottled up but never contained,” she captioned the image, which drew a slew of comments from the cosmetic nurse’s swooning followers.

    Her fans swooned over her latest appearance 

    “You’re still beautiful in every way. Keep Smiling,” a netizen told McConachy, who had her first breast augmentation and lip filler paid for by her father.

    “Beautiful princess. You are the embodiment of grace and charm,” claimed another.

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    “YOU CAME BACK! I MISSED YOU,” wrote one person, nodding to her previous post on September 1, 2024, when she asked for advice on tanning products.

    “Ladies! I live in Melbourne and it’s notorious for it’s lack of sun!” McConachy claimed at the time.

    “Giving my skin a break from my tanning bed, so I’m going to fake it for a while. What are your holy grail tanning products?” she asked.

    This request gave rise to another, perhaps unbargained-for observation.

    It appears McConachy had another augmentation despite being below the required weight

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    “I am shocked u made it through the butt and breast surgery with 15% body fat,” a fan exclaimed.

    “As the guys on Botched said, u need to gain weight. Anastasia could have [unalived you] with just 100lb. 

    “I pray the doc doesn’t get his license taken anyway for doing this extremely dangerous surgery on a women’s low IBM.”

    Doctors are concerned about McConachy’s mental health

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    The “Botched” the netizen was referring to aired for the first time in 2020. There, she tried to convince Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow to further inflate her upper half due to some “rippling effect” she had noticed.

    The doctors turned her down based on her weight.

    “I’m really concerned about Tara’s overall wellbeing,” Dr Nassif said then.

    “Not just as it relates to surgery, but she really needs to get both physically and mentally healthy.”

    The “human barbie doll” admitted she would put filler where ever she could

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3 

    McConachy’s views, however, are the polar opposite. Speaking in the opening scenes she betrayed no consideration for health or other ramifications, stating simply that she was “obsessed” with the cosmetic industry.

    “It’s just everything I think about […] I eat, I drink, I dream about it.” Then, in the way of her reasons, she offered: “If you can modify your body, why not?”

    “Anywhere you can put filler, I will […] put it (in my face).”

    She noted that she had previously reduced her bust size from 1000cc because the garments were too heavy for her frame and caused her back to ache.

    McConachy claimed she has five go-to plastic surgeons  

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Image credits: tara_jayn3

    At the time of her appearance on Botched, however, she claimed that her back was stronger and thus she hoped to get her chest enlarged again.

    Even though she was denied the procedure, it appears she ultimately had her way.

    “If one says no,” she elaborated, “I’ll go to any of the other four [cosmetic surgeons].” 

    “And if they say no I’ll just get someone else.”

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    'Human Barbie' Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    She looks like she needs some therapy real fast. Her self esteem is so low, sadly. I feel bad for her. 😔

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like she needs some therapy real fast. Her self esteem is so low, sadly. I feel bad for her. 😔

