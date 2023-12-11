ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out that you were being lied to is probably one of the worst feelings out there. It’s sad and disappointing and, if the lie was significant, it often has lasting repercussions. It makes people trust their surroundings less, grow more suspicious, and even become insecure about their future. 

And while being lied to by someone you know and hold dear is 100% awful, being lied to by a company that you don’t care about can somehow make you feel even angrier. Company lies feel like worthless violations of trust that could have been easily avoided. But no, they just had to manipulate your perception and vulnerability for their personal gain. Jerks.

The following list is full of examples of people getting their days ruined by greedy corporations. So, scroll down with caution or you too will start having trust issues.

#1

This $5 Lunch Wrap That Is Mostly Tortilla

ZolaThaGod Report

Deceitful packaging seems to be an epidemic that’s so common, people don’t even bat an eye at it. It is sort of expected, in a way, to be lied to by companies.

You got tricked by packaging? Well, that’s your own fault, you should know better. Corporations will always find ways to avoid regulation and it’s now on you, the consumer, to do your due diligence and not fall for the cheap tricks. And there are many of them out there.
#2

This Tea Towel. The Patterned Part Was The Only Portion Visible On The Packaging

aubrigation Report

#3

This Sandwich

matchaunagiroll Report

Take the overall feel of the packaging design, for example. This one is all about first impressions and marketers love using it to their advantage. They put so much effort into making it just right. That’s because this where they try to trip you over first.

For instance, some companies like to make their product look rustic with off-white colors and curious font choices so that you would assume the item is somewhat natural. They pop a person with a straw hat on it and voila, it seems like you plucked this product straight from a farmer’s market. Even though, quality-wise, it’s no different from the next product on the shelf.

#4

I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade

Admirable-Employee-7 Report

#5

Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture?

What the literal hell Sergeant's?

PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat's RX shampoo a long time ago.

beakrake Report

#6

This Damn Wrap Cost £3.50

ParamediK Report

Then, there are sleek and simple designs that give off a false impression of luxury. A neat font, a single pastel color, and minimal wording and you feel like this has to be the top-notch choice. Often, though, the only thing that makes it different from the other products is the higher price tag.
#7

Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids

I_Got_Jax_Pain Report

#8

Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap, They All Came Out Like This

onetruegaia Report

#9

The Size Of The Packaging vs. What You Actually Get. I Swear It's Getting Worse

Chrispy101010 Report

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Queu the " they have to add air to prevent breakage" crowd.

Brand names are also pretty bad offenders here. That’s because they are used as a work-around to all the rules you have to adhere to actually make your product stand out. The worst ones in this category have to be the greenwashing ones. All the names with “natural”, “healthy”, “green”, or “planet” in them. They instantly give you an impression that the item is eco-friendly even though many of those words aren’t regulated in any way. 

#10

Tricked By The Packaging Of My Moisturizing Cream

Bail-Me-Out Report

nofearinlove avatar
Cloblobster
Cloblobster
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have to pay attention to ounces/ml on this stuff. An ounce equals a shot is my go to rule of thumb.

#11

A Box 25% Filled With A Bottle That Is Also 25% Filled

Alexzander82 Report

sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is normal at probably all pills in a bottle like this. I got some prescription pills about a month ago, It was supposed to be 2 days, 2 times 0.5 of pill. So - 2 pills in total, right? Wrong. Not only it came in regular size of bottle, but there were 11 pills which are for nothing, because you need just 2 and it is for such a specific problem that I won't probably need them again, or if so, not in 2 years at least and at that time they would be expired. And even then I would need only another 2 pills.

#12

This Is How 18 Snickers Bars Are Packaged In A "Yard"

khalizziebeth Report

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I saw a Twix one and was going to get it for a friend and rembered this from another post.

However, this is not the only time marketers just slap on a word on their product to elevate its value. This goes for other words such as “professional”, “plus”, or “lean.” No one needs to prove any of those to actually use them.
#13

Are They For Real With This? After A Long Day Of Work, I Wanted More Than 4 Pieces Of Cheese

Blazah Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've stopped buying frozen or boxed pizzas like this, I want more than dough with tomato sauce.

#14

I Understand The Size Difference But Can’t Forgive The Color

bowieandjimmy Report

#15

Chocolate Air

Ima_Funt_Case Report

Then, there are claims that come under brand names. These are statements such as “made with real fruit” or “contains whole grain”. Sure, it probably does, that isn’t the lie. The thing is that to make that claim one only needs to put the tiniest amount of it in your product. 

