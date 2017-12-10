30submissions
30 Hospital Christmas Decorations That Show Medical Staff Are The Most Creative People Ever
If you think that hospitals are sterile, slightly eerie and entirely humorless places, then these nurses and doctors are here to prove you wrong! Not only they've made their hospitals seem like the most festive places to be during the Christmas time, but did so with a great sense of humor, by using stuff like blood vials and even urinals as their Christmas decorations of choice. A Christmas tree made of semi-sterile gloves? Check. Babies wrapped warmly in Christmas stockings? Yep. A Christmas spirit inspired wreath made entirely out of pee jars? Triple check! These medical professionals surely made their workplaces into winter wonderlands as if with a swift swing of a magic wand, ahem, scalpel. Do you work in a hospital that's decked out with awesome indoor Christmas decorations? Post your Christmas decorations ideas for hospitals below, or vote on your favorite from the list!
Babies Born In The Festive Period Are Wrapped Up In Christmas Stockings
when I was born I was born 2 months premature and when my family came to visit me I was wrapped up like this! I was 2 lb. and 11oz.
This Hospital Knows How To Be Festive
You Know You Work In A Hospital When The Christmas Decorations Look Like This
Blood Pack Of Santaclaus
Christmas Light Prescription Bottles
Hospital Decor
Christmasy Skeleton Named Mal Nutrition
Hospital Christmas
@lillianchapman STFU about wasted resources already. A couple boxes of gloves cost around $40. I hardly think that's a terrible waste of NHS resources...especially as they have billion-dollar budgets. Stop repeating your nonsense. ITS FESTIVUS AND CHEERS UP THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST.
Wreath Made Of Pee Jars
Condom Christmas Tree! Don't Forget To Use One....
Have fun, AND be safe! I work in a hospital.... and I do understand
Dna Christmas Ornament
Dental Hygiene Christmas Tree
Christmas At The Hospital... A Wreath Made Of Urinals
Have A Fun But Safe Festive Season!
According to this, the 12th infection of Christmas is a baby...
Health Office Christmas Door
Rudolph Hospital Style...
Oh, Christmas Tree
Welcome...!
Haematology Christmas Tree
I Work At A Hospital, Merry Christmas From Us Nurses!
Rudolph The Speculum
Rudolph's Also Helping Drs And Nurses To.
Sorry for the shocking English there I rushed and didn't read it through
Our Medical Chrismas Tree !
Ruby The Reindeer
Have A Glovely Christmas
Rudolf The Red Nosed Speculum. On The High Risk Antepartum Floor :)
I don't like this kind of humor. I'm on the other end of that thing.
I think they need to change that title. I've worked in the medical field for over 20 yrs and never have I've seen a doctor put up decoration
We did it all the time in the dentist's office - wreaths with dental stuff, a tree with gloves, etc. Also when my daughter was born at Xmas time - they sent her home in a stocking. The whole ward was decorated. The nurses at Kapiolani were awesome!
A little creepy
They need to change the title to medical people are creative!
How about healthcare workers? Nurses make up the largest group of healthcare wirkers and are not medical staff. That totle still only applies to MD's not RT's, PT's, social workers, pharmacists, etc
