Best Humidifier in 2024 ranked by people’s reviews
Have you ever woken up with a scratchy throat or dry, itchy skin and wondered why? Often, the low level of humidity in our homes is to blame. The good news is that a good humidifier can easily solve the problem!
Choosing the right humidifier from so many options on the market can be tricky. To help you, we’ve rounded up the best humidifiers for 2024, each a superstar in its own right!
We’ve carefully researched and selected the very best, focusing on criteria like user reviews, sales data, and product features.
Let’s quickly walk through the options and find the one that’s just right for your space and needs! Scroll down to find the comprehensive reviews.
- Best overall: Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier ($39.99)
- Best cool mist: Peach Street Cool Mist Humidifier ($22.29)
- Best warm mist: Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier ($39.99)
- Best for bedrooms: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($39.99)
- Best for babies: Levoit Top Fill Humidifier For Baby Nursery ($28.98)
- Best for large rooms: Levoit Smart Humidifier For Large Rooms ($67.94)
- Best to soothe cough relief: Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($57.84)
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Cool Mist Humidifier: Our Top Picks
Cool mist humidifiers disperse a room-temperature mist, which is the recommended option for treating colds, as it shrinks nasal passages, according to the FDA—plus, it’s safer as there’s no risk of hot water burns. They can be used all year round, particularly in warmer climates. Depending on the model, some cool mist humidifiers can be a little noisier and need regular cleaning to prevent mold and bacteria.
#1 Peach Street Cool Mist Humidifier
The Peach Street Cool Mist Humidifier is so quiet you’ll forget it’s even there—perfect for baby rooms or your sanctuary of sleep. And when it’s time to refill the tank after a full day’s use, a handy red light cues you in with an easy-fill design to get you back to comfort in no time.
Don’t fret about forgetting to shut it down—auto shut-off has got your back. Just set it and let the good air fill your home.
Water tank capacity: 2.2 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: Large
Pros
• Extremely quiet
• Handy red light indicator for refills
• Auto shut-off feature
• Suitable for large rooms
• Rated as the #1 cool mist humidifier by FindThisBest
• 360-degree nozzle rotation
Cons
• The bottom-fill design may be less convenient for some users
What Do Customers Say
“I liked it cause the opening for the water was big, and I could put one of those things in it that keeps the tank cleaner longer so you don't have to wash it as often.”—beans4eva on Reddit.
#2 Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier
The 4-liter tank of this Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier delivers a 40-hour mist, making dry air a thing of the past. You can add a splash of your favorite essential oil to the mix for some mood-lifting aromatherapy. And when it’s time to unwind, this quiet companion won't disturb your peace.
With easy controls and a 360-degree nozzle, setting up your ideal humidity level is a breeze. Plus, its sleek design means simple refills and clean-ups.
Water tank capacity: 4 Liters
Runtime: 40 hours
Room size: up to 376 square feet
Pros
• Compatible with essential oils
• Quiet operation
• Easy-to-use controls and a 360-degree nozzle
• Sleek design Large opening for easy cleaning
Cons
• The tank may be prone to cracking, requiring careful handling
What Do Customers Say
“We have 2 Levoit ones, a 6L and a 4L. Both have been great and I would recommend.”—nbaaftwden on Reddit
“I like my Levoit 4l ultrasonic cool mist unit. It is around $40. Works fine for my 3x3, but they do have a larger version if you need it. Peace!”—RollinBarthes on Reddit
#3 Rosekm Cool Mist Humidifier
Enjoy easy, all-night freshness with the Rosekm Cool Mist Humidifier. Its 2-liter tank is perfect for 24-hour relief, and with one-touch control, you can dial in the ideal mist level. Aim the 360-degree nozzle wherever you need it and relax, knowing the auto shut-off feature will keep things safe.
Plus, it comes with a 5-year warranty and dedicated customer support ready to assist you. It’s celebrated by FindThisBest as the best room humidifier of 2023 for its quiet operation and ease of use.