#16

Box Full Of Turkish Delight

InsidiousApples Report

#17

Opened A Pack Of Staples And Was Greeted With This Lovely Surprise

reddit.com Report

#18

Packaging Is Interesting But What Is Inside Is Not

avisahani Report

Similarly, brands can manipulate you into thinking their product is better by adding a bunch of badges on it. This can be gluten or cholesterol free as well as claims that the food or drink is low in calories, fat, or sugar. This does not mean they are nutritionally more valuable than your other options. In fact, the low-carb claim is not even regulated, so virtually any product can have it. So, you better check the back of the label to really know what you’re getting.
#19

Store Using The Clearance Stickers To Cover The Expiration Date. On Baby Food

Stayy_Gold Report

#20

Company Adds Fake Sugar On The Package To Make It Seem As If There Was More Sugar

unravleddonut Report

#21

This Typically Sized Roll Of String Is Actually A Foam Mold Of The Shape String Normally Makes And A Little Bit Of String Wrapped Around That

Drews232 Report

sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last time I bought this (many years ago), it had a cardboard roll inside - something similar to the remains of toiletpaper roll

While you’re checking the back of the label, don’t just pay attention to the macro nutrients (protein, carbohydrates, and fat) as they only say a fraction about how good for you the product actually is. Check the calorie content as well as serving size. The companies love to mess with the later one, as it allows them to claim the product is healthier than it actually is. 
#22

So I Only Get This Much Actual Cream?

Youknowh0 Report

#23

Chocolate Cookies

Silv0r Report

#24

This Plastic Bottle Wrapped In Torn Cardboard To "Celebrate Mother Earth"

Francine-Smith Report

All in all, be aware that they’re out there to get you. And if, unfortunately, you do fall into their traps—don’t worry. Just snap a picture and share it online and we can commiserate together.
#25

This Deceiving Packaging

SirSalmonCat Report

#26

These Gift Cards Are For Target, Not Xbox Or PlayStation

womp-the-womper Report

#27

Thought I Still Had 25% Remaining. No, Solid Glass

ShowScene5 Report

peter-hajdu91 avatar
Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How would you get it into the straw when it doesn't reach the bottom?

#28

$60 For Eye Drops That My Dog Needs Or He Will Go Blind. And This Is How Much Air I Had To Squeeze Out Before I Got Any Product

BienGuzman Report

#29

This "Missing" Piece Of Chocolate

NVOXO91 Report

#30

Bought Today. The Sealed Package Says 100. Counted 24

kikalara Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There must be a law against this, surely? False advertising maybe?

#31

These Sly, Sly Bastards

tacticalBOVINE Report

#32

Clearly Meant To Make You Think The Bottles Are Way Taller Than They Are Until You Pull Them Out

SleepyFox_13_ Report

#33

Happy Easter, Everyone

apologetic-offensive Report

#34

Just Got This Gold Bond For My Taint. Isn’t Even Half Full. I Am Mildly Infuriated. Did I Do It Right?

RoscoeJenkinsBrown Report

#35

Useless Hair Removal Cream Bottle

UKKendallRoy Report

#36

This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green

Tinckoy Report

#37

Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic

The sugar must be pure. But then I saw the little star on the "e" of the word pure. Turned over. The "pure" and "hygiene" are a part of its name and not the character of the product.

SATYA11891 Report

#38

Bought A "2 Pack" Of Minecraft Masks For My Son

spudbaby Report

#39

I've Lost All Hope In Humanity

galenn989 Report

#40

When Marketing Has A Bigger Budget Than Product Development

ChrisBennion_ Report

#41

Pre-Workout: What A Waste Of Plastic

scotymcscoterson Report

#42

The Company Is Owned By The Czech Prime Minister. What Did I Expect?

Keebuc Report

#43

It’s An 8-Pack, But 9 Would Fit Perfectly

cereal-4lunch Report

#44

Women’s Blade Cartridges (Easily Could’ve Fit Four) Packaging Very Misleading

thestrangegirl9 Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is that the extra spot is to store the one blade set you replace - german over engineering

#45

Pringles' New "XXL Pack" Has Got Probably Like 5 Chips More Than The Normal Pack

Spageeetti Report

#46

I Guess There Are Technically 2 Flavors In The Package

WaffleUnleashed Report

#47

Misleading Packaging

amchan03 Report

#48

Kinetic Sand: I Don’t Think You Get A Fourth Of What Appears On The Box

ihatewinter Report

#49

When The "Value" 2 Pack Costs More Than Buying The Items Individually

ebjazzz Report

#50

The Time I Got Two And A Half Milk Bags In My 3-Pack

pizzamaaaaaan Report

#51

Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Advertised On Mouth On The Package

Ashirogi8112008 Report

#52

Packaging Of These Chocolates

mdebak7 Report

#53

Bought Jam Donuts From Tesco But When I Bit Into Them It Was Custard Donuts

The__Mac__ Report

#54

Milka's Greed

Asocil_porquesi Report

#55

Who Was The Packaging Designer? I Just Wanna Talk To Them

nannerkins Report

#56

My Walgreens Brand Tylenol Capsule Is Just A Pill With A Removable Shell On Either Side

Lexaprofessional1998 Report

#57

Daily Reminder That HP Is A Scam. Ink Cartridges Come With 75% Empty Space

hambone111 Report

#58

For Those Of You Who Don’t Know, All Of The J Series Roombas Are The Same Model Just Rebranded With A Sticker And Sold For Different Prices

