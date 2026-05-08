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Michaela Rylaarsdam, a 32-year-old California housewife who lived a double life as an adult entertainer, is facing jail after pleading guilty to fatally harming Michael Dale, her 55-year-old client, during a risqué encounter in April 2023.

Dale reportedly pursued the extreme acts that led to his demise. This detail has social media users struggling to sympathize with him. 

Highlights
  • Michaela Rylaarsdam pleaded guilty to a consensual extreme encounter with client Michael Dale that turned fatal in April 2023.
  • Many netizens appeared unsympathetic toward Dale, arguing that he willingly sought the acts that led to his demise.
  • Less than a year after Dale’s passing, Rylaarsdam launched a companion service page promoting herself under the name Asshley.

“He paid his own bounty,” one person said, while another remarked, “He said, ‘Give me acid, but don’t let it k*ll me.’”

Some users also argued that it is unfair for Rylaarsdam to face prison over what began as a consensual arrangement between two adults but ended in tragedy.

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    Michaela Rylaarsdam recorded the acts she performed with Michael Dale for content intended for her OnlyF*ns account.

    According to prosecutors, the footage showed Dale with his wrists tied, duct tape placed over his mouth, and a plastic bag covering his head for nearly eight minutes.

    Other clips allegedly captured the 55-year-old struggling to breathe before eventually becoming unresponsive.

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    Prosecutors further claimed that while Dale lay in distress, Rylaarsdam continued performing explicit acts nearby.

    Dale had reportedly paid Rylaarsdam more than $11,000 for the encounter.

    Testimony from Rylaarsdam presented during court proceedings stated that he had requested several extreme acts, including being wrapped “like a mummy” in Saran Wrap, having women’s boots glued to his feet, and having adhesive poured into his eyes to seal them shut.

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    When Rylaarsdam realized the situation had escalated, she called 911 and attempted CPR on Dale.

    He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brain d**d and taken off life support a few days later.

    Asphyxiation linked to the restraints and coverings placed over his head was listed as the cause of his passing.

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    Investigators probing Dale’s demise at his home in Escondido, California, said Rylaarsdam claimed it was the first time she had engaged in an encounter of that nature.

    After an extensive investigation, she was arrested on February 19, 2025, in connection with the incident.

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    Authorities also alleged that her husband, Brandon, was fully aware of her adult entertainment business and helped her manage it. The couple shares three children.

    Rylaarsdam’s attorney argued that his client never intended to harm Dale, as he pushed for a reduced sentence

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    Rylaarsdam is scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree homicide on June 8. The punishment for the charge is 4 years in prison.

    The sentencing will follow her initially denying placing a bag over Dale’s head and pleading not guilty to the charge leveled against her.

    Her attorney, Dan Cohen, also contended she did not mean for things between her and Dale to go the way they did and “acted appropriately when she realized there was a problem.”

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    He also noted that while consent is not a defense, it is “certainly a mitigating factor.”

    Netizens agreed, with one saying, “It’s not m**der if he sought the acts,” and another adding, “She should have made him sign a waiver. I’m sure he d**d happy.”

    Cohen also questioned the cause of Dale’s demise, claiming he had liquor and prescribed substances in his system at the time of his passing.

    Rylaarsdam set up a companion service page for herself just days before the first anniversary of Dale’s demise

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    Named Secret Hostess, Rylaarsdam’s service page went live on April 8, 2024. She introduced herself as Asshley on it, adding, “the h is silent.”

    “I am an upscale and classy creation,” she said about herself.

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    “I am able to carry myself through an intellectual and stimulating conversation. Maybe you don’t want to talk, but you want to experience the most intoxicating and provocative performance dedicated to you alone.

    “Consider me the chameleon of this industry, able to redesign myself to your specific desires,” she added.

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    Rylaarsdam described herself as being in her 20s, 5 ft. 3 in., with a “curvy body” and brunette hair.

    She asked her clients to value her time, as she is a mother of three “wild boys,” and promised to respect their time in return.

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    Boasting about her lap dance skills, Rylaarsdam said she “comes from a lifelong background of dance and knows how to incorporate acrobatics into her routine.”

    The most expensive package Rylaarsdam offered on her website was $1,500, much lower than what Dale paid her.

    She listed Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, and invoice payments as the acceptable payment options.

    “I cannot even comprehend this,” a netizen said about the case 

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