Water tank capacity: 2 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: up to 323 square feet
Pros
• One-touch control for easy mist level adjustment
• 360-degree nozzle
• Auto shut-off feature
• 5-year warranty and dedicated customer support
• Compact design
• Easy to clean
Cons
• Persistent light during operation may disturb some users
• Some customers report water leakage
What Do Customers Say
“I traveled for several years and stayed in multiple markets with varying climates. I found that this little guy was perfect for the nightstand.”—GloomyDeal1909 on Reddit
Best Warm Mist Humidifier: Our Top Picks
Warm mist humidifiers work by boiling water to produce steam, which is cooled slightly before leaving the machine. This reduces bacteria and germs—great for the cold season. However, they require more energy to heat the water and are more dangerous to use around children and pets due to the hot water inside.
#1 Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier
When the cold season hits, the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier is a must-have, bringing much-needed relief.
Simple to use and filter-free, it works with Vicks VapoSteam for medicated vapors, offering up to 24 hours of warm mist. Vicks humidifier is whisper-quiet, perfect for bedrooms or as a humidifier for babies, always ensuring a peaceful environment for rest.
Water tank capacity: 3.8 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: Small to medium
Pros
• Filter-free
• Compatible with Vicks VapoSteam for medicated vapors
• Whisper-quiet
• Ranked as the #1 top choice for warm mist humidifiers by FindThisBest
• Features a night light
Cons
• Not compatible with essential oils
• The night light feature can't be turned off
What Do Customers Say
“I’ve used this one since high school, and it is amazing.”—ileikboopy on Reddit
#2 Coolfiqu Cool And Warm Mist Humidifier
Can’t decide which type of humidifier is better for you? Get both! The Coolfiqu Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier features cool and warm mist options to suit your comfort needs. Effortlessly switch between modes to moisturize dry air or soothe your skin and relieve discomfort.
Plus, never worry about safety—the anti-dry burn system shuts off when water is low. Add a drop of your favorite essential oils for a fragrant mist, and when it’s time to clean, it’s as simple as a wipe-down.
Water tank capacity: 6 Liters
Runtime: 60 hours
Room size: up to 500 square feet
Pros
• Cool and warm mist options
• Anti-dry burn system
• Compatible with essential oils
• Easy to clean
• Large water tank capacity
• Extended runtime of 60 hours
• Suitable for large rooms
• Top-fill design
• 360-degree rotating nozzles
Cons
• It’s bulky, so it may not fit smaller rooms
What Do Customers Say
“This humidifier is exactly what we were looking for and have been very happy using it at night in our bedroom. The water tank has a large capacity and it's quiet and capable of three different mist levels as well as the option for warm or cool mist (we always use warm). It is incredibly easy to use and all of the buttons on the front are clear. It was a great price and high quality, definitely recommend!”—Katie on Amazon
#1 Pure Enrichment Mistaire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Pure Enrichment MistAire is Amazon’s number one best-seller for a reason. The ultrasonic technology hydrates your room for up to 25 hours, making it perfect for bedrooms and nurseries. Adjust the mist with simple high and low settings, and enjoy the quiet, restful atmosphere.
Filling it up is a breeze, and the auto shut-off feature adds a layer of safety and convenience. The optional night light is a nice touch to help you get your beauty sleep even faster.
Water tank capacity: 1.7 Liters
Runtime: 25 hours
Room size: up to 250 square feet
Pros
• Quiet, suitable for bedrooms and nurseries
• Adjustable mist settings
• Easy to fill
• Safety auto shut-off feature
• Optional night light
• Ideal for small rooms
Cons
• Frequent refilling due to smaller tank
• Not compatible with essential oils
What Do Customers Say
“Works great so far, don’t really have any complaints about it.”—pier32 on Reddit
Best Humidifier For Bedroom: Our Top Picks
A restful night’s sleep is non-negotiable, and the key to this may be as simple as balancing your bedroom’s humidity. These top-rated humidifiers are engineered to quietly maintain optimal moisture, keeping your airways clear and skin hydrated. Browse our picks, designed to turn any bedroom into a restorative, allergen-free zone, and start waking up refreshed!
