If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. But with a proper arsenal of work equipment, you can approach any problem in a variety of ways. The sign of a good tool is that it does the job it was built for very well. But you’d be surprised by just how specialized they can get. It’s mind-boggling!

The r/specializedtools subreddit is a fascinating online community that documents some of the most bizarre, most niche tools that have ever been created. From steno machines and nuclear power plant demolishers to cyanometers (which measure the blueness of the sky) and beyond, it’s seriously incredible to see how inventive humankind can get. It’s so fascinating to learn all about the inventions and we couldn’t help but share the most interesting pics with you, dear Pandas.

Scroll down, upvote the pics that impressed you, and let us know which of these tools wowed you the most. Were there any that you knew about? Were you surprised to learn about any of these? We’d love to hear your thoughts, so grab your digital ink quills and swing by the comments. Meanwhile, you’ll find Bored Panda’s previous article about the sub right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Beach Cleaning Robot Designed To Pick Up Small Pieces Of Garbage Hidden Beneath The Sand!

Beach Cleaning Robot Designed To Pick Up Small Pieces Of Garbage Hidden Beneath The Sand!

Zblb Report

19points
POST
#2

Scania P360 With A Penetrating "Scorpion Stinger" That Can Penetrate A Building To Deliver Water Directly Into A Fire Without Putting Firefighters In Danger

Scania P360 With A Penetrating "Scorpion Stinger" That Can Penetrate A Building To Deliver Water Directly Into A Fire Without Putting Firefighters In Danger

Love4BlueMoon Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

The Cyanometer. A 230 Year Old Tool Used To Measure The Blueness Of The Sky.

The Cyanometer. A 230 Year Old Tool Used To Measure The Blueness Of The Sky.

mks113 Report

15points
POST
Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was going to say imagine the sky being so dark, then I remembered that nights exist. 😶

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Most of these tools are interesting because they’re very rare. Or, rather, only people in very specific fields get to see and use them on a regular basis. For the rest of us, it’s like a visit to a museum full of (slightly alien) artifacts.

However, you could probably argue that every single profession demands that people use specialized tools (or, in this day and age, software, too). When you sit down and have a good long think, you might realize that you do a lot of things every day that most people have no clue about. You, on the other hand, are so used to it all that you barely notice it. We’re all experts in our own little fields. And our tools are unlike anyone else’s. 
#4

This Is A Steno Machine, Used For Recording Words Verbatim At Speeds Over 225 Words Per Minute. Used In Court Rooms And Legal Depositions.

This Is A Steno Machine, Used For Recording Words Verbatim At Speeds Over 225 Words Per Minute. Used In Court Rooms And Legal Depositions.

Polygraph-Eyes7 Report

14points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is mighty impressive, being able to do that

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Network Cable Comber

Network Cable Comber

mitchellrj Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

A Tool For Testing Smoke Alarms. It Covers The Unit Snugly Then Releases A Puff Of Smoke, From There A Bloke On The Control Panel Can Tell Whether It Is Working Properly Or Not

A Tool For Testing Smoke Alarms. It Covers The Unit Snugly Then Releases A Puff Of Smoke, From There A Bloke On The Control Panel Can Tell Whether It Is Working Properly Or Not

A_Cat_Named_Frank Report

14points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s that time again pandas (and other odd creatures) WE MUST CHARGE FORTH AND DOWNVOTE THAT B***H SARAH ELIZABETH… ON WARDDSSSS

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The r/specializedtools subreddit is massively popular. Created in mid-February of 2015, it has grown a lot in the nearly-8 years since its founding. At the time of writing, the community was home to nearly 1.6 million redditors.

The unusual photos are probably what draws people in. After all, it’s hard to resist finding out the story behind some mysterious object that comes across our internet feeds. It’s like a splinter in your mind: you have to figure out what it is, what it does, and why it looks like it does. Curiosity is a very human emotion—and it’s a difficult beast to control.
#7

The Spider, An Aerial Lift For Getting Into Tight Spots

The Spider, An Aerial Lift For Getting Into Tight Spots

Troooper0987 Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd need a new pair of underwear after coming down from there.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Ruler My Allergist Used For Measuring Welts On My Arm After An Allergy Test

Ruler My Allergist Used For Measuring Welts On My Arm After An Allergy Test

pestyfinesty Report

13points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or a very limited drafter's circle template!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Cleaning The Solar Panels

Cleaning The Solar Panels

astorres6030 Report

13points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn't they just make a specialized Roomba for this? They run on electricity anyway. Plus they'd be super cute scurrying all over the panels

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The team of moderators who run the whole show has a small list of rules that the community members should follow. You would think that people would only post specialized tools on a subreddit that’s called r/specializedtools. Alas! That’s not the case. Some folks either post pics without any tools or share photos of tools that aren’t specialized.

