Benefits of Using a Humidifier

Owning a humidifier has several benefits, like reducing the spread of airborne viruses, keeping your houseplants happy, and extending the life of your wooden furniture.

The trick is to keep humidity between 30% and 50%—you can check it with a hygrometer, a small and affordable tool that measures moisture. If you see that percentage being a little too low, well, it might be time for you to purchase a humidifier for your home.

Most common questions about humidifiers

Which Humidifier is Better: Warm-mist or Cool-mist?

It all depends on your needs: warm-mist humidifiers reduce bacteria and germs by boiling the water but use more energy. Cold-mist humidifiers disperse room-temperature mist and are recommended for treating colds to help shrink nasal passages. However, both types have the same goal: to improve humidity levels in your home, making everything from breathing to sleeping easier.

How Do I Clean a Humidifier and How Often?

To keep your humidifier clean and functioning well, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests using distilled water, which helps to minimize the mineral deposits. Make it a habit to clean the humidifier every three days to prevent any scale or microbial growth.

If you’re using any cleaning sprays or solutions, don't forget to rinse the tank thoroughly afterward. This way, you’re not misting any leftover chemicals into your space​​.

And, of course, always follow the product’s instructions to the letter for the best care and maintenance. A little TLC for your humidifier goes a long way toward cleaner air and happier breathing!

Can I Use Tap Water in a Humidifier?

Using tap water in a humidifier isn't usually the top choice, especially if your tap water is hard. Hard water contains minerals that can build up in your humidifier and promote the growth of bacteria and mold, which can trigger allergies. Plus, these minerals can be released into the air and settle as white dust on your furniture.

Instead, it’s best to use distilled or demineralized water, which doesn't have these minerals. This helps keep the humidifier cleaner and prolongs its life. Always check your humidifier’s manual because some are designed to handle tap water better than others.

Can I Put Essential Oils in a Humidifier?

Yes and no. Generally, humidifiers are designed just for water, and using oils could break down plastic parts and mess them up over time.

However, some humidifiers come with a built-in tray or compartment for essential oils. These are often labeled as humidifier diffusers. If you love scenting your space, look for one of these models among our top picks! They’re made to handle both tasks without any damage.

Always check your humidifier’s instructions before adding anything other than water. Also, if children and pets are in the house, be extra careful with essential oils—they can be tricky for kids with allergies and even toxic for animals.

Is It Okay to Sleep With a Humidifier Every Night?

Sleeping with a humidifier every night is generally okay and beneficial, especially if you live in a dry climate or suffer from respiratory issues. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help alleviate dry skin, sore throats, and congestion while also ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

How Far Away Should a Humidifier Be When Sleeping?

It’s best to keep a humidifier about three to five feet away from your bed. This distance ensures optimal moisture distribution without overwhelming you with humidity or direct mist. Also, placing it on a resistant surface will prevent potential water damage.