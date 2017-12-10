If you think that hospitals are sterile, slightly eerie and entirely humorless places, then these nurses and doctors are here to prove you wrong! Not only they've made their hospitals seem like the most festive places to be during the Christmas time, but did so with a great sense of humor, by using stuff like blood vials and even urinals as their Christmas decorations of choice. A Christmas tree made of semi-sterile gloves? Check. Babies wrapped warmly in Christmas stockings? Yep. A Christmas spirit inspired wreath made entirely out of pee jars? Triple check! These medical professionals surely made their workplaces into winter wonderlands as if with a swift swing of a magic wand, ahem, scalpel. Do you work in a hospital that's decked out with awesome indoor Christmas decorations? Post your Christmas decorations ideas for hospitals below, or vote on your favorite from the list!