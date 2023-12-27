We reached out to Silvio Irilli and asked him to tell us more about this wonderful project. The artist shared with us how it all started: “The Ospedali Dipinti project was born in 2012, over 25 hospitals and over 7300 m2 of decoration have been created. The idea was born after the first realization of the work for the radiotherapy bunker at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. I decided to propose an integral, total work, walls and ceiling and the feedback from the patients was immediate, much to the doctors' surprise. I therefore thought that an environment that excites and relaxes is part of the treatment, because the patient is above all a person and art could contribute to supporting the treatment and challenging the disease.

Asked how the artist chooses which hospital to transform, Silvio answered: “The Ospedali Dipinti project is requested by non-profit organizations, foundations or sponsors who want to donate the work and every time it is a wonderful emotion for everyone to find themselves contributing to bring a beautiful message of closeness to others.”