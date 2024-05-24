ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever gotten hungry just by looking at handbags? Does that seem strange? How could a piece of clothing affect your appetite? Well, if you stick with us and keep scrolling, it will all become clear!

'Rommy de Bommy' is proving how much food and fashion have in common. While they might not seem similar at first, this Dutch artist is changing our perspective entirely. Inspired by a wide range of foods—from snacks and cakes to fruits, veggies, and full meals—she transforms these ideas into unique handbag designs, offering these incredibly creative products to clients worldwide.

More info: Instagram | rommydebommy.com



Image credits: rommydebommy