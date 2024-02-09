80 Reasons “You Should Have Hired An Architect”, Shared By This Facebook Group (New Pics)
If you want something done right, hire a professional. Otherwise, you might end up like the people who everyone is talking about in this Facebook group that’s all about questionable architectural decisions.
You Should Have Hired an Architect brings together people to discuss some of the more ridiculous manifestations of architecture caused by a clear absence of a professional.
And if any of this sounds familiar, it's because it should as Bored Panda has featured this group not once, but twice.
Just Had To Have An Island
Amsterdam's Homes Adorned With Whimsical Charm, Inspired By Zaandam's Enchanting And Eclectic Dwellings
College House With An Emergency Slide Rather Than Stairs, Haha
I like this tbh. Would slide down every time I was going out😅
So, You Should Have Hired an Architect is a Facebook group dedicated to showcasing examples of why it’s a bad idea to skip out on hiring an architect, as seen by the visual content shared in it.
The group also features discussions on topics related to what it means to be an architect in the modern world and what they actually do.
What’s Behind This Door?
It’s Funny, But I See So Much Stuff Put Into “Big” Ada Bathrooms That Negate All Of The Accessibility Features
surely. the poo particles will land on the piano. ur playing the piano. with poo hands.
I Used To Pass By This House On My Way To A Previous Job And I Couldn't Not Look At It Every Time. I Just...why? It Is Saved On My Computer As Awful.jpg
The group was created by architect Allison B. McKenzie in May of 2021 and has since then blown up with its success. As of this listicle, the group has over 58,000 members who actively contribute.
In our previous listicle, McKenzie explained that the two biggest reasons why ridiculousness happens in architecture in the first place is money and lack of understanding about how much better off they can be with an architect’s touch.
So Beautiful
This Castle In Texas Is Still For Sale If You’re In The Market For A Kingdom
Turns Out That Partially Filling In Two-Story Foyers Isn’t Great Either
McKenzie elaborated that architects bring a lot to the project. It’s not just about making a house beautiful and functional—it’s also about making sure it fits into its environment in a sustainable way.
This is besides them making sure you don’t dig yourself into a deep, deep hole of building standard and code violations.
I Think We Messed Up
Ceilings Shouldn’t Be This Hard
And while you can risk it and skip out on hiring an architect—there are cases when personal houses turned out to be just fine—the group has ample examples of why it’s probably not worth the risk.
After all, there is a reason why architects go through years of studies and pass rigorous exams to be able to do what they do in a safe and sustainable manner. Having played the Sims throughout high school, however, does not count.
Hope You’re Not Afraid Of Heights
In Our Air Bnb. Bathroom/Main Entrance To House. Can't Make This Stuff Up. Also Has Another Door Into A Bedroom In Case The Exterior Door Doesn't Make You Uncomfortable Enough
Someone Has A Sense Of Humor
In the most general sense of the concept, architects make problems go away.
For every want and need that you might have with a house comes a non-zero chance of a problem arising. Even more so when you need to translate your vision onto a three-dimensional space measured extremely precisely—and you bet that every nano-measurement counts.
A Friendly Reminder For When We See Homes With Dust Shelves And Random Windows That You Can Never Reach, There Are People Who Find Use Cases For Them. Wondering How They Clean Up There, Robot Vac?
Well, They've Certainly Got Me Believing Everything Is Made Of Marble. Either That, Or We're At A Crime Scene. Someone, Please Make It Stop!
This is the worst kitchen I ever seen! Did they come up with this brilliant idea while being high or something? It’s so bad I can’t even look at it. Thought someone was murdered there at first! Straight out of a true crime episode.
That Is Commitment To The Bit
An architect might cost you in the beginning, but you will surely end up saving money in the long run. Architects make sure each project is done in the most efficient and economically reasonable way. And it’s not just the early stages of a building that are set—they also future-proof projects by coordinating materials and layouts in the plan in a way that it would last long and would actually be something you could sell in the future if the need arises.
This Bathroom Is In An Old Elevator Shaft. Cool, But No Thanks
You'd be worried about the floor collapsing while you were doing your business
Really Pushing That “Farmhouse” Vibe
Again, With The Excessive Boob Lights
If anything, hiring an architect is just the easier thing to do. Sure, it’ll cost you more, but how much is your peace of mind worth?
It doesn’t take a cost-benefit analysis to know that if you’re trying to draft up a plan all the while working and living your life, plus all of the other engineering and design services that you might want to throw in there and coordinating and administrating absolutely everything—it’s always worth it.
This Is In One Of The Bathrooms Of An 1840 Almost $2 Million Beautiful Federal Home In Virginia. The Rest Of The House Is Museum Worthy! But This Little Feature Here Has Me Completely Puzzled!
Apparently They Changed Their Mind About Having A View
Talk About A Glitch In The Simulation We’re Living In
And besides the architect, there’s a slew of other things to worry about too—your plan has to have the right amount of detail (including structural engineering drawings, survey plans and utilities logistics), having your finances properly sorted so that there's a budget to begin with, selecting the right builder, doing your research and all that jazz.
I Can't Quite Figure Out The Method Of Entry
Third-Story Deck
That’s Very, Um, Custom
Needless to say, it helps to get all the help you can get. Otherwise, you might end up with a door in the middle of your staircase… or a staircase that doubles as a Home Alone trap… or a house that’s out to get you because of all the architectural nonsense you’ve let yourself get carried away with.
Prompt for an architect, or suffer the consequences of being featured as an example on You Should Have Hired an Architect.
Can Anyone Take A Guess As To What Is Going On Here?
Great Example Of When Lipstick On A Pig Doesn’t Work
Reminds me of Vera Duckworth’s cladding in Coronation Street. Looked much better before
$47 Million House And The Front Looks Like This
So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Mayhaps you live in a building that has questionable architectural bends, breaks and bullpies? Share your stories and takes in the comment section below!
Why The Tiny Windows And Excessive Stairs?
When Hgtv Gets A Hold Of A Historic House. These Are, Indeed, The Same House. Constructed In 1946 On Stage 12 At Universal
Boston City Hall - Brutalist But With Something A Bit More Inviting To The Eye
Functionally, It’s Probably Pretty Great, But Aesthetically It Makes Me Twitchy
This Door Is Always Open
Measure twice, cut one. They probably didn’t use bananas for scale.
Another Stair Of The Pointy, Slice-Y Persuasion
Uhmmm
That Floor To Floor Height Is Something
the house looks uncomfortable, like it has expression
Wow. Just… Wow
Thought This Group Might Enjoy Some “Gorgeous Tudor Architecture…”
I Had No Idea Kansas City Was This Glam In The 70s
Bed, Bath And Beyond
Vacation Cottage Rental In Northeastern Us. Everything Looks Great Until You Get To This:
Airbnb In The Backrooms (New Orleans, Louisiana)
An Elevating Dining Table Is An Odd Flex
Is that a platform that rises up to the view? Looking at the marks in the carpet below it…