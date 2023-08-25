You cannot imagine humankind without tools. They, alongside our ingenuity and creativity, are the bedrock of civilization. Once, the height of innovation may have been the humble stone axe, however, these days we have tools for practically every single niche you can think of.

That’s where the r/specializedtools subreddit comes in. A sprawling online community of over 1.6 million internet users from around the globe, it’s dedicated to sharing photos and videos of bizarre and intriguing tools created for very specific purposes. We’ve collected some of the coolest new pics, as featured on the community, to share with you. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!

#1

My Ski Boot Prosthetics

benhundben

#2

# Of Weeks From Date Calculator

AnubisInCorduroy

#3

Automatic Asparagus Peeler

vintagecomputernerd

Pernille.
Pernille.
Of course it is German:)

The ‘Specialized Tools’ subreddit is a great example of a successful online group. Created all the way back in late February of 2015, over the past 8+ years it has grown into a real powerhouse.

The subreddit has grown so big and popular that it ranks among the top 1% of all Reddit communities. But the real victory is that the sub’s members shed light on the strangest tools that only people working in very specific fields might otherwise ever see.
#4

Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen | Canning

canadad

AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
I have a different kind that looks more like a nut cracker

#5

Poking Words Into Cardboard

stylezLP

#6

Boat Forklift For Moving Docks And Boat Lifts

VirtualLife76

So long as you’re going to be a member of the r/specializedtools online community, you’ve got to follow the rules, as set out by the hard-working moderator team.

For instance, the most fundamental rule is that you stay on-topic. ‘Specialized Tools’ is a group that’s dedicated to [drum roll] specialized tools! The community is exactly what it says on the tin.
#7

Wheelchair Designed To Be Used In Rough Conditions Like Snow

serious_impostor

#8

Device To Clean The Track In The Spanish F1 Grand Prix

TheVictorotciV

#9

Geonics Em-31 Electromagnetic Survey Unit. That’s Me Using It To Check The Conductivity Of The Soil That Correlates To Chloride Levels From An Oil And Gas Spill

jimtheedcguy

That means that everything you post on the group, from images to video content, has to contain tools. Not only that, they have to be specialized. So r/specializedtools may not be the best place for content about more commonly found tools with multiple purposes. They have to be intriguing and exotic.
#10

A Special Blade To Cut Metal Sheets

RedTomatoSauce

#11

Heated Razor Blade To Remove Decals

jaybram24

#12

Bowling Lane Oil Robot

HereForTerraria

Not only does the content have to be related to specialized and niche tools, but the titles need to be on-point as well. You should aim to write titles that clearly explain what the tool or device does and is all about. If you don’t, someone from the mod team may end up removing your post. And that’s not much fun for anyone.
#13

Vacuum Tube Tester (1970s)

ProfileMundane1120

#14

Money Holders For Banks (Or Rich People)

giuliomagnifico

#15

Inside Of A Class 4 Yag Laser Welder. New Flash Lamp And Reflector

JediLunchBoxx

In the meantime, the moderators ask the large member community to refrain from reposting commonly shared content. Not only that, but everyone has to stay away from offensive content and do their best to behave in a civilized manner. After all, no community can stay healthy and whole if everyone’s fighting and calling each other names all the time.
#16

Hydraulic Hand Strength Dynamometer

reprobyte

#17

Baseboard Scrubber

edgeofruin

#18

Bike Trailer For Ladders

St_Ander

No matter what tool machine you use, whether it’s a simple hammer or a nuclear power plant demolisher, you’ve got to take care of your gear. If you don’t treat your devices with the respect they deserve, sooner or later they’ll break and you’ll be left footing the bill for a replacement. It’s a far better deal to spend a bit of time on regular maintenance. So it’s worth turning this into a habit.
#19

Passport Photo Shears Used By My Local Post Office

glittalogik

#20

Temporary Water Traffic Sign Boat, Not Sure If This Counts As A Tool

Konsticraft

#21

Tool To Move Truck Trailers By Hand

Suckmygrassblock

Some basics to keep in mind include cleaning your tools after each use and lubricating them regularly. That means removing any dirt or materials that could end up damaging your inventory, and ensuring that nothing rusts and all the parts move as smoothly as possible. Yes, it may be hard to do after a long day’s work, but we’re nothing at our profession without our tools. 
#22

A Roof Leak-Catching Tool/Contraption I Seen At The Shop

errobbie

#23

Brass Crowbar For Working On Plastic Injection Molds

flgsrockon

#24

A Special Axe That Helps You Split Wood

RedTomatoSauce

It also helps if you regularly inspect all of your inventory for any possible damage. There might be something that you could’ve overlooked when you were exhausted after a long day. Spotting wear and tear means that you can prevent the tools from breaking and yourself (and others!) from getting hurt. Having a keen eye and some patience here are invaluable.
#25

Shell Collector Cleaning The Floor

pramurtasen

#26

Applicator Tip For Cove Base Adhesive To Apply A Flat, Even Amount Of Glue. Instead Of The Typical Single Bead Of A Standard Caulk Gun

Big_Worm69

#27

Snow Shredder

thisonelife83

Besides that, you should store your tools properly when you’re not using them. So you shouldn’t be leaving them out in the elements or throwing them into a heap in the mud. Nor should you be playing around with your tools for fun, or using them for anything else other than their purpose. That goes double for specialized tools! They have very niche uses, so you shouldn’t be hammering in nails with a cyanometer or a steno machine.
#28