#3 Levoit Diffuser And Humidifier For Bedroom
This Levoit Humidifier is the fastest solution to cozier nights. You can easily fill it from the top, and it’s super quiet, so it won’t bother you while you sleep. Love essential oils? This one’s also a diffuser, making your bedroom smell amazing.
The controls are as easy as they can get—just turn the knob and get the cool mist just how you like it. Plus, it ramps up the humidity fast, perfect for quick relief. The automatic shut-off comes as a bonus.
Water tank capacity: 3 Liters
Runtime: 25 hours
Room size: up to 290 square feet
Pros
• Easy top filling and super quiet
• Doubles as a diffuser for essential oils
• Simple control knob for adjustable cool mist
• Quick humidity increase for immediate relief
• Automatic shut-off feature
Cons
• Ultrasonic model may not suit all preferences
• Filters must be periodically replaced
What Do Customers Say
“I have a Levoit top-fill diffuser/humidifier. I use it nightly and it helps significantly with my coughing. You can add oil drops in to the bottom and it makes your bedroom feel like a spa every night. It's wonderful.”—rascalthefluff on Reddit
#3 Levoit Oasismist Smart Cool And Warm Mist Humidifier
Whether you’re battling sinuses or searching for better sleep, this Levoit Humidifier’s dual mist function and innovative double duct design provide fast and even humidity for instant comfort.
Choose between a warm mist to reduce white dust and a cool mist for safe, comfortable hydration. With the Vesync app and Auto Mode, you can customize the humidity level effortlessly and keep it just how you love it!
Water tank capacity: 4.5 Liters
Runtime: 45 hours
Room size: up to 430 square feet
Pros
• Cool and warm mist options
• Double duct design
• Vesync app and Auto Mode for easy customization of humidity levels
• Large water tank capacity
Cons
• Descaling can take some time
What Do Customers Say
“I purchased the Levoit OasisMist from Amazon about two months ago. I live in Oklahoma where it's often very dry. I keep it in my office with the plants and it has been working great.”—EvrGreenTree on Reddit
#2 Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier
AquaOasis Cool Mist brings a swift end to the dry air in your home. With its robust ultrasonic technology, this humidifier delivers immediate and effective misting without noise—perfect for peaceful sleep.
Customize your mist settings with ease using the simple control dial and enjoy the flexibility of the 360-degree rotating nozzle. Plus, with an automatic shut-off feature, you can set it and forget it, ensuring a worry-free, moist environment. The best part? It’s filter-free and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Water tank capacity: 2.2 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: up to 400 square feet
Pros
• Customizable mist settings with a simple control dial
• 360-degree rotating nozzle
• Automatic shut-off
• Filter-free
• Lifetime warranty
Cons
• Smaller capacity may require refills for extended use
• Lights flash when the tank is empty, which could be distracting
What Do Customers Say
“I got an Aqua Oasis cool mist off Amazon in the fall and it is a little marvel. It only has 2.2 liters capacity and in retrospect I should have gone bigger. I wipe out the base weekly and give the reservoir a good hot water rinse. That keeps things clean enough.”—onehundredpetunias on Reddit
“I think it works great. I fully fill it at night and even on the highest setting it doesn’t run out of water throughout the night. & if it does run out of water through the night it has an auto shut off.”—royokass on Reddit
#4 Dreo Smart Humidifier Hm311s
Dreo Smart Humidifier turns your room into a sanctuary with precision humidity control. It’s smart enough to adjust mist output based on real-time humidity readings. It allows you to stay in charge with voice and app controls (compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant) or the dedicated Dreo app.
The unit boasts a dual-intake system for a larger mist output, providing quick relief. It’s perfect for every space, from bedrooms to greenhouses, with a 30-degree tiltable nozzle and three mist levels. For a touch of luxury, you can add your favorite essential oils to the aroma pad tray.
