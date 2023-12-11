The following list is full of examples of people getting their days ruined by greedy corporations. So, scroll down with caution or you too will start having trust issues.

And while being lied to by someone you know and hold dear is 100% awful, being lied to by a company that you don’t care about can somehow make you feel even angrier. Company lies feel like worthless violations of trust that could have been easily avoided. But no, they just had to manipulate your perception and vulnerability for their personal gain. Jerks.

Finding out that you were being lied to is probably one of the worst feelings out there. It’s sad and disappointing and, if the lie was significant, it often has lasting repercussions. It makes people trust their surroundings less, grow more suspicious, and even become insecure about their future.

#1 This $5 Lunch Wrap That Is Mostly Tortilla

Deceitful packaging seems to be an epidemic that’s so common, people don’t even bat an eye at it. It is sort of expected, in a way, to be lied to by companies. You got tricked by packaging? Well, that’s your own fault, you should know better. Corporations will always find ways to avoid regulation and it’s now on you, the consumer, to do your due diligence and not fall for the cheap tricks. And there are many of them out there.

#2 This Tea Towel. The Patterned Part Was The Only Portion Visible On The Packaging

#3 This Sandwich

Take the overall feel of the packaging design, for example. This one is all about first impressions and marketers love using it to their advantage. They put so much effort into making it just right. That's because this where they try to trip you over first. For instance, some companies like to make their product look rustic with off-white colors and curious font choices so that you would assume the item is somewhat natural. They pop a person with a straw hat on it and voila, it seems like you plucked this product straight from a farmer's market. Even though, quality-wise, it's no different from the next product on the shelf.

#4 I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The "Blue" Middle Shade

#5 Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture? Share icon What the literal hell Sergeant's?



PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat's RX shampoo a long time ago.

#6 This Damn Wrap Cost £3.50

Then, there are sleek and simple designs that give off a false impression of luxury. A neat font, a single pastel color, and minimal wording and you feel like this has to be the top-notch choice. Often, though, the only thing that makes it different from the other products is the higher price tag.

#7 Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids

#8 Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap, They All Came Out Like This

#9 The Size Of The Packaging vs. What You Actually Get. I Swear It's Getting Worse

Brand names are also pretty bad offenders here. That's because they are used as a work-around to all the rules you have to adhere to actually make your product stand out. The worst ones in this category have to be the greenwashing ones. All the names with "natural", "healthy", "green", or "planet" in them. They instantly give you an impression that the item is eco-friendly even though many of those words aren't regulated in any way.

#10 Tricked By The Packaging Of My Moisturizing Cream

#11 A Box 25% Filled With A Bottle That Is Also 25% Filled

#12 This Is How 18 Snickers Bars Are Packaged In A "Yard"

However, this is not the only time marketers just slap on a word on their product to elevate its value. This goes for other words such as “professional”, “plus”, or “lean.” No one needs to prove any of those to actually use them.

#13 Are They For Real With This? After A Long Day Of Work, I Wanted More Than 4 Pieces Of Cheese

#14 I Understand The Size Difference But Can't Forgive The Color

#15 Chocolate Air

Then, there are claims that come under brand names. These are statements such as "made with real fruit" or "contains whole grain". Sure, it probably does, that isn't the lie. The thing is that to make that claim one only needs to put the tiniest amount of it in your product.

#16 Box Full Of Turkish Delight

#17 Opened A Pack Of Staples And Was Greeted With This Lovely Surprise

#18 Packaging Is Interesting But What Is Inside Is Not

Similarly, brands can manipulate you into thinking their product is better by adding a bunch of badges on it. This can be gluten or cholesterol free as well as claims that the food or drink is low in calories, fat, or sugar. This does not mean they are nutritionally more valuable than your other options. In fact, the low-carb claim is not even regulated, so virtually any product can have it. So, you better check the back of the label to really know what you’re getting.

#19 Store Using The Clearance Stickers To Cover The Expiration Date. On Baby Food

#20 Company Adds Fake Sugar On The Package To Make It Seem As If There Was More Sugar

#21 This Typically Sized Roll Of String Is Actually A Foam Mold Of The Shape String Normally Makes And A Little Bit Of String Wrapped Around That

While you’re checking the back of the label, don’t just pay attention to the macro nutrients (protein, carbohydrates, and fat) as they only say a fraction about how good for you the product actually is. Check the calorie content as well as serving size. The companies love to mess with the later one, as it allows them to claim the product is healthier than it actually is.

#22 So I Only Get This Much Actual Cream?

#23 Chocolate Cookies

#24 This Plastic Bottle Wrapped In Torn Cardboard To "Celebrate Mother Earth"

All in all, be aware that they’re out there to get you. And if, unfortunately, you do fall into their traps—don’t worry. Just snap a picture and share it online and we can commiserate together.

#25 This Deceiving Packaging

#26 These Gift Cards Are For Target, Not Xbox Or PlayStation

#27 Thought I Still Had 25% Remaining. No, Solid Glass

#28 $60 For Eye Drops That My Dog Needs Or He Will Go Blind. And This Is How Much Air I Had To Squeeze Out Before I Got Any Product

#29 This "Missing" Piece Of Chocolate

#30 Bought Today. The Sealed Package Says 100. Counted 24

#31 These Sly, Sly Bastards

#32 Clearly Meant To Make You Think The Bottles Are Way Taller Than They Are Until You Pull Them Out

#33 Happy Easter, Everyone

#34 Just Got This Gold Bond For My Taint. Isn't Even Half Full. I Am Mildly Infuriated. Did I Do It Right?