However, tools don’t have to have just a single purpose. You should be fine as long as you don’t post something generic like a computer that can complete a seemingly endless number of tasks. In short: the more niche, the better.
#10

An Optical Inspection Train

An Optical Inspection Train

dontbreaththis Report

13points
POST
#11

A Stainless Steel Pallet Jack For Use Inside Clean Rooms

A Stainless Steel Pallet Jack For Use Inside Clean Rooms

PENISFIRE Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks pretty! I want one!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

A Whole Set Of Non-Sparking Beryllium Copper Wrenches For Working With Hydrogen. Anyone Want To Guess The Cost?

A Whole Set Of Non-Sparking Beryllium Copper Wrenches For Working With Hydrogen. Anyone Want To Guess The Cost?

Poofengle Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Moreover, the sub’s mod team asks its members to avoid reposting photos that have been recently shared by other redditors. There’s also no room for any offensive content. Treat others kindly, be polite.

Meanwhile, when making a post, be sure to explain exactly what the tool or device does. Don’t opt for clickbait. Oh, and don’t use the subreddit as a means of promoting any products that you sell or profit from.
#13

Remote-Controlled Special Excavator To Demolish Cooling Towers Of Nuclear Power Plants

Remote-Controlled Special Excavator To Demolish Cooling Towers Of Nuclear Power Plants

Peisis Report

12points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ïi had a job where approximately 20000 CY of concrete was removed with a hammer on the end of an excavator. It took about four months and was so loud constantly I hated visiting that site. (I usually look for every opportunity to get in the field). I cannot even fathom how long this would take...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Non Sparking Pipe Wrenches. And Channel Locks Just In Case. About $1600.00 In This Picture

Non Sparking Pipe Wrenches. And Channel Locks Just In Case. About $1600.00 In This Picture

leldai2447 Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Star Apple Parer And Slicer, 1871. One Of Three Known To Exist

Star Apple Parer And Slicer, 1871. One Of Three Known To Exist

ajcpullcom Report

12points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cool that it's in use instead of just on display somewhere!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

You could argue that without tools, we aren’t human. However, there are quite a few species that actually use tools as they see fit. For instance, chimpanzees are capable of making spears to hunt other primates.

Meanwhile, orangutans have been known to make improvised whistles from bundles of leaves in the wild. They use these to ward off predators, according to Live Science.
#16

Pickle Lifter. It Came Inside The Jar

Pickle Lifter. It Came Inside The Jar

mkvelash Report

12points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dunno if that's dumb or cool. Wouldn't your fingers get all sticky? Extra thing in the landfill? Um, use a fork!?!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

A Shoe Testing Machine From The 1940s

A Shoe Testing Machine From The 1940s

jonpeeji Report

12points
POST
#18

Hollowing Out A Clogg

Hollowing Out A Clogg

FandRB Report

12points
POST
Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took a second (Or three) " OH !--Shoe !

0
0points
reply

However, it’s not just primates and apes that can use tools. Crows, for example, craft their feathers, twigs, and leaves into tools. They’re also known to drop stones in pitchers to raise the water level inside of them so they can have a drink.
#19

Huge Bottoming Drill-Tap We Made Today

Huge Bottoming Drill-Tap We Made Today

lsmith1988 Report

11points
POST
Colin Brackenridge
Colin Brackenridge
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biggest tap I ever used was M36 (36mm). Not even close to this guy. Anything that big we used a threading tool instead.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Saw This Escalator Hoist

Saw This Escalator Hoist

GeorgeMeowington Report

11points
POST
#21

Met A Truffle Hunter In The Peloponnese Mts. And Got A Chance To Snap A Pic Of His Truffle Shovels! The Flat One Is For White Truffles Which Tent To Grow In Softer Soil, And The More Spear Shaped Is For Black Truffles Which Are Found Deeper And In More Rocky Soil

Met A Truffle Hunter In The Peloponnese Mts. And Got A Chance To Snap A Pic Of His Truffle Shovels! The Flat One Is For White Truffles Which Tent To Grow In Softer Soil, And The More Spear Shaped Is For Black Truffles Which Are Found Deeper And In More Rocky Soil

flex_inthemind Report

11points
POST
Beeps
Beeps
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Truffle shuffle, I mean shovel.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Meanwhile, elephants, dolphins, octopi, and otters are also known to use tools for getting rid of pests, uncovering prey underwater, for shelter, and cracking open shells, respectively.

