 I Made Glass Octopus Inspired By The Blue-Ringed Beauty (5 Pics)
I Made Glass Octopus Inspired By The Blue-Ringed Beauty (5 Pics)
Nikita Drachuk
Community member

Diving into the world of art and nature, I found my muse in the awe-inspiring blue-ringed octopus. Its intricate beauty and graceful presence captured my imagination, leading to the creation of a special glass figurine.

With practiced hands and a heart brimming with passion, I embarked on the journey of glassblowing. The translucent glass lent itself perfectly to capture the ethereal nature of this magnificent creature. Each delicate tentacle was shaped with care, mirroring the fluid movements of the blue-ringed marvel.

The real challenge lay in emulating the vibrant blue rings that define this cephalopod. Through a careful blend of colored glass powders and pigments, I layered the hues to replicate nature’s masterpiece. The result? A stunning visual tribute that pays homage to the beauty of the blue-ringed octopus.

More than just a work of art, this glass figurine carries a message of conservation. It’s a reminder of the delicate balance of our oceans and the need to protect these mesmerizing creatures. Let this creation serve as a beacon, urging us all to cherish and safeguard the wonders of the deep.

More info: Etsy

Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Author, Community member

I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.

• Etsy: https://etsy.com/shop/miniatureglass

• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/

• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com

• Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Also on Bored Panda