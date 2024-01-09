How I Created A Product That Connects The Past And The Future

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, dear friends and connoisseurs of unique clocks! It’s Vadim Antonov here. Today, I’d like to introduce you to a series of fascinating articles dedicated to the iconic models of clocks that we’ve joyfully created over 12 years at my Nixie tube clock workshop, Past Indicator. We start with the landmark ‘Saturn-5’ model – it laid the foundation for my fruitful collaboration with the talented designer Yaroslav Misonzhnikov, with whom we subsequently released several more outstanding clock models! And it was this model that made it into the Tretyakov Gallery for its exceptional design!

The ‘Saturn-5’ marble nixie tube clocks

The ‘Saturn-5’ marble nixie tube clocks, released in a limited edition of only 100 pieces, embody a blend of retro aesthetic of Soviet lamps, modern electronics, meticulous design, bodies made from exclusive materials, flawless packaging, and personalization – the secret to the success of my product!

Left – Vadim Antonov, right – designer Yaroslav Misonzhnikov

Gas discharge indicators / Nixie tubes

Gas discharge indicators / Nixie tubes (from left to right): IN-12, Z570M with paint washed off, Z573M, IN-8-2, IN-14, another IN-14, IN-8. The middle five lamps are soldered onto adapter boards for quick and easy replacement. These devices, operating on the principle of gas discharge, create a unique warm light, visualizing numbers and symbols. A special feature of these lamps is their lighting method: metallic numbers inside the bulb are illuminated by an electrical discharge that activates neon gas. This technology significantly extends the lamp’s lifespan.

Interestingly, the IN-14 nixie tubes are almost contemporaries of the ‘Saturn-5’ rocket, as they were produced in the 70s-80s of the last century

It’s noteworthy that the mass production of these indicators ceased over 30 years ago, making each of our clocks not just a time-measuring device but a true work of art and a living echo of history.

We developed our own electronic board, which we have been improving and refining for over 10 years, assembled in Moscow by our electronics engineers

ADVERTISEMENT

The functionality includes two alarms, brightness adjustment, and backlighting. The clocks display time in various formats and the date, operate from a 220V network, and have a sleep mode.

In an interview, Alexander, our marble artisan, delves into the nuances and complexities of working with marble

With over a decade of experience, Alexander has mastered the art of shaping marble to achieve perfect form. He understands that even the slightest imprecision can lead to flaws due to the porous nature of the stone. Crafting the “Saturn-5” clock case requires about 15 hours of his meticulous handiwork.

To craft the cases for our clocks, we selected the sophisticated Nero Marquino marble as the main material

Brass, turned on a lathe, is used for the metallic components, including the legs and encircling rings. The clock’s logo is precisely laser-engraved and then hand-painted using gold paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each clock bears a unique number, highlighting its exclusivity within a limited edition of only 100 pieces

This number is engraved on the case.

In 2021, our “Saturn-5” clocks were showcased at the “History of Modern Design. Selections. 1917-2022” exhibition in the worls famous Tretyakov Gallery, becoming a part of modern design history.

A year-long exhibition followed, and a catalog featuring our clocks was published.

I would love your feedback on whether you would like to read about our other clock models, their creation stories, and production intricacies

Over 12 years, we have released several dozen models, many of which have become truly iconic. Or would you prefer insights into working with our team, craftsmen, and designers, and other processes in my company?