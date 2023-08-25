128 Unusual Tools Designed To Solve Problems That Many Of Us Have Never Even Thought Of (New Pics)
You cannot imagine humankind without tools. They, alongside our ingenuity and creativity, are the bedrock of civilization. Once, the height of innovation may have been the humble stone axe, however, these days we have tools for practically every single niche you can think of.
That’s where the r/specializedtools subreddit comes in. A sprawling online community of over 1.6 million internet users from around the globe, it’s dedicated to sharing photos and videos of bizarre and intriguing tools created for very specific purposes. We’ve collected some of the coolest new pics, as featured on the community, to share with you. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!
My Ski Boot Prosthetics
# Of Weeks From Date Calculator
Automatic Asparagus Peeler
The ‘Specialized Tools’ subreddit is a great example of a successful online group. Created all the way back in late February of 2015, over the past 8+ years it has grown into a real powerhouse.
The subreddit has grown so big and popular that it ranks among the top 1% of all Reddit communities. But the real victory is that the sub’s members shed light on the strangest tools that only people working in very specific fields might otherwise ever see.
Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen | Canning
Poking Words Into Cardboard
Boat Forklift For Moving Docks And Boat Lifts
So long as you’re going to be a member of the r/specializedtools online community, you’ve got to follow the rules, as set out by the hard-working moderator team.
For instance, the most fundamental rule is that you stay on-topic. ‘Specialized Tools’ is a group that’s dedicated to [drum roll] specialized tools! The community is exactly what it says on the tin.
Wheelchair Designed To Be Used In Rough Conditions Like Snow
Device To Clean The Track In The Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Geonics Em-31 Electromagnetic Survey Unit. That’s Me Using It To Check The Conductivity Of The Soil That Correlates To Chloride Levels From An Oil And Gas Spill
That means that everything you post on the group, from images to video content, has to contain tools. Not only that, they have to be specialized. So r/specializedtools may not be the best place for content about more commonly found tools with multiple purposes. They have to be intriguing and exotic.
A Special Blade To Cut Metal Sheets
Heated Razor Blade To Remove Decals
Bowling Lane Oil Robot
Not only does the content have to be related to specialized and niche tools, but the titles need to be on-point as well. You should aim to write titles that clearly explain what the tool or device does and is all about. If you don’t, someone from the mod team may end up removing your post. And that’s not much fun for anyone.
Vacuum Tube Tester (1970s)
Money Holders For Banks (Or Rich People)
Inside Of A Class 4 Yag Laser Welder. New Flash Lamp And Reflector
In the meantime, the moderators ask the large member community to refrain from reposting commonly shared content. Not only that, but everyone has to stay away from offensive content and do their best to behave in a civilized manner. After all, no community can stay healthy and whole if everyone’s fighting and calling each other names all the time.
Hydraulic Hand Strength Dynamometer
Baseboard Scrubber
Bike Trailer For Ladders
No matter what tool machine you use, whether it’s a simple hammer or a nuclear power plant demolisher, you’ve got to take care of your gear. If you don’t treat your devices with the respect they deserve, sooner or later they’ll break and you’ll be left footing the bill for a replacement. It’s a far better deal to spend a bit of time on regular maintenance. So it’s worth turning this into a habit.
Passport Photo Shears Used By My Local Post Office
Temporary Water Traffic Sign Boat, Not Sure If This Counts As A Tool
Tool To Move Truck Trailers By Hand
Some basics to keep in mind include cleaning your tools after each use and lubricating them regularly. That means removing any dirt or materials that could end up damaging your inventory, and ensuring that nothing rusts and all the parts move as smoothly as possible. Yes, it may be hard to do after a long day’s work, but we’re nothing at our profession without our tools.
A Roof Leak-Catching Tool/Contraption I Seen At The Shop
Brass Crowbar For Working On Plastic Injection Molds
A Special Axe That Helps You Split Wood
It also helps if you regularly inspect all of your inventory for any possible damage. There might be something that you could’ve overlooked when you were exhausted after a long day. Spotting wear and tear means that you can prevent the tools from breaking and yourself (and others!) from getting hurt. Having a keen eye and some patience here are invaluable.
Shell Collector Cleaning The Floor
Applicator Tip For Cove Base Adhesive To Apply A Flat, Even Amount Of Glue. Instead Of The Typical Single Bead Of A Standard Caulk Gun
Snow Shredder
Besides that, you should store your tools properly when you’re not using them. So you shouldn’t be leaving them out in the elements or throwing them into a heap in the mud. Nor should you be playing around with your tools for fun, or using them for anything else other than their purpose. That goes double for specialized tools! They have very niche uses, so you shouldn’t be hammering in nails with a cyanometer or a steno machine.
This Snow Melting Machine
Vacuum Chamber Holding Rf/Dc Thin Film Sputtering Gun
We'd love to hear which of these tools impressed you the most, as well as which ones you hadn't ever heard about until now, dear Pandas.