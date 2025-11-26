“I Can’t Help It”: Woman Eats What She Shouldn’t, Coworker Pays The Price
Managing a chronic illness while holding down a full-time job cannot be easy. If you’re lucky, you’ll have understanding and supportive colleagues. But that doesn’t mean you should take advantage…
A woman is at her wits’ end because of her diabetic co-worker, who she says insists on eating food she knows she shouldn’t. Apparently, the worker gets sick frequently, and when she does, her colleagues are forced to do her work. The woman says she often finds herself working overtime to finish her sick co-worker’s tasks. Management is scared of being sued, so they’ve refused to intervene.
Diabetes can’t be cured, but it can be managed, and part of that means watching what you eat
One diabetic woman deliberately eats what she shouldn’t, and when she gets sick, her colleagues have to do her work
“Milking it”: the worker provided quite a bit more info when prompted by netizens
Diabetes is on the rise worldwide, and the stats are quite scary…
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 200 million people were living with the disease in 1990. That number had risen to a whopping 830 million by 2022. Low- and middle-income countries are seeing the biggest increases.
The World Health Organization defines diabetes as a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.
“Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose,” explains the site. “Hyperglycaemia, also called raised blood glucose or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body’s systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels.”
One of the biggest problems, says WHO, is that more than half of those with diabetes did not take any medication for it in 2022. That’s despite over 2 million diabetics succumbing to the illness the year before.
A healthy diet, physical activity, medication, and regular screening and treatment for complications are some of the ways diabetes can be treated. Experts also advise maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
So what’s the difference between type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes?
Type 1, which was previously known as insulin-dependent, juvenile, or childhood-onset, is when someone has a deficiency in insulin production and has to administer insulin every day. Health experts haven’t yet figured out the cause, nor how to prevent it.
More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. This type used to be called non-insulin dependent, or adult-onset. It was previously only seen in adults, but recently, more and more children are being diagnosed with it.
“Type 2 diabetes affects how your body uses sugar (glucose) for energy. It stops the body from using insulin properly, which can lead to high levels of blood sugar if not treated,” explains WHO. “Over time, type 2 diabetes can cause serious damage to the body, especially nerves and blood vessels.”
The global health body notes that type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Being overweight, not getting enough exercise, and genetics are some of the factors that play a part in someone getting type 2 diabetes.
In terms of what to eat, experts stress that veggies every day are a must, whether they’re fresh, grilled, or steamed. “The American Diabetes Association recommends that you fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach, carrots, and tomatoes, at every meal,” notes WebMD. “This gives you lots of nutrition and fiber for a small amount of calories, which can help you keep your blood sugar levels lower.”
The site adds that no foods are completely off-limits. However, moderation is key. “You can replace unhealthy foods with healthier choices and save your sweets calories for an occasional treat,” advises WebMD.
The best course of action is to speak to your doctor and ask them to help you draw up an eating plan that works for your lifestyle, your likes and dislikes, while still helping you meet your health goals.
People had their own ideas about how the woman should handle the situation
I only know about the US' (I'm assuming the OP is from the US) laws accommodations from reading Ask a Manager, so I don't know much about how it works. But surely something can be done where the co-worker isn't *able* to do their job because of their illness, because that isn't discriminatory so much as the co-worker simply isn't able to fulfil the requirements of the job and therefore disciplinary action is warranted. This person sounds like the type to run to Fair Work (or whatever the US equivalent is) though, so the company would have to make sure that they can prove that the disciplinary action is because she isn't fulfilling her role, otherwise that'd leave them open.
If I were the OP I'd be addressing the issues in writing and having the boss reply in writing (emails are fine) that way it cannot end up in a he said she said situation. I would ask flat out 'how do you want me to prioritise - X's work or mine" I cannot work as much OT as I am, so I need to just stick to my standard hours. Please advise. I'd also cc HR and boss' boss.
