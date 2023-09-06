 I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics) | Bored Panda
I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)
I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

devin devine
Community member

Usually, when you see a stone path with all flowing lines – it’s made with small pebbles and cement.

More info: devineescapes.com

I made this alkway dry laid, all natiral, no man made materials used. No cement needed to keep the stone in place

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

I call this piece Three Rivers Flow All told, it is about 60 feet long. The first mosaic section, shown here, is about 12′ long. The second mosaic section is a few feet and the last one is around 8 feet long. In between these river/mosaic sections, are flagstones.

I’m also lining the path with candle holders. Once can be seen here, upper right

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

So this path is sort of like a pebble mosaic–only with a pebble mosaic, the stones are usually only an inch or so deep. And, they are set in mortar. Here, the stones are set without any mortar, and they go a good 6 inches down. Takes considerably longer this way–but it’s a different look. Stone types used include Pennsylvania bluestone, in lilac, olive and blue West Mountain sandstone, in yellow and white Pink/lavender and white limestone Purple/Mauve sandstone (Pocono Pink sandstone) Granite in pink, white and yellow, White quartz.

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

Thank you for looking!

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

devin devine
devin devine
Author, Community member

I create art from stone and other natural materials. Dynamic and moving forms, cairns, mandalas, dry stone walls and sculpture.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

