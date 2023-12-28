Some places are exceptionally good at making meals they offer, and while there probably is a certain number of excellent restaurants for almost any meal, as a rule of thumb, most people find certain meals to usually taste better homemade. The reasons for this may vary from preferring it made in some exact way, using exceptionally fresh or high-quality ingredients to believing that home coziness is a crucial part of it. People shared exactly these kinds of meals, answering one Redditor’s question : “What always tastes better at home vs. a restaurant?”

#1 Soup. Made from scratch soup. Or grilled cheese. It’s a tie.

#2 Lasagna. unless the place makes a big tray daily there is a very high chance you're going to get lasagna that was frozen. the other thing that goes wrong with lasagna is when they try to cook it on the spot. you end up with this gross meat soup in one of those pizza place to go tins.

#3 I think mashed potatoes taste better at home.

#4 Homemade mac and cheese, roux style.

#5 Steak always taste better at home because you can do it just as good if not better than 99% of restaurants for a much lower price.

#6 Omelettes. Restaurant omelettes are nearly always overcooked and leathery.

#7 Chili

#8 Chocolate chip cookies. Like standard, no frills, ~~milk~~ semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies.



I recall going to Mrs. Fields at the mall and the cookies were good (if not great) but still not as good as a home baked one.

#9 I really like going out to eat, and honestly the most disappointing thing is vegetables. I hate spending $30+ on an expensive entre for the vegetables to be steamed, unseasoned, and overall sad. That's not to say I haven't had good vegetables out, but I notice when meat is the centerpiece of a dish the vegetables have very little care. I like my veggies.

#10 I live in a chinese food desert so lo mien noodles are always better when I make them at home.



All I want is a little takeout box full of delicious, mildly greasy noodles. Is that too much to ask?

#11 Spaghetti

#12 I'm a good cook, but I can't think of anything that I make that I couldn't find better at *some* restaurant.



However, I have been perfecting my beef bourguignon to taste like the one served at Joséphine Chez Dumonet in Paris. Theirs is the best I've ever had. So it's still better than mine, but mine is better than anything I eat at local restaurants.

#13 BLTS

#14 Tamales. I’ve had very good tamales at restaurants but there’s just something about homemade that you can’t compare.

#15 A simple roast chicken. It's hard to make a roast chicken cooked to order in a restaurant unless you spatchcock it.

#16 In Danish cusine, there is a thing called: Mormors frikadeller, it's 100% impossible to replicate.. you need a big chunk of "hygge"

#17 Biscuits and Gravy. Those are so much better homemade

#18 Stuffed vegetables (Grape vine leaves, cabbage, eggplant, etc.) and stuffed pigeon. No restaurant can make them like parents or grandparents.

#19 **Salad**. So many salads are sad, old lettuce with a tomato and maybe a sliver of onion. Salads are easy to make at home and I can add everything: Sweet potato, grains, beans, avocado, fresh fruits and vegetables, roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, lentils, kale, spinach, tofu, tempeh, etc...





**Tortillas**. Both corn and flour tortillas are fast, easy, and cheap to make at home and 9 times out of 10 mine are better than the restaurant tortillas.





**Anything spicy**... I can make my food spicier than most restaurants.





**Oatmeal** again, super cheap and easy to make at home. I've never seen a restaurant with oatmeal as extravagant as my oatmeal: nuts, nut butter, berries, peaches, cinnamon, chai seeds, nut milk, steel cut oats, flaxseed, and cloves.

#20 Man idk but that simple breakfast, eggs sausage/bacon home fries biscuits ultimate home meal that never slaps quite the same In a restaurant 😂

#21 scambled eggs. nothing like eating them just out of the pan and done precisely to your preferred texture.

#22 Baked potatoes. They never have good, crisp skins at restaurants. Most taste either microwaved or cooked well, well in advanced with soggy, sad skins.



Marinara sauce. I make it my grandmother's way, so could be biased.



Coffee.

#23 Chocolate frosting. Have yet to find one in a restaurant that I really like. They all taste little better than canned or have powdered sugar added. Nothing beats Grandma's recipe. 😋

#24 Grilled corn on the cob. It's always rubbery at every single restaurant I've ever eaten it at.

#25 Christmas dinner

#26 Bacon. Making your own Bacon, even the most basic of recipes, ruins all commercially available Bacon.

#27 Burgers, on the grill outside.

#28 My shepherds pie is always SO MUCH better than any restaurants. Most of my Mac and Cheese's have been better as well.

#29 pizza at home is pretty damn good, huh. I can make the dough nice and thick, and put full cherry tomatoes on it, with lots of fresh basil. I also like eggs & toast at home better.