Water tank capacity: 4 Liters
Runtime: 32 hours
Room size: up to 300 square feet
Pros
• Precision humidity control with automatic adjustments
• Voice and app controls compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
• Dual-intake system for larger mist output
• Aroma pad tray for essential oils
• Large water tank capacity
Cons
• Outlet has a maximum tilt angle of 30 degrees and doesn't have rotating function
• Humidity sensor isn't very precise
What Do Customers Say
“I’m a low vision user and using a traditional humidifier was a nightmare even though I could mark the buttons, but try to remember the buttons it just was a constant battle. This is made things so much easier since I can do it through my iPad. So even if you can see, it’s nice to be able to lay in bed and change things without getting up and having to walk over and do it. I enjoy this and look forward to many hours of use especially this winter when everything seems to be so dry in the house, take care thank you for taking the time to read my review.”—Keith on Amazon
Best Humidifier For Baby: Our Top Picks
A healthy environment for your little one starts with the air they breathe. Our selection of the best humidifiers for babies ensures that your nursery is a gentle cocoon of comfort. These quiet, safe, and easy-to-use humidifiers are perfect for maintaining the delicate balance of moisture essential for your baby’s well-being.
#1 Levoit Top Fill Humidifier For Baby Nursery
The Levoit Top Fill Humidifier tank promises up to 25 hours of gentle, soothing moisture, perfect for easing the baby’s congestion, dryness, and eczema. Refilling is stress-free thanks to its clever top-fill design.
A noise level of just 26 dB won't disturb your little one’s sleep, and the adjustable mist ensures just the right environment. Plus, it’s easy to clean and safe with auto shut-off and BPA-free materials, offering peace of mind for you and comfort for your baby.
Water tank capacity: 2.5 Liters
Runtime: 25 hours
Room size: up to 280 square feet
Pros
• Gentle moisture ideal for easing baby’s discomfort
• Top-fill design
• Ultra-quiet at 26 dB
• Adjustable mist
• Easy to clean
• Auto shut-off
• BPA-free materials
Cons
• The LED light could be a bit too bright for some when sleeping
• No remote control
What Do Customers Say
“I needed a humidifier for my sons room because of how dry it gets. This one was perfect! I was worried about buying online because I wasn't sure if I was getting a quality brand, but no worries here! This is a high quality humidifier. It's small, but it lasts overnight. It also looks very simple and modern, which is a plus for me. My favorite thing about this is how easy it is to fill and clean. I've used humidifiers in the past that were a pain to fill and impossible to clean. I love easy and simple.
If you need a quality budget humidifier, this is it.”—Craig Snedeker on Amazon
#2 Frida Baby 3-In-1 Humidifier With Diffuser And Nightlight
Introducing the Frida Baby 3-in-1 Humidifier, your nursery’s new best friend! Go from a gentle mist to a tropical rainforest vibe with a twist of the nob. Equipped with a BPA-free tank, it doubles up as a diffuser—just add your preferred baby-safe essential oils for a soothing atmosphere.
An added bonus: A color-changing nightlight to set a dreamy mood. And with its smart automatic stop feature, it’s worry-free. Overall, Frida Baby 3-in-1 Humidifier is a complete solution for a happy, comfortable nursery.
Water tank capacity: 1.9 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: up to 320 square feet
Pros
• Adjustable mist settings from gentle to more intense
• BPA-free tank, safe for nursery use
• Functions as a diffuser for baby-safe essential oils
• Color-changing nightlight
• Smart automatic stop feature
Cons
• Smaller tank capacity might require more frequent refills
• Some buyers report it’s difficult to get a good cleaning
What Do Customers Say
“We like it so much we plan to get one for our second child.”—Reddit, MrsHeySully
“I have yet to try a Frida baby product that isn’t worth the money.”—Reddit, Frog*****42069
#3 Pure Enrichment Purebaby Cloud Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Float off to dreamland with the Pure Enrichment PureBaby Cloud Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier! This Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved winner brings a playful cloud design and a soothing night light to your kiddo’s room.
It quietly works magic for up to 24 hours, easing congestion and coughs for better sleep. Simply twist the knob for the perfect mist and watch as the gentle glow of 7+ colors comforts your little one. Plus, it’s Amazon’s Choice, so you know it’s a crowd-pleaser.