NoClerk6356 Report

#59

Fabric Softener Says Extra For Free. The Same Size As The Old Bottle Actually Does 25% Less Washes

xfjqvyks Report

#60

The Packaging Makes You Think You Are Gonna Get An Eyeball Candy. But In Reality, It's Just A White Ball Thing

RepresentativeDate61 Report

#61

Straight Up Lie

Available_Working565 Report

#62

This "Mega Pack" Compared To The Normal One I Bought A Year Ago

E36Z3 Report

#63

Mac & Cheese With Broccoli Had No Broccoli

Da-NerdyMom Report

#64

Where's The Milk Chocolate? (Colorful Balls)

Sleepyslothie_ Report

#65

Words Can't Express My Disappointment

jackson_yu Report

#66

Children's Book Has Half The Book Glued Together To Double Its Size

thenewloser Report

#67

Blue Threadlocker Is In A Red Tube, And The Red Threadlocker Is In A Blue Tube. Red Is Permanent, Blue Is Not

unfortunate_banjo Report

#68

I Don't Need A Grip For My Gum Package. What I Need Is Another Piece Of Gum

David_Freeze Report

#69

Ah, The Old "Let's Make A New Packaging At The Same Price But Reduce The Actual Amount The Customer Gets" Move

IControllU Report

#70

Wife Bought This No-Touch Thermometer Without Realizing It's A "Disposable" Device With "Non-Replaceable" Batteries

The packaging even instructs you to discard it when it stops working. I pried it open and it's powered by two AAAA batteries, which are easily replaceable.

pooamalgam Report

#71

This Candy Burger's Bottom Bun Is Plastic Packaging Instead Of Candy, And It's Hollow From The Inside

Leyds Report

#72

Starburst Halloween Candy Flavor Distribution

Bugbran Report

#73

Kids' Book Saying "Has 430 Stickers" On The Cover. 400 Of Them Are Tiny Monochrome Shapes

nnomae Report

#74

This 0.7 Ml Dogs' Anti-Flea And Anti-Tick Drops Straight Out Of The Box

MajorPancernik Report

#75

Bought This Pack Of Food Colors To Make Red Velvet Cupcakes

do-i-want-reddit Report

#76

My "Pound" Of Turkey Meat Is Short By Over 100 Grams (Almost Missing An Entire Fourth Of The Pound)

The package says it’s a pound of turkey meat. I weighed it, and it was over 100 grams short of a pound. I’m furious. I spent 75$ on groceries this week, and it feels like it got even more expensive. I’m being so honest when I say let’s do a class action lawsuit against every company. 

Lumpy_Card_476 Report

#77

Flavor Distribution In A Bag Of Jolly Ranchers Is Not Okay

ickytortoise Report

#78

This Has Got To Be Fraud In Some Way

PM-ME-INTENSE-DOGGOS Report

#79

EB Games In Australia Using Stickers To Cover Up The Fact That It's Just A Digital Code, And Not An Actual Game

Splenderance Report

#80

Screw You Dove Chocolate

jcpinbkk Report

#81

12-Pack That's "Equal" To A 16-Pack, Makes It Look Like A 16-Pack

Poke4Ever10 Report

#82

Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled With Half Whey

Furious_Flames Report

#83

Maybelline Sells Their Eyeshadow In These Glass Round Tubs, In Sealed Black Cardboard Packaging With A Small Window In The Front Part Through Which You Can See The Color

When you open it, that’s literally all you get - a smear of eyeshadow stuck to the lid.

LatterTowel9403 Report

#84

Just Enough To Cover The Window

sjbowman6 Report

#85

This Moisturizer Container. Not Even Half The Bottle. Maybe Only 1/4. Misleading And Wasteful

katherine1980 Report

#86

Just Another Company Misleading Its Consumers

luxuryBubbleGum Report

#87

This Box Of Dog Treats That Very Obviously Don’t Have Frosting Designs On The Cookies Behind The Top Layer

ThatCowHugger Report

#88

This Cream Bun I Was Having Was A Total Scam

notriple Report

#89

This "Avocado Oil" That My Sister Mistakenly Bought Is Actually >90% Canola Oil

reddit.com Report

#90

Steak And Cheese Wrap - 80% Tortilla

bizzy401 Report

#91

The Amount Of Bananas In This Pack Of Shrimps And Bananas

bawta Report

#92

My Husband Bought What He Thought Was An RCA Universal Remote At A Bargain Shop. He Couldn't Figure Out Why It Wouldn't Work Until He Noticed The Remote Was RGA Brand

SacralGeometry Report

#93

Sticker Perfectly Covered This Moldy Berry

Bought these from Costco today and unfortunately, this isn’t the first time.

SDS_PAGE Report

#94

The Size Of The Chocolate In This Packaging

Harinezumisan Report

#95

The Package Hides The Fact That The Middle Cookie Is Missing

Fukushime Report

#96

13 Grams Of Protein Per Serving (Small Print: If You Add 7.3 Grams Of Protein Worth Of Milk)

EXTRAVAGANT_COMMENT Report

