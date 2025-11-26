“I Can’t Help It”: Woman Eats What She Shouldn’t, Coworker Pays The Price

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing a chronic illness while holding down a full-time job cannot be easy. If you’re lucky, you’ll have understanding and supportive colleagues. But that doesn’t mean you should take advantage…

A woman is at her wits’ end because of her diabetic co-worker, who she says insists on eating food she knows she shouldn’t. Apparently, the worker gets sick frequently, and when she does, her colleagues are forced to do her work. The woman says she often finds herself working overtime to finish her sick co-worker’s tasks. Management is scared of being sued, so they’ve refused to intervene.

Diabetes can’t be cured, but it can be managed, and part of that means watching what you eat

“Milking it”: the worker provided quite a bit more info when prompted by netizens

Diabetes is on the rise worldwide, and the stats are quite scary…

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 200 million people were living with the disease in 1990. That number had risen to a whopping 830 million by 2022. Low- and middle-income countries are seeing the biggest increases.

The World Health Organization defines diabetes as a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

“Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose,” explains the site. “Hyperglycaemia, also called raised blood glucose or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body’s systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels.”

One of the biggest problems, says WHO, is that more than half of those with diabetes did not take any medication for it in 2022. That’s despite over 2 million diabetics succumbing to the illness the year before.

A healthy diet, physical activity, medication, and regular screening and treatment for complications are some of the ways diabetes can be treated. Experts also advise maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

So what’s the difference between type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes?

Type 1, which was previously known as insulin-dependent, juvenile, or childhood-onset, is when someone has a deficiency in insulin production and has to administer insulin every day. Health experts haven’t yet figured out the cause, nor how to prevent it.

More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. This type used to be called non-insulin dependent, or adult-onset. It was previously only seen in adults, but recently, more and more children are being diagnosed with it.

“Type 2 diabetes affects how your body uses sugar (glucose) for energy. It stops the body from using insulin properly, which can lead to high levels of blood sugar if not treated,” explains WHO. “Over time, type 2 diabetes can cause serious damage to the body, especially nerves and blood vessels.”

The global health body notes that type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Being overweight, not getting enough exercise, and genetics are some of the factors that play a part in someone getting type 2 diabetes.

In terms of what to eat, experts stress that veggies every day are a must, whether they’re fresh, grilled, or steamed. “The American Diabetes Association recommends that you fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach, carrots, and tomatoes, at every meal,” notes WebMD. “This gives you lots of nutrition and fiber for a small amount of calories, which can help you keep your blood sugar levels lower.”

The site adds that no foods are completely off-limits. However, moderation is key. “You can replace unhealthy foods with healthier choices and save your sweets calories for an occasional treat,” advises WebMD.

The best course of action is to speak to your doctor and ask them to help you draw up an eating plan that works for your lifestyle, your likes and dislikes, while still helping you meet your health goals.

People had their own ideas about how the woman should handle the situation

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing consequences when a woman eats what she shouldn’t at work.

Text of a Reddit comment discussing coworker work issues and consequences of eating habits affecting health and work performance.

Alt text: Woman eats what she shouldn’t at work, causing coworker to face consequences and affect job performance.

Comment about mental health impact and advice to see a doctor due to stress affecting work and overtime ability.

Woman eats what she shouldn’t at work, causing issues with a coworker in an office setting.

Text post from user describing IBS symptoms causing missed deadlines at work with coworker affected by overtime.

Comment discussing unfair work distribution and coworker dealing with consequences of a woman eating what she shouldn’t.

Woman eats what she shouldn’t at work, causing unexpected consequences for her coworker in the office environment.

Text message conversation about setting boundaries with coworkers to manage workload and avoid taking on extra unpaid tasks.

Text discussing workplace stress and priorities, highlighting coworker impact and handling what one shouldn’t do.

Comment from ChiWhiteSox24 expressing frustration about a woman eating what she shouldn’t and affecting a coworker.

Woman reacts while coworker looks frustrated, highlighting tension after eating what she shouldn’t at work.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman eating what she shouldn’t and the coworker facing consequences.

Text describing a toxic work environment and advice to update resume to avoid unfairly taking on a coworker's work burden.

Alt text: Woman explains workplace frustration after coworker eats what she shouldn’t, causing work and overtime issues.

Alt text: Woman explains work deadlines and workload conflict after coworker eats what she shouldn’t causing problems at office.

Comment discussing a diabetic woman eating what she shouldn’t and the coworker paying the price at work.

Woman struggles with eating what she shouldn’t at work, causing consequences for her coworker and office tension.

Text from a forum discussing coworker conflicts and HR issues related to workplace accommodations and employer responsibilities.

Comment about woman eating what she shouldn’t causing coworker to pay the price, mentioning kidney failure risks.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a coworker eating what she shouldn’t and the consequences for a diabetic colleague.

Text excerpt about a woman eating what she shouldn’t and its impact on a coworker’s situation and health.

Comment text from Honest_Corner_7518 discussing a woman’s repeated bad employee behavior affecting coworkers at work.

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman's eating habits affecting her coworker and worsening health conditions.