Water tank capacity: 1.8 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: up to 250 square feet
Pros
• Awarded by Parent-Tested and Parent-Approved
• Playful cloud design with a soothing night light
• Quiet operation, suitable for up to 24 hours
• Adjustable mist control knob
• Features 7+ comforting light colors
• 360° nozzle for flexible mist direction
Cons
• Based on the use, the small tank may not suit everyone
• The unique design may not appeal to everyone’s aesthetic preferences
What Do Customers Say
“It’s shaped like a cloud. No lights at all and the dial for the humidifier is on the back! There is a built in light you can turn on but when it’s off, no lights at all.”—dopeymcdopes on Reddit
“It’s a baby humidifier. i just wanted one that didn’t really look like a humidor but held over a liter of water. [...] and it holds 1.6l of water! i have it plugged into a smart outlet so it’s easy to control. love it so far!”—unspokensmiles on Reddit
#4 Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Humidifier For Baby Nursery
Meet the Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Humidifier, the cutest way to boost moisture in your little one’s room. This friendly-faced humidifier has a roomy tank that’s easy to fill and perfect even for the largest rooms.
It’s filter-free, with an optional demineralization filter for those who need it. Plus, its auto shut-off ensures safe snoozing, and the playful designs—from elephant to monkey and many more—make it a fun addition to any nursery theme!
Water tank capacity: 3.8 Liters
Runtime: 24 hours
Room size: up to 500 square feet
Pros
• Roomy tank easy to fill, suitable for large rooms
• Filter-free with an optional demineralization filter
• Auto shut-off
• Playful designs
• Antimicrobial base prevents bacteria and mildew growth
Cons
• Not compatible with essential oils
• Some buyers report water leakage
What Do Customers Say
“I have a Crane Frog Humidifier that I adore. It's pretty easy to clean and can run for several days depending on how high I have it turned up. I do run it with tap water and I notice limescale build up, but it's not too hard to clean up.”—angryrachel on Reddit
Best Humidifier For Large Room: Our Top Picks
Spacious rooms require special attention when it comes to humidity. Our curated list of the best humidifiers for large rooms is here to ensure every corner of your home gets the moisture it needs! These powerful units are designed to cover more ground with ease, making sure your vast spaces maintain that just-right feeling of hydration.
#1 Levoit Smart Humidifier For Large Rooms
The advanced sensors of this Levoit Smart Humidifier mean your home’s humidity is always at its healthiest. It’s a powerhouse, providing four times faster humidification for spaces up to 505 square feet. From morning aromatherapy to all-day care with Auto Mode, to plant pampering and peaceful sleep, this humidifier seamlessly adapts to your life.
Control it from anywhere with a smart app—set schedules, make adjustments, and enjoy hassle-free maintenance with the 1-Step top refill. Plus, with optional aroma pads and a replaceable filter, you can ensure every breath in your large room is fresh.
Water tank capacity: 6 Liters
Runtime: 60 hours
Room size: up to 505 square feet
Pros
• Advanced sensors maintain optimal humidity
• Provides four times faster humidification
• Features Auto Mode for all-day care
• Smart app control for remote adjustments and scheduling
• Optional aroma pads
• Near-silent operation
Cons
• Requires an app for auto features
• May not be suitable for rooms with high heat output
What Do Customers Say
“This is the third Levoit product I’ve purchased. I love the modern style of their products. Unlike most traditional fans and humidifiers, they look great in a room and are not an eye sore to leave out in the open.
The water tank holds a good amount of water so you don’t have to refill it that frequently. It is also very quiet which is ideal if you plan on using this in your bedroom during sleep.”—Brian on Amazon
#2 Everlasting Comfort Air Humidifier
The Everlasting Comfort Air Humidifier is a powerhouse, churning out a cool mist for an impressive 50 hours straight, ideal for areas up to 500 square feet. Breathe easy and find relief from allergies, sinus troubles, and dry skin with a steady, soothing mist that promotes well-being.