So while the tools that we use are far, far more complex than what can be found in the animal kingdom, we also shouldn't imagine that human beings hold a monopoly on them.
#22

This Truck For Servicing Street Lamps

This Truck For Servicing Street Lamps

sp00nix Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#23

Hydraulic Post Driver With Country Upgrade

Hydraulic Post Driver With Country Upgrade

onlyuseful Report

11points
POST
#24

Large Wave Flume At A Wave Research Lab

Large Wave Flume At A Wave Research Lab

aloofloofah Report

11points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very similar to the ship designers hull tanks. Lovely in motion.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Our ancient ancestors developed the first stone tools at least 2.6 million years ago. The Smithsonian explains that during the Early Stone Age, early humans made hammerstones, stone cores, and shark stone flakes.

1.76 million years ago, these evolved into handaxes and other large cutting tools.
#25

Olives Harvester

Olives Harvester

[deleted] Report

11points
POST
#26

Manual Dough Divider

Manual Dough Divider

aloofloofah Report

11points
POST
Ryan Winters
Ryan Winters
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was nice of them to include the employee's name

2
2points
reply
#27

DIY Door Painting Frame

DIY Door Painting Frame

DodgyUsername Report

11points
POST

By the Middle Stone Age, 200,000 years ago, the range of tools exploded in its variety. Suddenly, you could find spears and scrapers for preparing hide, wood, and other materials. By the Later Stone Age, people began using more diverse crafting materials. From bone and ivory to antlers and stone. Different groups began developing their own specific cultures and ways of making things.
#28

Jig For Chalking The Hip And Waist Widths For The Pleated Section Of A Kilt. Also Has Guide Lines For Accurate Alignment To The Tartan Pattern

Jig For Chalking The Hip And Waist Widths For The Pleated Section Of A Kilt. Also Has Guide Lines For Accurate Alignment To The Tartan Pattern

micasa_es_miproblema Report

11points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want one! Any sewing tool is an immediate want for me.

0
0points
reply
#29

Contraption Used In Churches To Fill Up Multiple Communion Cups At Once.

Contraption Used In Churches To Fill Up Multiple Communion Cups At Once.

Jiggy_Kitty Report

10points
POST
#30

The Costco Food Court Table Dolly

The Costco Food Court Table Dolly

kurtthewurt Report

10points
POST
#31

For When You Get Off The Water Rides

For When You Get Off The Water Rides

Fast-Money1290 Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Space Mouse - A Mouse For 3D Model Navigation

Space Mouse - A Mouse For 3D Model Navigation

CaptainTasty57 Report

10points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like something out of a sci fi movie that’s epic

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#33

Temporary Traffic Light

Temporary Traffic Light

RinShimizu Report

10points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine how cool the world would look with only these spider-like contraptions and in black

2
2points
reply
#34

This Elevator That My Installation Crew Is Using To Hoist Photovoltaic Panels Up To The Second Story Rooftop

This Elevator That My Installation Crew Is Using To Hoist Photovoltaic Panels Up To The Second Story Rooftop

na3than Report

10points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK that's freaking cool! It's like a robotic hod. A hod is a tool used by a 19th century bricklayer to hall bricks up a building or wall. It's a wooden V on the end of a stick. You may have seen them depicted in old movies and cartoons.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Hip Clamp: A Tool To Help A Cow Stand Up

Hip Clamp: A Tool To Help A Cow Stand Up

TheMexicanJuan Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#36

Yarn Winder In Action

Yarn Winder In Action

3askaryyy Report

10points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me I'm eternally grateful I'm not a Piedmont silk weaver restocking the loom.

0
0points
reply
#37

Paper Crumpler For Padding Boxes To Ship

Paper Crumpler For Padding Boxes To Ship

SandPaperPocketPussy Report

10points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use these every day. Far more environmentally friendly than bubble wrap and styrofoam peanuts.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Machine For Removing Tree Stumps

Machine For Removing Tree Stumps

[deleted] Report

10points
POST
#39

A Nail Making Machine In Action!

