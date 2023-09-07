Ever had a moment where you looked at a product and thought, "What were they thinking?" You're not alone. We believe that we've all come across things that seem so poorly designed that you can't help but wonder if the people behind them ever gave their creations a test run.

While many of us have encountered products that leave us scratching our heads, wondering if anyone on the design team actually tried using them, it's a sentiment shared by countless. This issue caught the attention of Reddit user u/Stay-Thirsty, who posed an intriguing question on r/AskReddit: “What product was so poorly designed that you suspect the team that made it never used the product?” People from all over the internet began sharing their stories of design mistakes, and the frustration flowed in like a flood.

Keep reading to discover the wild responses that rolled in.

#1

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Pockets on women’s clothing.

Tubbygoose , Marco Arment Report

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Because obviously women will put Apple TVs with the remote in their pockets and that's just plain weird.

#2

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Those sliding shower doors with an overlapping section that is impossible to clean without taking the whole door off.

StillHera , Thank You (24 Millions ) Report

#3

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Any sites with lots of text and ads in between. Scroll down, start reading, then the ad loads and your article shifts down a few inches. Go to click a link but suddenly the ad loads and you click that.

One of the biggest reasons I switched from iPhone to Android was so that I could use ad blockers on Firefox.

KerchBridgeSmoker , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#4

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Pots with handles which get burning hot when you heat the pot.

Brukselles , Jernej Furman Report

Ian Milne
Ian Milne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not a bad design. They’re designed so that they can also be put in an oven as well as the stove top.

#5

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Cereal bags - why are they not zip lock yet?!?!

reallyfake2 , Melissa Hillier Report

Francois
Francois
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just fold it, or use a clip or elastic band. No need for even more plastic.

#6

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Facebook. Used to be cool but now its 15 ads in a row and a rant from my friends friend from 3 weeks ago i already read a hundred times

hullutyokaveri , English106 Report

#7

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Faucets that are so short that you can't fit both hands under them without touching the back of the sink. It's so infuriating how common this is. I have to contort my hands to use them.

Bonus: faucets (most common in public parks and such) that are push activated and last only one or two seconds. Clearly not designed for proper hand washing.

chewystalebread , madgerly Report

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about sinks so tiny that you can't wash your face without causing a biblical deluge on your countertop???

#8

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Any device that typically belongs in a bedroom that has an always on LED. I don’t need to see the LED at all times when I am sleeping.

Front-Two497 , generalising Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't have those lights how else am I going to be able to watch you sleep???

#9

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread My dishwasher beeps several times loudly when the cycle is done. Loudly enough that you can hear it outside the house. If you don't open the door, it will beep again 45 minutes later, and every 45 minutes forever until you do so. There is no way to silence this feature or reduce the volume.

Apparently there's no such thing as starting the dishwasher at night and then going to bed in these designer's minds...

SloeMoe , Joanna Bourne author Report

#10

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread If you’re short and left handed, pretty much everything. Scissors. Grocery aisles. Kitchen cabinets. Pants. knives and forks. Over-the-stove microwave ovens. There is no end …

Ramscales , nishantcm Report

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This plus any side bound spiral notebook

#11

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Software drivers for basically any HP printer made in the last three decades

ThadisJones , G B Report

Roman Hans
Roman Hans
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello, Hal. I'd print this for you but I'm sensing you bought the purple printer cartridge on eBay."

#12

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Toys that only have one volume: EXTREMELY LOUD!!!!

Whoever makes these does not have kids of their own.

agirl1313 , Nenad Stojkovic Report

Arnaud
Arnaud
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My two sons had a few toys like this. One of them was a "sleeping box", the thing you put on the bedside table to make sounds and lights to help the kid fall asleep. One volume setting, yelling. This was deliciously ironic. I just soldered a resistor on one of the speaker wires and the problem was gone. Maybe I should create a "quiet module" with a variable resistor and two screw type terminals so everybody can do this without a soldering iron?

#13

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Any stove or car with touch screens instead of knobs and buttons.

pintolager , BoneDaddy.P7 Report

#14

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread The trunk wont open on some Chevrolet cars if the battery is dead. There is no key hole, or physical release cable.

