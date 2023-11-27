ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a home doesn’t entitle the residents to share everything that’s in there; especially without permission.

That’s why redditor u/Gloomy-Isopod-8132 was quite annoyed when someone kept taking his food without asking. But he wasn’t sure who it was until one of his roommates got sick and some of his food—which he wasn’t sure was suitable for eating—disappeared from the fridge. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Sharing a home with housemates doesn’t necessarily entail sharing food, too

This redditor’s roommate kept stealing his food until karma taught him a lesson

The OP edited the post and shared more information

He provided more details in the comments, too, by answering some of the redditors’ questions

Netizens didn’t think the OP was the [jerk] in this situation

