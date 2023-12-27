26 New Murals That Transform Hospitals Into Magical Realms So People Can Feel ComfortableInterview With Artist
I think we can all agree that hospitals are one of the last places we want to go. However, sometimes we have no choice, and due to our health condition, we’re forced to either visit or even stay there for some time. Regardless of what brings us into this building, it usually results in a mix of emotions coursing through our bodies, starting with some discomfort and ending with fear or even pain.
Silvio Irilli is a person who came up with a unique project focused on adding color, positivity, and happiness to plain hospital walls, while simultaneously bringing comfort to its patients and visitors. The Italian artist behind Ospedali Dipinti has been ensuring that people visiting can, at least for a moment, forget about their anxiety related to the hospital visit and admire his astonishing pieces of art.
We reached out to Silvio Irilli and asked him to tell us more about this wonderful project. The artist shared with us how it all started: “The Ospedali Dipinti project was born in 2012, over 25 hospitals and over 7300 m2 of decoration have been created. The idea was born after the first realization of the work for the radiotherapy bunker at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. I decided to propose an integral, total work, walls and ceiling and the feedback from the patients was immediate, much to the doctors' surprise. I therefore thought that an environment that excites and relaxes is part of the treatment, because the patient is above all a person and art could contribute to supporting the treatment and challenging the disease.
Asked how the artist chooses which hospital to transform, Silvio answered: “The Ospedali Dipinti project is requested by non-profit organizations, foundations or sponsors who want to donate the work and every time it is a wonderful emotion for everyone to find themselves contributing to bring a beautiful message of closeness to others.”
We were wondering what inspires the theme of mesmerizing murals by the Italian artist. We learned that: “Is there something, like, each hospital has a different theme? When I create a work for a pediatric department, I think about an important aspect which is how the doctor can gain the child's trust during treatments and therapies. When this happens, an interaction is created with the surrounding environment and the child listens more confidently to the doctor's indications for therapy, transmitting a message of tranquility also for the parents. In this image there is a hug, there are new friends, there is welcome, availability, but above all there is a lot of TRUST IN COLORS.”
Silvio continued: “The theme is chosen together with the doctors also based on the territory. Local historical monuments are often included in the work to enhance it with a cultural message and create an interaction between the patient and the environment. The most requested theme is the theme of the sea, with the seabed, corals and the joy of dolphins who tell us that ‘without water, there would be no life but in the water, there is a wonderful life’.”
Next, we wanted the artist to tell us more about some institutions providing financial support to Ospedali Dipinti. Irilli said: “When I conceived the Painted Hospitals project, I thought that the works should be created only with donations in collaboration with non-profit organizations, foundations, companies, and sponsors so as not to make healthcare and hospitals spend a cent. This allows us to form a great team every time that wants to stay close with color and art to the patients and alongside the doctors.”
Asked to describe his emotions when finishing each painting and the children’s emotions seeing Silvio’s paintings for the first time, the artist said: "'It doesn't feel like being in a hospital but inside a cartoon!' or ‘Mom, Dad, when are we going back to the hospital aquarium?’ or when children see me, they say ‘Look, there's the artist from the hospitals!’ These are the reactions of children who have to undergo radiotherapy or are hospitalized for other treatments, who have to challenge cancer. Thinking that with my art I can make their dream continue, the fact of introducing new friends like dolphins and turtles that transmit a smile excites and moves me very much. It is a great reward for all those who contribute with donations and transfer their trust to me. The strength of Ospedali Dipinti is that the work is created and delivered in a short time.”
Lastly, the artist from Italy shared his insights about Ospedali Dipinti: “IT'S NOT JUST A DECORATION. Decorating a hospital ward is not just embellishing an environment with images. It means bringing a message of welcome, of support to the doctors who must follow the patient and accompany him for therapy. Above all it means giving a little relief to patients who have to face a path where courage and dignity are needed. It becomes even more important when children have to undergo therapy, who necessarily find themselves in a context that is outside their world. It is important to recreate their world in a hospital ward, which allows them to continue dreaming. This is why every work I create must interact with children, telling them a story so that their therapeutic journey becomes a game. For adults, however, the settings I create concern the valorization of the territory, which is so rich in history and can take them into another dimension.”
