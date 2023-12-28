ADVERTISEMENT

Some places are exceptionally good at making meals they offer, and while there probably is a certain number of excellent restaurants for almost any meal, as a rule of thumb, most people find certain meals to usually taste better homemade. The reasons for this may vary from preferring it made in some exact way, using exceptionally fresh or high-quality ingredients to believing that home coziness is a crucial part of it. People shared exactly these kinds of meals, answering one Redditor’s question: “What always tastes better at home vs. a restaurant?”

#1

Soup. Made from scratch soup. Or grilled cheese. It's a tie.

wordsinverse

sharonfaust avatar
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Many many great restaurants (not chains like Panera, Applebees, etc) make their own soups from scratch. You must seek to find.

#2

Lasagna. unless the place makes a big tray daily there is a very high chance you're going to get lasagna that was frozen. the other thing that goes wrong with lasagna is when they try to cook it on the spot. you end up with this gross meat soup in one of those pizza place to go tins.

BilBorrax

candidtamara518 avatar
SweetCheesySpaghetti
SweetCheesySpaghetti
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have never had a good lasagna in a restaurant. Nothing compared to homemade!~!

#3

I think mashed potatoes taste better at home.

Defan3

#4

Homemade mac and cheese, roux style.

yggdrasilthu

#5

Steak always taste better at home because you can do it just as good if not better than 99% of restaurants for a much lower price.

SCP239

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can make it to your exact preference, no misunderstandings regarding what is medium and what is rare.

#6

Omelettes. Restaurant omelettes are nearly always overcooked and leathery.

anon

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I feel sorry for you guys - any French or Swiss chef (and most others, I'm sure) would be able to produce a perfect omelette in seconds.

#7

Chili

Atsir

#8

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Chocolate chip cookies. Like standard, no frills, ~~milk~~ semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies.

I recall going to Mrs. Fields at the mall and the cookies were good (if not great) but still not as good as a home baked one.

Paradigm_Reset , SJ 📸 Report

#9

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online I really like going out to eat, and honestly the most disappointing thing is vegetables. I hate spending $30+ on an expensive entre for the vegetables to be steamed, unseasoned, and overall sad. That's not to say I haven't had good vegetables out, but I notice when meat is the centerpiece of a dish the vegetables have very little care. I like my veggies.

freehotcakes , Engin Akyurt Report

#10

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online I live in a chinese food desert so lo mien noodles are always better when I make them at home.

All I want is a little takeout box full of delicious, mildly greasy noodles. Is that too much to ask?

pantaleonivo , Thank You (24 Millions ) views Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

Start a restaurant? Just make sure you font need to call Ramsey! 👍🙃

#11

Spaghetti

DDNorth20

#12

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online I'm a good cook, but I can't think of anything that I make that I couldn't find better at *some* restaurant.

However, I have been perfecting my beef bourguignon to taste like the one served at Joséphine Chez Dumonet in Paris. Theirs is the best I've ever had. So it's still better than mine, but mine is better than anything I eat at local restaurants.

mintbrownie , stu_spivack Report

#13

BLTS

jirenlagen

#14

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Tamales. I’ve had very good tamales at restaurants but there’s just something about homemade that you can’t compare.

anon , Phil! Gold Report

#15

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online A simple roast chicken. It's hard to make a roast chicken cooked to order in a restaurant unless you spatchcock it.

-UncleFarty- , Tim Douglas Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
40 minutes ago

In the UK there are still quite a few places that will serve a 'Carvery' menu, particularly for Sunday lunch, where they will roast whole chickens and other meat joints and literally carve it off onto your plate. Still not as good as _my_ homemade roast chicken, but not half bad in many cases.

#16

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online In Danish cusine, there is a thing called: Mormors frikadeller, it's 100% impossible to replicate.. you need a big chunk of "hygge"

Kwispy6969 , u/Jbd0505 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
38 minutes ago

We just buy Fricadelles from Lidl France. Not quite the spherical shape of those pictures, and I'm sure that's not the only difference, but they're damn good.

#17

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Biscuits and Gravy. Those are so much better homemade

Scari_Fairi , Larry Hoffman Report

#18

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Stuffed vegetables (Grape vine leaves, cabbage, eggplant, etc.) and stuffed pigeon. No restaurant can make them like parents or grandparents.

robotobio , Rebecca T. Caro Report

#19

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online **Salad**. So many salads are sad, old lettuce with a tomato and maybe a sliver of onion. Salads are easy to make at home and I can add everything: Sweet potato, grains, beans, avocado, fresh fruits and vegetables, roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, lentils, kale, spinach, tofu, tempeh, etc...


**Tortillas**. Both corn and flour tortillas are fast, easy, and cheap to make at home and 9 times out of 10 mine are better than the restaurant tortillas.


**Anything spicy**... I can make my food spicier than most restaurants.


**Oatmeal** again, super cheap and easy to make at home. I've never seen a restaurant with oatmeal as extravagant as my oatmeal: nuts, nut butter, berries, peaches, cinnamon, chai seeds, nut milk, steel cut oats, flaxseed, and cloves.

scholargypsy , Dana Tentis Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
35 minutes ago

With you on most of this, but your 'oatmeal' sounds disgusting, and too healthy by far.

#20

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Man idk but that simple breakfast, eggs sausage/bacon home fries biscuits ultimate home meal that never slaps quite the same In a restaurant 😂

HeartsIce , Julian Jagtenberg Report

sharonfaust avatar
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
33 minutes ago

At a great Mom and Pop diner, it slaps even better because I didn't make it.

#21

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online scambled eggs. nothing like eating them just out of the pan and done precisely to your preferred texture.

zem , Annushka Ahuja Report

#22

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Baked potatoes. They never have good, crisp skins at restaurants. Most taste either microwaved or cooked well, well in advanced with soggy, sad skins.

Marinara sauce. I make it my grandmother's way, so could be biased.

Coffee.

anon , Pixabay Report

#23

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Chocolate frosting. Have yet to find one in a restaurant that I really like. They all taste little better than canned or have powdered sugar added. Nothing beats Grandma's recipe. 😋

Mabbernathy , Darko Trajković Report

#24

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Grilled corn on the cob. It's always rubbery at every single restaurant I've ever eaten it at.

ArokLazarus , Kayode Balogun Report

#25

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Christmas dinner

TheFunkyChief , Nicole Michalou Report

#26

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Bacon. Making your own Bacon, even the most basic of recipes, ruins all commercially available Bacon.

TheDadThatGrills , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#27

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online Burgers, on the grill outside.

Admirable_Success732 , Valeria Boltneva Report

#28

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online My shepherds pie is always SO MUCH better than any restaurants. Most of my Mac and Cheese's have been better as well.

91cosmo , jules Report

#29

30 Foods That Many People Prefer Homemade To Their Restaurant Versions, As Shared Online pizza at home is pretty damn good, huh. I can make the dough nice and thick, and put full cherry tomatoes on it, with lots of fresh basil. I also like eggs & toast at home better.

Itom1IlI1IlI1IlI , Narda Yescas Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Just takes so much f*****g time! Make the dough, preferably the day before. Start the oven 2h ahead to heat the pizzastone. Boil tomato sause. Kneed out to pizzas, add all the toppings and put in oven. *phew*

#30

Meatloaf

petizzysback