No fuss, no filters to change—just fill and enjoy the tranquility. Plus, its whisper-quiet ultrasonic motor means your day will go on undisturbed, and with a 360-degree nozzle, you get even, room-filling humidity at the twist of a knob.
Water tank capacity: 6 Liters
Runtime: 50 hours
Room size: up to 500 square feet
Pros
• No filters required, simplifying maintenance
• Whisper-quiet ultrasonic motor for minimal disturbance
• 360-degree nozzle
• Large water tank capacity
• Features an essential oil tray for added aroma therapy
• 2-year replacement policy
Cons
• Some buyers mention the actual runtime may be overestimated
What Do Customers Say
“Easy, simple controls, good output, works well and quiet which is great for bedroom. If I had one tweak it would be to add top fill then it would be perfect as I find the filling process a little clumsy. That said, I would still buy again. It is definitely an improvement over humidifiers I have tried in the past.”—Angelique Rynders on Amazon
#3 Breezome Humidifier For Large Room With Essential Oil Diffuser
Get your room’s moisture just right with the Breezome Humidifier, a game-changer for big spaces. It’s got a generous tank that keeps the mist coming for up to 60 hours—yes, that’s the whole weekend! Plus, you can use it to infuse air in your home with your favorite essential oils.
The Smart Humidistat Technology keeps your desired humidity levels constant, so you can set it and forget about it. The top-fill design ensures easy refilling and cleaning, and with whisper-quiet operation, your sleep remains undisturbed.
Water tank capacity: 6 Liters
Runtime: 60 hours
Room size: up to 500 square feet
Pros
• Doubles as an essential oil diffuser
• Smart Humidistat Technology
• Top-fill design
• Whisper-quiet
• Auto shut-off feature
Cons
• Some buyers report water leakage
• It could leave a white residue
What Do Customers Say
“I bought the Breezome 6L Humidifiers on Amazon and it was 40 dollars but had a huge tank so you didn't have to refill it as much and also has a night setting where the display turns off. I recommend it!”—theaverageblonde on Reddit
Best Humidifier For Coughing At Night: Our Top Picks
Nighttime coughs can be a real nuisance, disrupting sleep for the whole family. That’s where our lineup of the best humidifiers for coughing at night comes in! They work silently in the background, adding just the right humidity to soothe those pesky coughs.
#1 Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
With this Vicks Humidifier, you can say goodbye to the hassle of replacing filters. It’s whisper-quiet, making it a dream for bedrooms and nurseries alike.
Whether it’s dry air, allergy season, or colds causing coughs and congestion, this humidifier is your go-to for easing symptoms and ensuring a good night’s sleep. And with Vicks’ reputation for relief, you can trust in getting quality sleep every night.
Water tank capacity: 4.5 Liters
Runtime: 30 hours
Room size: Medium
Pros
• Filter-free
• Easy to clean
• Good water tank capacity
• Easy set-up
• Directional mist outlet
Cons
• Some customers have reported this humidifier makes a constant sound
• It has a light that cannot be turned off
What Do Customers Say
“I bought one for each of my children! It’s a must have in the winter time! And I love the large capacity of the water tank. So great to not have to refill it every night!”—E on Amazon
#2 Geniani Huron Smart Humidifier
Designed to tackle dryness in any space, the Geniani Huron Smart Humidifier is a silent operator. It comes with an easy top-fill design and a smart sensor to keep humidity levels just right. Plus, the ultra-quiet operation promises undisturbed sleep with a soft night light to keep the monsters away.
This all-in-one humidifier creates the perfect environment for moisturizing your skin, breathing easier, and keeping good health in check.