#35 Useless Hair Removal Cream Bottle

#36 This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green

#37 Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic Share icon The sugar must be pure. But then I saw the little star on the "e" of the word pure. Turned over. The "pure" and "hygiene" are a part of its name and not the character of the product.

#38 Bought A "2 Pack" Of Minecraft Masks For My Son

#39 I've Lost All Hope In Humanity

#40 When Marketing Has A Bigger Budget Than Product Development

#41 Pre-Workout: What A Waste Of Plastic

#42 The Company Is Owned By The Czech Prime Minister. What Did I Expect?

#43 It's An 8-Pack, But 9 Would Fit Perfectly

#44 Women's Blade Cartridges (Easily Could've Fit Four) Packaging Very Misleading

#45 Pringles' New "XXL Pack" Has Got Probably Like 5 Chips More Than The Normal Pack

#46 I Guess There Are Technically 2 Flavors In The Package

#47 Misleading Packaging

#48 Kinetic Sand: I Don't Think You Get A Fourth Of What Appears On The Box

#49 When The "Value" 2 Pack Costs More Than Buying The Items Individually

#50 The Time I Got Two And A Half Milk Bags In My 3-Pack

#51 Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Advertised On Mouth On The Package

#52 Packaging Of These Chocolates

#53 Bought Jam Donuts From Tesco But When I Bit Into Them It Was Custard Donuts

#54 Milka's Greed

#55 Who Was The Packaging Designer? I Just Wanna Talk To Them

#56 My Walgreens Brand Tylenol Capsule Is Just A Pill With A Removable Shell On Either Side

#57 Daily Reminder That HP Is A Scam. Ink Cartridges Come With 75% Empty Space

#58 For Those Of You Who Don't Know, All Of The J Series Roombas Are The Same Model Just Rebranded With A Sticker And Sold For Different Prices

#59 Fabric Softener Says Extra For Free. The Same Size As The Old Bottle Actually Does 25% Less Washes

#60 The Packaging Makes You Think You Are Gonna Get An Eyeball Candy. But In Reality, It's Just A White Ball Thing

#61 Straight Up Lie

#62 This "Mega Pack" Compared To The Normal One I Bought A Year Ago

#63 Mac & Cheese With Broccoli Had No Broccoli

#64 Where's The Milk Chocolate? (Colorful Balls)

#65 Words Can't Express My Disappointment

#66 Children's Book Has Half The Book Glued Together To Double Its Size

#67 Blue Threadlocker Is In A Red Tube, And The Red Threadlocker Is In A Blue Tube. Red Is Permanent, Blue Is Not

#68 I Don't Need A Grip For My Gum Package. What I Need Is Another Piece Of Gum

#69 Ah, The Old "Let's Make A New Packaging At The Same Price But Reduce The Actual Amount The Customer Gets" Move

#70 Wife Bought This No-Touch Thermometer Without Realizing It's A "Disposable" Device With "Non-Replaceable" Batteries Share icon The packaging even instructs you to discard it when it stops working. I pried it open and it's powered by two AAAA batteries, which are easily replaceable.

#71 This Candy Burger's Bottom Bun Is Plastic Packaging Instead Of Candy, And It's Hollow From The Inside

#72 Starburst Halloween Candy Flavor Distribution

#73 Kids' Book Saying "Has 430 Stickers" On The Cover. 400 Of Them Are Tiny Monochrome Shapes

#74 This 0.7 Ml Dogs' Anti-Flea And Anti-Tick Drops Straight Out Of The Box

#75 Bought This Pack Of Food Colors To Make Red Velvet Cupcakes

#76 My "Pound" Of Turkey Meat Is Short By Over 100 Grams (Almost Missing An Entire Fourth Of The Pound) Share icon The package says it’s a pound of turkey meat. I weighed it, and it was over 100 grams short of a pound. I’m furious. I spent 75$ on groceries this week, and it feels like it got even more expensive. I’m being so honest when I say let’s do a class action lawsuit against every company.

#77 Flavor Distribution In A Bag Of Jolly Ranchers Is Not Okay

#78 This Has Got To Be Fraud In Some Way

#79 EB Games In Australia Using Stickers To Cover Up The Fact That It's Just A Digital Code, And Not An Actual Game

#80 Screw You Dove Chocolate

#81 12-Pack That's "Equal" To A 16-Pack, Makes It Look Like A 16-Pack

#82 Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled With Half Whey

#83 Maybelline Sells Their Eyeshadow In These Glass Round Tubs, In Sealed Black Cardboard Packaging With A Small Window In The Front Part Through Which You Can See The Color Share icon When you open it, that’s literally all you get - a smear of eyeshadow stuck to the lid.

#84 Just Enough To Cover The Window

#85 This Moisturizer Container. Not Even Half The Bottle. Maybe Only 1/4. Misleading And Wasteful

#86 Just Another Company Misleading Its Consumers

#87 This Box Of Dog Treats That Very Obviously Don't Have Frosting Designs On The Cookies Behind The Top Layer

#88 This Cream Bun I Was Having Was A Total Scam

#89 This "Avocado Oil" That My Sister Mistakenly Bought Is Actually >90% Canola Oil

#90 Steak And Cheese Wrap - 80% Tortilla

#91 The Amount Of Bananas In This Pack Of Shrimps And Bananas

#92 My Husband Bought What He Thought Was An RCA Universal Remote At A Bargain Shop. He Couldn't Figure Out Why It Wouldn't Work Until He Noticed The Remote Was RGA Brand

#93 Sticker Perfectly Covered This Moldy Berry Share icon Bought these from Costco today and unfortunately, this isn’t the first time.

#94 The Size Of The Chocolate In This Packaging

#95 The Package Hides The Fact That The Middle Cookie Is Missing