This Snow Melting Machine

V4UncleRicosVan

#29

Vacuum Chamber Holding Rf/Dc Thin Film Sputtering Gun

Huvujuka

#30

Rainbird Rotor Tool

Internal_General1355

We’d love to hear which of these tools impressed you the most, as well as which ones you hadn’t ever heard about until now, dear Pandas. Feel free to leave a comment at the bottom of this list. In the meantime, for some more weirdly awesome specialized tools and devices, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features right here, as well as over here.
#31

Almex Spot Press For Hot Repairing Hd Transfer Conveyors

yewfokkentwattedim

#32

A Hilger And Watts Gauge Block Interferometer. You Can Use This To Measure Interference Fringes Of Gauge Blocks Wrung To A Flat Platen To Determine Their Size. This Is Used As The Start Of A Dimensional Traceability Chain

Western-Edge-965

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
But I canna change the laws of physics - Scotty

#33

Old German Map Measuring Tool With Compass I Found In The House I Bought

No_Bag9098

#34

Specialized Tools For Bottling Wine

mks113

#35

Drywall Lift. This Makes Ceiling Drywall So Much Easier. I’ve Done It With And Without The Lift And It’s Definitely Worth It. Home Depot Four Hour Rental Was Only $36

PastorQuincy

#36

Snail Pincers 🇫🇷

ojxv

#37

Japanese Engraving Machine For Chopsticks

Sasuke0pro

#38

Tool For Lifting Ev Batteries And Electric Drives

shortystacos

#39

Manometer- Measures How Hard Fans Suck Or Blow

Strostkovy

#40

A Level Made For Balancing Roulette Wheels

snarus

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Well that's answered one of my late night musings!

#41

Starrett 12" Machinist Level And 10" Precision Level

nomonopolyonpie

#42

I Whipped Up This Tool Today At Work For Cutting Wheel Openings In Lexan Rc Car Bodies

weirdbeard1000

#43

Adjustable Spanner Wrench For Xray Tube Heads

CavGhost

#44

My Dew Point Meter/Surface Profile Gauge/Film Thickness Gauge For Coating Inspections

soul_in_a_fishbowl

#45

Candle Wick Trimmer

Meshughana

#46

A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Little Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices

seth_saber

#47

A Back-Worn Suspension Rig For Heavy Camera Equipment

FoxStang

#48

Gauge To Measure Wheel Flange Thickness, Height And Steepness In Railway Wheels

murka_

#49

Hoist For Lifting Photocopiers

PooperOfMoons

#50

Pair Of Collimators Used To Check If Lenses On Analog Cameras Are Properly Aligned To Infinity. Right Besides An Ee Tester (Blue Box) Which Is A Calibrated Light Source To Check A Cameras Exposure Error. Indispensable For An Analoge Camera Technician

the_achromatist

#51

Solid Lead Radioactive Materials Hand-Truck

VitalMaTThews

#52

Wrought Iron Flax Comb From The 1800s

SheaMicro

#53

Remington Pneumatic Chain Saw

renothedog

#54

Barbed Wire Puller (Banana For Scale)

Rollercoaster671

#55

Mini Wheeled Gantry Hoist For Pulling Aga Hobs

crimson_chin44

#56

Leroy Technical Lettering Kit. I Was Told Some People Here Might Enjoy This

unsp0ken905

#57

Apparently It’s Called A Riddle/Shaker Bucket

jif1010

#58

Stir Fry Machines

paulfromatlanta

#59

Steam-Hydraulic Forging Press (15,000 Tons) In The Workshops Of Friedrich Krupp Ag, Essen, Germany 1928

NapoleonHeckYes

#60

Metric Screw Thread Gage,made In West Germany

kwistaf

#61

Special Sharpener For Carpenters Pencils

biggsandwedge

#62

Coin Button Battery Finder

fjbruzr

#63

My Gold Drum Opener. Earned Gold After 100 Drums Unlocked

Johnfromwork

#64

My Dad's "Electro Master R-375 Design Template" For Diagramming Electrical Power And Control

Cleed79

#65

I Asked My Mother If She Had Any Suggestions For How To Remove A Broken Light Bulb Base From The Socket And She Produced This

sanchitoburrito

#66

Toilet Jack/Dolly

PIWIprotein

#67

The Starting Clamp, Used In Racket Stringing. Compresses To Hold Tension On The String Without Damaging It, And Also Useful For Providing A Secure Grip When Tying Finishing Knots

MF5438

#68

This Is A 5th Wheel Pin Puller. Truckers Use It To Unlock Trailers From Their Trucks. I'm A Former Bread Delivery Man. We Used Them To Move Stacks Of Bread Around....and Also Open Locked Doors/Fences, Pick Stuff Up Etc. (Video Demonstration In Comments)

nderstandablyscared

#69

Motogp Starter

tnseltim

#70

Dolly Used To Move Pianos Over Bumpy Floors

edinc90

#71

The 250nm-1000nm Torque Wrench Used To Tighten My Rear Wheel Nut

Eckmatarum

#72

Specialized Lcms Tools In A Specialized 3D Printed Case

stevew91

#73

Coke Freestyle Distribution Plate

maxiquintillion

#74

A Homebrew Magnetic "Pit Plucker" For Lifting Steel Floor Panels In An Expo Hall

acerbic_twit

#75

Poe Tester

reddit.com

#76

5 Newton Meter Torque Screwdriver

reprobyte

#77

Skin Spoon, Used For Separating Aircraft Skins

Ok-Crow2453

#78

Length Cutter For Wire/Rope

robbel

#79

Crimping Tools For Tamper Proof Rings

B-416

#80

Dolly For Moving Coin Banks From Coinstar Machines

Dolly For Moving Coin Banks From Coinstar Machines