The battery is in the trunk.

You can jump it from contacts under the hood, sure, but that’s such an odd design choice to me.

lurrk92 , dave_7 Report

Boris Long-Johnson
Boris Long-Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RHD Skoda Octavia mk3 - the backup key hole is in the opposite door to the bonnet release. The bonnet release that you need if your battery goes flat but for security reasons is blocked by the deadlocked door! Skodas actual procedure is to snap the handle off, use pliers and then buy a new handle from Skoda!

#15

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Baby wipes.

Hey, you know when a good time to struggle with opening a package that says it has perforations but really doesn't?

You want one? Here's a chunk of 20.

You want a bunch? Here's a tiny ripped corner.

You have 10 left on a trip and need to conserve? Too bad mother f****r, here's the rest of the pack. Get your tired a*s to CVS.

Miklay83 , Kim Love Report

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy cow, do I relate to this. Baby wipes are evil!

#16

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Plant pots with non drainage although they look like they did.

Global_Fail_1943 , Lindsey Turner Report

Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are decorative pots. You're supposed to put the ugly plastic ones inside of them.

#17

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread All of the «tear here» markings on coffee packs, juice cartons, etc., mark the strongest/most tear resistant part of the package.

toru_okada_4ever , ashleigh290 Report

#18

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Sanitary pads

Especially ones advertised as "zero bunching" - they most certainly do bunch. They will go straight up your bum crack. They can only have been designed by someone who doesn't use them to have made that claim

ArcadiaRivea , Marco Verch Professional Report

#19

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Made it and don't use it? The metaverse

theunclescrooge , Benoît Prieur Report

#20

I had an automatic litter box that was fine for pee but the motor was way too weak to scoop poop and regularly got stuck. Also, poop tended to stick to the tines and make a big mess. I called the (small) company. The rep told me that the box design was tested using water and was never tested in a real life situation with real cats as no one there had a cat. She didn't understand why this was a problem.

MildredMay Report

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who works in product development, this is shocking

#21

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Womens underwear. The part that is supposed to get dirty is never far enough forward to catch what its supposed to catch. 

NotThisAgain21 , Brandie Heinel Report

Vervelende Panda
Vervelende Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no idea what they're talking about. Have been an underwear wearing woman all my life.

#22

The newly-built ladies toilets in our office building which had no space for the sanitary products bins. The bins ended up awkwardly shoved into the too-small gap with the net result of making the actual toilets too narrow to sit on. Fully expect those dimensions were drawn and approved by someone who had no use for the bins or didn’t even know they were present in every toilet.

CherenkovLady Report

SL SL
SL SL
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our they could just use smaller bins?

#23

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Single ply toilet paper

yamaha2000us , Micah Sittig Report

#24

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Kids bubbles where the container is a test tube with a rounded bottom so it can never be set down unless the cap is on

r_avocado , Tim Pierce Report

#25

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Most of todays can openers.

OldMork , Didriks Report

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re awesome! The lids aren’t sharp and you can actually put them back on top

#26

My new £1000 washing machine. Does a great job washing clothes and is all singing and all dancing. But all this additional stuff adds complexity and is an absolute bastard to clean. The detergent draw has all this fancy stuff my old didn’t and I just get so much mold growing. Have to take it all apart and clean it so often. It’s so annoying.

Edit: everyone telling me to ‘leave the drawer and door open’….yeah I get that. But that’s why I answered the original question. Stupid design that I have to leave the doors open when not in use. It’s dangerous (with kids and cats!) and it gets in the way. Stupid design

Dannysan5677 Report

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You forgot to mention that it's stupid :-D

#27

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread My new iron. Has a restart if you tip it over after it’s timed out. So if you accidentally leave it plugged it and it gets knocked over by accident (pet or child bumps the board, wind knocks something over knocking the iron over) it starts up while face down.

tangcameo , noricum Report

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not only ridiculous but dangerous too

#28

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Dyson vacuum cleaners. They may be great if you live in a pristine, lovely house - but when it's an old house and you add 4 cats, a dog and 2 children it's a useless piece of c**p where the cleaning head needs to be de-clogged every 10 minutes. And you almost need to be an engineer to disassemble, clean and reassemble it. I hate that f*****g piece of trash and am very, very sorry that I sold my reliable old Hoover. I am positive that Dyson and whoever else was involved in creating this masterpiece has never actually had to clean a house. Sucking up pieces of styrofoam at the testing clinics is not a real world example.

