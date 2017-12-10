If you think that hospitals are sterile, slightly eerie and entirely humorless places, then these nurses and doctors are here to prove you wrong! Not only they've made their hospitals seem like the most festive places to be during the Christmas time, but did so with a great sense of humor, by using stuff like blood vials and even urinals as their Christmas decorations of choice. A Christmas tree made of semi-sterile gloves? Check. Babies wrapped warmly in Christmas stockings? Yep. A Christmas spirit inspired wreath made entirely out of pee jars? Triple check! These medical professionals surely made their workplaces into winter wonderlands as if with a swift swing of a magic wand, ahem, scalpel. Do you work in a hospital that's decked out with awesome indoor Christmas decorations? Post your Christmas decorations ideas for hospitals below, or vote on your favorite from the list!

Babies Born In The Festive Period Are Wrapped Up In Christmas Stockings

Babies Born In The Festive Period Are Wrapped Up In Christmas Stockings

KeziaHatch 4 years ago

when I was born I was born 2 months premature and when my family came to visit me I was wrapped up like this! I was 2 lb. and 11oz.

35
35points
This Hospital Knows How To Be Festive

This Hospital Knows How To Be Festive

VaniceYee 4 years ago

The wall is so tachy! Awesome!

66
66points
You Know You Work In A Hospital When The Christmas Decorations Look Like This

You Know You Work In A Hospital When The Christmas Decorations Look Like This

jackseen 3 years ago

In addition to Christmas the holiday has been known by various other names throughout its history. http://christmaspicturemessages.blogspot.com/

15
15points
Blood Pack Of Santaclaus

Blood Pack Of Santaclaus

GinaEvans 4 years ago

Love

22
22points
Christmas Light Prescription Bottles

Christmas Light Prescription Bottles

GinaEvans 4 years ago

Great ideas

13
13points
Hospital Decor

Hospital Decor

GrizzliesRule 4 years ago

Kind of creepy with the forceps in it...

26
26points
Christmasy Skeleton Named Mal Nutrition

Christmasy Skeleton Named Mal Nutrition

ValerieMarcotte 3 years ago

Incredibly creative.

13
13points
Hospital Christmas

Hospital Christmas

BrennaYoung 4 years ago

@lillianchapman STFU about wasted resources already. A couple boxes of gloves cost around $40. I hardly think that's a terrible waste of NHS resources...especially as they have billion-dollar budgets. Stop repeating your nonsense. ITS FESTIVUS AND CHEERS UP THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST.

57
57points
Wreath Made Of Pee Jars

Wreath Made Of Pee Jars

guess 4 years ago

If you visit this hospital, urine for a treat

84
84points
Condom Christmas Tree! Don't Forget To Use One....

Condom Christmas Tree! Don't Forget To Use One....

Debbie Archer
YvonneBernal 3 years ago

Have fun, AND be safe! I work in a hospital.... and I do understand

22
22points
Dna Christmas Ornament

Dna Christmas Ornament

LyoneFein 3 years ago

WOW!!!!

1
1point
Dental Hygiene Christmas Tree

Dental Hygiene Christmas Tree

CindyCox 4 years ago

Check this out, EmmaLeigh Waddill!

1
1point
Christmas At The Hospital... A Wreath Made Of Urinals

Christmas At The Hospital... A Wreath Made Of Urinals

Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Not my favorite :(

-1
-1point
Have A Fun But Safe Festive Season!

Have A Fun But Safe Festive Season!

Debbie Archer
AnastasiaFoster 4 years ago

According to this, the 12th infection of Christmas is a baby...

8
8points
Health Office Christmas Door

Health Office Christmas Door

Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Like this tree with lights

0
0points
Rudolph Hospital Style...

Rudolph Hospital Style...

Nicki Davies
JuliaWolfe 3 years ago

Oh deer.

6
6points
Oh, Christmas Tree

Oh, Christmas Tree

naen 4 years ago

Awesome!

2
2points
Welcome...!

Welcome...!

Priscilla Boix
KathyLaPan 3 years ago

That would give me a heart attack lol

6
6points
Haematology Christmas Tree

Haematology Christmas Tree

Nicki Close-Lawrence
Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Merry Christmas

0
0points
I Work At A Hospital, Merry Christmas From Us Nurses!

I Work At A Hospital, Merry Christmas From Us Nurses!

Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Merry Christmas to the nurses

1
1point
Rudolph The Speculum

Rudolph The Speculum

Suzanne Lavoie
KellyRudd 4 years ago

eww..that is just wrong

9
9points
Rudolph's Also Helping Drs And Nurses To.

Rudolph's Also Helping Drs And Nurses To.

Dawn Waugh
DawnWaugh (Submission author) 4 years ago

Sorry for the shocking English there I rushed and didn't read it through

8
8points
Our Medical Chrismas Tree !

Our Medical Chrismas Tree !

Cristina Csoric
Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Nice tree

0
0points
Ruby The Reindeer

Ruby The Reindeer

Clairy Lou Lou
Have A Glovely Christmas

Have A Glovely Christmas

Helen Wood
Rudolf The Red Nosed Speculum. On The High Risk Antepartum Floor :)

Rudolf The Red Nosed Speculum. On The High Risk Antepartum Floor :)

Grace Loehr
Sue Bentley 1 year ago

I don't like this kind of humor. I'm on the other end of that thing.

1
1point
Festive Angel

Festive Angel

Dolly Mix
Speculum Reindeer... Aka Dr.spreadem

Speculum Reindeer... Aka Dr.spreadem

Marguerite Schmidt
Pharmacy Tech Wreath

Pharmacy Tech Wreath

Karen Rodenburg-Yach
Gabriella Malone 1 year ago

Nice

0
0points
Urine Bottle Reindeer

Urine Bottle Reindeer

Lee Westbrook