A Nail Making Machine In Action!

lilicucu Report

10points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Machine tools are fascinating. Block makers, button holes, or nails. All equally wonderful engineering.

0
0points
reply
#40

UV Microphone Sterilizer

UV Microphone Sterilizer

Frog23 Report

10points
POST
#41

Pokey-Picker-Upper Tool Invented By A Highway Maintenance Worker To Pick Up Metal Shards Along Shoulders

Pokey-Picker-Upper Tool Invented By A Highway Maintenance Worker To Pick Up Metal Shards Along Shoulders

chaseoes Report

10points
POST
#42

30 Year Old Cheese Slicer

30 Year Old Cheese Slicer

sniffinberries34 Report

10points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had those when I was a kid. Awesome way to slice cheese.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

This Thing To Clean A Kitchen Hand Whisk

This Thing To Clean A Kitchen Hand Whisk

mangowhymango Report

9points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

need another thing to clean this thing

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Non-Metallic Pliers For Pulling Fuses

Non-Metallic Pliers For Pulling Fuses

Fingalien Report

9points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank god most people don't have fuses anymore. You have no idea how much safer the humble circuit breaker made the world.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

These Special Tweezers Are Used For Removing Nose Pads From Eyeglasses

These Special Tweezers Are Used For Removing Nose Pads From Eyeglasses

HeySquirrelFriends Report

9points
POST
#46

Tool Used By Georgian Bakers To Remove Bread From The Oven

Tool Used By Georgian Bakers To Remove Bread From The Oven

Smart_Sell7885 Report

9points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a mini version of the body scooper lifeguards use...

0
0points
reply
#47

Time-Release Fin Clip Cam For Sharks

Time-Release Fin Clip Cam For Sharks

aloofloofah Report

9points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve helped many sharks get those off, heard they’re really uncomfortable /j

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#48

Mosaic Glass Cutter Press

Mosaic Glass Cutter Press

spinagon Report

9points
POST
#49

This Snowman Maker

This Snowman Maker

QuarantinedRabbit Report

9points
POST
Kaa
Kaa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where in the world are snowmen that essential that you'd need to build them with a machine?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Shaping A Helical Gear

Shaping A Helical Gear

judgemeordont Report

9points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should see the ones that cut the hypoid gears like the ones in the differential in your car.

0
0points
reply
#51

Laser Railway Rail Profile Scanner - Absolute Single Purpose Machine

Laser Railway Rail Profile Scanner - Absolute Single Purpose Machine

lescalais Report

9points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those rails gotta be parallel. Train derailments are a hell of a mess to clean up.

0
0points
reply
#52

Road Bollard Cleaner

Road Bollard Cleaner

The_Techsan Report

9points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it beats replacing them every 3-5 years like we do here.

0
0points
reply
#53

Violin Peg Fitting Tools

Violin Peg Fitting Tools

Vivid_blue Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

A Violin Corner Rib Clamp

A Violin Corner Rib Clamp

peat_reek Report

9points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonderful. So precise.

0
0points
reply
#55

Howitzer, 105mm Artillery Gun, Used By Ski Patrol To Clear Avalanche Hazards

Howitzer, 105mm Artillery Gun, Used By Ski Patrol To Clear Avalanche Hazards

aloofloofah Report

8points
POST
#56

I’ll Raise Your 30 Year Old Cheese Slicer For This 30 Year Old Hard Boiled Egg Slicer

I’ll Raise Your 30 Year Old Cheese Slicer For This 30 Year Old Hard Boiled Egg Slicer

Bubbly_Equipment_940 Report

8points
POST
#57

A Ballnut

A Ballnut

UsernameGenerik Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#58

Bung Wrench - If You Have A Really Tight Bung Hole I Suggest Investing In This Wrench

Bung Wrench - If You Have A Really Tight Bung Hole I Suggest Investing In This Wrench

7burrito Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#59

This Farming Robot Zaps Weeds With Precision Lasers

This Farming Robot Zaps Weeds With Precision Lasers

SmtDnny5 Report

8points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that's cool! Hopefully way less environmental impacts!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#60

Old Poppy Seed Grinder That My Mom Uses When Baking Poppy Seed Rolls

Old Poppy Seed Grinder That My Mom Uses When Baking Poppy Seed Rolls

zzzjimmy Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#61

Poppy Seed Mill

Poppy Seed Mill