Moos_Mumsy , Michael Aulia Report

Boris Long-Johnson
Boris Long-Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You want a Henry! I refuse to buy dyson as mr dyson is a massive brexit supporting prick.

#29

The word "latinx" as a gender-neutral way to refer to Latinos.

Whoever came up with that nonsense had never even taken a Spanish 101 course. "Latinx" is simply unpronounceable in Spanish - even a 5yo speaker would know that - and the real gender neutral word would be "latine", but even that is very rarely used

Edit: stupid spelling

biggaybrian Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've yet to meet anyone of Latin American descent that uses latinx. Or even likes it. I've met plenty of virtue signaling Karen's that adore it though. Spanish (like other Romance languages) has a gender for everything including people. Don't like the one you were born with? Let me know and I'll use the other one for you. And yes, I'm of Spanish heritage.

#30

I just bought a waterproof cargo bag for the roof of my car that was fairly expensive

The Velcro that keeps the zipper protected was just GLUED ON, not stitched

The very first time I opened the bag all the Velcro came off because the attraction to itself was stronger than the adhesive bond to the vinyl bag

It’s like there was absolutely zero product testing, but I’m sure it was 5 cents cheaper to make it glued rather than stitched. How could something like this have ever been allowed to leave the factory?

Dustmopper Report

#31

Okay, bear with me here... all these grocery items in plastic that have a ziploc closer as well.

The idea is great! Open, use, reseal.

But in my experience (and I'm not exactly old and weak) these don't work as planned. Frequently they have the perforated section you can rip off, supposedly to allow access to the ziploc portion. Many times there's glue holding pieces together and the perforated section never seems to extend past that.

Even when not glued, the ziploc is apparently held together by the weak nuclear force and will NOT come apart. There's never enough plastic to pull on, and when there is it's approximately as strong as wet tissue paper. So it just rips.

IMHO the worst offenders are deli meats, but it's been tortillas and more that have flummoxed me. Far too often I just take scissors to the package and then 'seal' it later with a clothes pin.

jonrpatrick Report

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And when you do get it open, after pouring out some content you can't close it back up because there's gunk in the zip

#32

The current NHS system. I bet all the ones in charge have private health care.

BaldymonS Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be told to everyone here in the US that thinks universal healthcare is exactly the same as private health care but free. Anyone I know in the UK and Canada tell me its great that the pay for most costs with something major like heart surgery or cancer but that doesn't necessarily apply to everyone (if they don't approve the procedure) and you have a long wait list. For everything where you aren't about to die today, it is "doctor can see you in 4 weeks for your infection, have some paracetamol and godspeed". In other words all Healthcare systems blow.

#33

Literally just printers in general. I’d be amazed if anyone here said they’ve had a printer thats always just cooperated and printed with no hassle. It’s always “no” ink, or can’t connect to printer, a jam, a power issue, simply not doing anything, etc.

Rising-Ark Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laser printer ftw! Prints around 1700 pages before needing a toner cartridge costing ~$50.

#34

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread A lot of birdfeeders i buy are very poorly designed, the seeds get wet or they dont come out. I often wonder where these people live that do design them.

Fantastic-Pop-9122 , Jeffrey Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ermm..You're saying that birds won't eat wet seeds

#35

My kitchen trash can. It is one sold by Glad specifically for their bigger, extra strong 20 gallon trash bags. It is not particularly cheap.

It looks good, but the design of it is what you might expect if you told aliens what a trash can is and they designed one without ever seeing it. How it holds the bag basically causes you to lose 4 gallons of capacity and have to risk tearing the bag or spilling its contents every time you go to remove it. It also has a trash bag holder that is so narrow, you have to feed it trash bags one at a time, completely defeating the point. And if you try to compact the trash a bit, you're almost guaranteed to tear the "tear resistant" bag.