Water tank capacity: 4 Liters
Runtime: 40 hours
Room size: up to 376 square feet
Pros
• Easy top-fill design
• Smart sensor maintains optimal humidity levels
• Ultra-quiet operation
• Soft night light feature for added comfort
• Sleek design – Red Dot Award Design winner
• Easy to assemble
Cons
• Auto shut-off feature may not function properly at times
What Do Customers Say
“I’ve had two of these and they’re super easy to clean. Your water quality makes a difference but you should clean your humidifier every week or two regardless.”—Reddit user
#3 Raydrop Humidifier For Home
This Raydrop Humidifier, with its vertical oval shape, is a space-saver's dream. Whisper-quiet operation means you’ll hardly know it’s there, ensuring your sleep isn't disturbed by water gurgles or fan noises.
With a simple turn of the dial knob, you’re in complete control of the mist output, tailoring it to your comfort so you can rest easy and let it do its magic for that coughing while you’re asleep. It comes with a 5-year warranty.
Water tank capacity: 1.7 Liters
Runtime: 9 hours
Room size: up to 220 square feet
Pros
• Whisper-quiet
• 5-year warranty
• Smart indicator and auto shut-off
• Easy to set up and use
• Buyers appreciate the small size
Cons
• Shorter runtime compared to other humidifiers
• Some customers mentioned the scarce durability
What Do Customers Say
“I use this "Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier" [...] with an inkbird. Works great, and doesn't need refilling that often. It does have an auto shut-off, but comes back on.”—moho802 on Reddit
Benefits of Using a Humidifier
Image credits: cottonbro studio
Owning a humidifier has several benefits, like reducing the spread of airborne viruses, keeping your houseplants happy, and extending the life of your wooden furniture.
The trick is to keep humidity between 30% and 50%—you can check it with a hygrometer, a small and affordable tool that measures moisture. If you see that percentage being a little too low, well, it might be time for you to purchase a humidifier for your home.
Most common questions about humidifiers
Which Humidifier is Better: Warm-mist or Cool-mist?
It all depends on your needs: warm-mist humidifiers reduce bacteria and germs by boiling the water but use more energy. Cold-mist humidifiers disperse room-temperature mist and are recommended for treating colds to help shrink nasal passages. However, both types have the same goal: to improve humidity levels in your home, making everything from breathing to sleeping easier.
How Do I Clean a Humidifier and How Often?
To keep your humidifier clean and functioning well, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests using distilled water, which helps to minimize the mineral deposits. Make it a habit to clean the humidifier every three days to prevent any scale or microbial growth.
If you’re using any cleaning sprays or solutions, don't forget to rinse the tank thoroughly afterward. This way, you’re not misting any leftover chemicals into your space.
And, of course, always follow the product’s instructions to the letter for the best care and maintenance. A little TLC for your humidifier goes a long way toward cleaner air and happier breathing!
Can I Use Tap Water in a Humidifier?
Using tap water in a humidifier isn't usually the top choice, especially if your tap water is hard. Hard water contains minerals that can build up in your humidifier and promote the growth of bacteria and mold, which can trigger allergies. Plus, these minerals can be released into the air and settle as white dust on your furniture.
Instead, it’s best to use distilled or demineralized water, which doesn't have these minerals. This helps keep the humidifier cleaner and prolongs its life. Always check your humidifier’s manual because some are designed to handle tap water better than others.
Can I Put Essential Oils in a Humidifier?
Yes and no. Generally, humidifiers are designed just for water, and using oils could break down plastic parts and mess them up over time.
However, some humidifiers come with a built-in tray or compartment for essential oils. These are often labeled as humidifier diffusers. If you love scenting your space, look for one of these models among our top picks! They’re made to handle both tasks without any damage.
Always check your humidifier’s instructions before adding anything other than water. Also, if children and pets are in the house, be extra careful with essential oils—they can be tricky for kids with allergies and even toxic for animals.
Is It Okay to Sleep With a Humidifier Every Night?
Sleeping with a humidifier every night is generally okay and beneficial, especially if you live in a dry climate or suffer from respiratory issues. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help alleviate dry skin, sore throats, and congestion while also ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.
How Far Away Should a Humidifier Be When Sleeping?
It’s best to keep a humidifier about three to five feet away from your bed. This distance ensures optimal moisture distribution without overwhelming you with humidity or direct mist. Also, placing it on a resistant surface will prevent potential water damage.