California Housewife Has Courtroom Meltdown As She Learns Her Fate For Ending Man’s Life During Intimate Act

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On June 8, 2026, adult content creator Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, broke down in court as she heard her punishment for a client’s demise during an encounter.

In April 2023, Michael Dale, 55, met Michaela for what he expected to be a risqué session, in which she taped his mouth and covered his head with a plastic bag.

Unfortunately, it took a fatal turn, as he passed away from asphyxiation.

Highlights An adult content creator has been sentenced to jail over the accidental demise of a client during an encounter.

The mother of three broke down in tears during the hearing and made a “heartfelt” apology to the victim’s family.

After she found him unresponsive, she called 911 and performed CPR, but it was too late.

Rylaarsdam, a mother of three from California, was arrested in February 2025. She was initially charged with homicide, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in May 2026.

“His fault for agreeing to it. Her fault for thinking it was a good idea,” one user commented.

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Michaela Rylaarsdam apologized to Michael Dale’s family in court

Image credits: TikTok/enjoy.the.experience

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On Monday, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Brad Weinreb sentenced Michaela Rylaarsdam to a four-year prison term to be served in San Bernardino County Jail.

According to reports, Rylaarsdam stood on the stand crying as she issued an apology to the victim’s family that her lawyer, Daniel Cohen, described as “heartfelt.”

“It needs to be said, there are no words,” she said through tears. “There are no words. ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough, and I have a million emotions, but I would say the desire to go back and undo this would be at the top.”

Rylaarsdam wrote a letter to Dale’s family a year earlier, according to the Toronto Sun.

Image credits: Instagram/michaelaandbrandon

“I was going back and forth as to whether I should say something, and if I would say the wrong thing,” she said earlier in the courtroom. “But it would be a poor example to my children if I did not. When something bad happens, we need to take ownership.”

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Cohen added that she had “no intent” to cause Dale’s demise, and that the incident was “clearly an accident.”

Image credits: COURT TV

“She’s felt bad about this from the beginning,” he further said about Rylaarsdam’s state of mind, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Even before the charges, she was seeking therapy as a result of this.”

Judge Weinrab, however, had harsh words for Rylaarsdam regardless.

He acknowledged that Rylaarsdam had taken responsibility, but said the case involved a preventable tragedy caused by her actions. He added that the conduct was “so reckless” that the outcome was nearly inevitable.

911 responders found Rylaarsdam performing CPR on Dale

Image credits: TikTok/enjoy.the.experience

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The 2023 encounter took place in an Escondido home that Michael Dale rented.

Prosecutors said that Dale hired Rylaarsdam for $11,000 and requested her to wrap him up “like a mummy.” He also asked her to glue his boots to his feet and pour adhesive into his eyes to seal them shut.

Rylaarsdam obliged the first two requests but refused the last.

She recorded the session that followed for later posting on her adult content platform. The trial revealed that no physical intimacy took place.

Image credits: TikTok/enjoy.the.experience

The film, which was later used in court, showed that Rylaarsdam used duct tape to seal Dale’s mouth and bind his hands, covered his head and body with Saran wrap, and put a plastic bag over his head.

Dale had the plastic bag over his head for at least eight minutes, as per Deputy District Attorney David Jarman’s statement, which led to his asphyxiation and demise.

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Image credits: Instagram/michaelaandbrandon

After Rylaarsdam suspected something was wrong, she immediately called 911, according to her testimony.

When the police arrived, they found Rylaarsdam performing CPR on Dale, who was in sweatpants and shiny black boots. His hands were still bound with duct tape.

An unresponsive Dale was hospitalized. The following day, it was declared he had an irreversible loss of brain function and was subsequently taken off life support.

Dale’s roommate heard him asking Rylaarsdam to stop

Image credits: Instagram/michaelaandbrandon

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Detective Chris Zack of the Escondido Police Department, who headed the investigation, said he found text exchanges in which Dale made the previously mentioned requests to Rylaarsdam.

However, Dale never asked for a plastic bag to be put on his head, the cop said.

Image credits: TikTok/enjoy.the.experience

Dale’s roommate testified that he overheard him ask Rylaarsdam to stop and offer more money if she did. It was unclear whether this exchange was genuine or part of the role-playing act.

It also came to light that Dale was suffering from several medical conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Image credits: Instagram/michaelaandbrandon

“She acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem,” Cohen, her defense attorney, argued in court. “There is definitely a consensual element — not only something he consented to, something he was actively seeking.”

Image credits: Instagram/michaelaandbrandon

Rylaarsdam had been working in the adult industry for about 10 years at the time of the incident.

Her husband, Brandon Rylaarsdam, was aware of her adult content business and helped her manage it.

Image credits: TikTok/enjoy.the.experience

In addition to a subscription-based adult profile, she maintained her own website, offering both in-person and virtual services at various rates. The page has since been removed.

“Sounds like a movie plot,” a reader wrote

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