Such a poor design.

Edit: For everyone who keeps commenting about how I should recycle and compost... I do. That has nothing to do with my trashcan...

samanime Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they were telling you to recycle that garbage can

#36

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread That weird watermelon slicer tool. Broke the first time I used it.

Fluffydress , Lisa Sjolund Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see the problem here. Those aren't meant for watermelon, they're for taking the heads off the elite swine.

#37

My refrigerator has a water filter that cannot be changed without turning off the supply... Which is behind the refrigerator. So you have to pull the multi hundred pound fridge (with all the food and such) out to turn the water off before you can change the water filter.. The old Maytag it replaced had no such requirement.

brina_cd Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OR you can tunnel in from the other side of the wall behind it. Put a giant wooden frame around the hole and call it art

#38

Some road intersections make me wonder if the engineers have actually ever driven a vehicle.

imdstuf Report

#39

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread Cardboard tampon applicator

Sandwichlover7504 , tampax Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Less plastic waste. Never understood the need for an applicator anyway.

#40

Most web sites, but for some reason especially those designed for use by elderly people such as medical sites and insurance.

zerbey Report

#41

The Apple Mac chargeable cordless mouse. Cos you can't use it while it's charging. Dumbasses

Solid-Actuator161 Report

Sebastián Rodríguez
Sebastián Rodríguez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever designed that is a genius: they force their costumers to buy two products instead of one. The dumbasses are the ones who buy it and keep calling it "innovation" while getting scammed.

#42

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread An app: Duolingo. The people who made it claimed they wanted to make an app that can get you to B2 CEFR level in your target language.

One of the creators used it AFTER the app was made (which is a bit sketchy) to learn Spanish. After he finished the course, a reporter asked him ¿Hablas español? (Do you speak Spanish?).

He couldn't understand what he was being asked and asked the reporter to repeat.

B2 level. Suuureee, Duo.

Ss_Weirdo , Esperluette Report

Sebastián Rodríguez
Sebastián Rodríguez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The app can be usefule to learn some basic vocabulary. But you definitely need to study the grammar with a teacher.

#43

Youtubes UI on their website

kerl019 Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So so much online UI right now is extremely accessibility unfriendly. I use a good few accessibility programs and modifications, and the sheer amount of times that I have to cripple readability and ask my partner to read the page for me is countless - because the UI blocks the content on zoom, font size increases don't properly scale, and none of the sites that do those two things ever work with my screen reader. Also, defaulting to mobile layout on desktop. Great, now I can't read your menus ad my screen reader throws a fit!

#44

Bacon packages. Can I get a ziplock for it? I don’t want to eat 30 pieces of bacon in one sitting.

edie751 Report

#45

I wager that every coffin maker has never used one.

Absolutedisgrace Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True, but I've never heard any deceased person complaining

#46

3/4 of the cheese slicers and other cheese tools for sale.

whitepawn23 Report

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Cheese tools'?? Eh? You mean a knife?!

#47

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread The shift on a Nissan Pathfinder. Trying to get it into neutral is like a carnival game. Almost destroyed it trying to enter a car wash.

darth-skeletor , Stevan Sheets Report

#48

The Bluetooth app connectivity for my washing machine (Didn't really want that feature, but it was a last minute substitution).


If the wash cycle takes longer than the initial estimate the start time changes rather than the time remaining estimate.


I just don't bother with the app.

dragon2611 Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting gaslit by your appliances.... damn.

#49

50 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed In This Online Thread For actual physical products: all the kids toys that are made with small, detachable parts. Even sticking within age restrictions, a lot of toys aimed at boys can be unnecessarily dangerous. I also thought this could apply to video games, and I'm definitely choosing Pokémon Scarlet/Violet.

Bunnygirlbrynne , Les Chatfield Report

Spookyaction
Spookyaction
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still mad about losing my little James Bond figure in the 1970’s because the ejector seat of his Aston Martin was so strong. That also goes for the little missives from the Batmobile.

#50

American Refrigerators. They don't fit into your home unless you take the doors off?

corrugatedfiberboard Report

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We take the roof off and drop it in from above

