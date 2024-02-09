And if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because it should as Bored Panda has featured this group not once , but twice .

You Should Have Hired an Architect brings together people to discuss some of the more ridiculous manifestations of architecture caused by a clear absence of a professional.

If you want something done right, hire a professional. Otherwise, you might end up like the people who everyone is talking about in this Facebook group that’s all about questionable architectural decisions.

#1 Just Had To Have An Island

#2 Amsterdam's Homes Adorned With Whimsical Charm, Inspired By Zaandam's Enchanting And Eclectic Dwellings

#3 College House With An Emergency Slide Rather Than Stairs, Haha

So, You Should Have Hired an Architect is a Facebook group dedicated to showcasing examples of why it’s a bad idea to skip out on hiring an architect, as seen by the visual content shared in it. The group also features discussions on topics related to what it means to be an architect in the modern world and what they actually do.

#4 What's Behind This Door?

#5 It's Funny, But I See So Much Stuff Put Into "Big" Ada Bathrooms That Negate All Of The Accessibility Features

#6 I Used To Pass By This House On My Way To A Previous Job And I Couldn't Not Look At It Every Time. I Just...why? It Is Saved On My Computer As Awful.jpg

The group was created by architect Allison B. McKenzie in May of 2021 and has since then blown up with its success. As of this listicle, the group has over 58,000 members who actively contribute. In our previous listicle, McKenzie explained that the two biggest reasons why ridiculousness happens in architecture in the first place is money and lack of understanding about how much better off they can be with an architect's touch.

#7 So Beautiful

#8 This Castle In Texas Is Still For Sale If You're In The Market For A Kingdom

#9 Turns Out That Partially Filling In Two-Story Foyers Isn't Great Either

McKenzie elaborated that architects bring a lot to the project. It’s not just about making a house beautiful and functional—it’s also about making sure it fits into its environment in a sustainable way. This is besides them making sure you don’t dig yourself into a deep, deep hole of building standard and code violations.

#10 I Think We Messed Up

#11 Ceilings Shouldn't Be This Hard

And while you can risk it and skip out on hiring an architect—there are cases when personal houses turned out to be just fine—the group has ample examples of why it's probably not worth the risk. After all, there is a reason why architects go through years of studies and pass rigorous exams to be able to do what they do in a safe and sustainable manner. Having played the Sims throughout high school, however, does not count.

#13 Hope You're Not Afraid Of Heights

#14 In Our Air Bnb. Bathroom/Main Entrance To House. Can't Make This Stuff Up. Also Has Another Door Into A Bedroom In Case The Exterior Door Doesn't Make You Uncomfortable Enough

#15 Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

In the most general sense of the concept, architects make problems go away. For every want and need that you might have with a house comes a non-zero chance of a problem arising. Even more so when you need to translate your vision onto a three-dimensional space measured extremely precisely—and you bet that every nano-measurement counts.

#16 A Friendly Reminder For When We See Homes With Dust Shelves And Random Windows That You Can Never Reach, There Are People Who Find Use Cases For Them. Wondering How They Clean Up There, Robot Vac?

#17 Well, They've Certainly Got Me Believing Everything Is Made Of Marble. Either That, Or We're At A Crime Scene. Someone, Please Make It Stop!

#18 That Is Commitment To The Bit

An architect might cost you in the beginning, but you will surely end up saving money in the long run. Architects make sure each project is done in the most efficient and economically reasonable way. And it’s not just the early stages of a building that are set—they also future-proof projects by coordinating materials and layouts in the plan in a way that it would last long and would actually be something you could sell in the future if the need arises.

#19 This Bathroom Is In An Old Elevator Shaft. Cool, But No Thanks

#20 Really Pushing That "Farmhouse" Vibe

#21 Again, With The Excessive Boob Lights

If anything, hiring an architect is just the easier thing to do. Sure, it’ll cost you more, but how much is your peace of mind worth? It doesn’t take a cost-benefit analysis to know that if you’re trying to draft up a plan all the while working and living your life, plus all of the other engineering and design services that you might want to throw in there and coordinating and administrating absolutely everything—it’s always worth it.

#22 This Is In One Of The Bathrooms Of An 1840 Almost $2 Million Beautiful Federal Home In Virginia. The Rest Of The House Is Museum Worthy! But This Little Feature Here Has Me Completely Puzzled!

#23 Apparently They Changed Their Mind About Having A View

#24 Talk About A Glitch In The Simulation We're Living In

And besides the architect, there’s a slew of other things to worry about too—your plan has to have the right amount of detail (including structural engineering drawings, survey plans and utilities logistics), having your finances properly sorted so that there's a budget to begin with, selecting the right builder, doing your research and all that jazz.

#25 I Can't Quite Figure Out The Method Of Entry

#26 Third-Story Deck

#27 That's Very, Um, Custom

Needless to say, it helps to get all the help you can get. Otherwise, you might end up with a door in the middle of your staircase… or a staircase that doubles as a Home Alone trap… or a house that's out to get you because of all the architectural nonsense you've let yourself get carried away with. Prompt for an architect, or suffer the consequences of being featured as an example on You Should Have Hired an Architect.

#28 Can Anyone Take A Guess As To What Is Going On Here?

#29 Great Example Of When Lipstick On A Pig Doesn't Work

#30 $47 Million House And The Front Looks Like This

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Mayhaps you live in a building that has questionable architectural bends, breaks and bullpies? Share your stories and takes in the comment section below! Also, share this listicle with your friend! I dare you. Share other similar articles we’ve done too. I double dare you.

#31 Why The Tiny Windows And Excessive Stairs?

#32 When Hgtv Gets A Hold Of A Historic House. These Are, Indeed, The Same House. Constructed In 1946 On Stage 12 At Universal

#33 Boston City Hall - Brutalist But With Something A Bit More Inviting To The Eye

#34 Functionally, It's Probably Pretty Great, But Aesthetically It Makes Me Twitchy

#35 This Door Is Always Open

#36 Another Stair Of The Pointy, Slice-Y Persuasion

#37 Uhmmm

#38 That Floor To Floor Height Is Something

#39 Wow. Just… Wow

#40 Thought This Group Might Enjoy Some "Gorgeous Tudor Architecture…"

#41 I Had No Idea Kansas City Was This Glam In The 70s

#42 Bed, Bath And Beyond

#43 Vacation Cottage Rental In Northeastern Us. Everything Looks Great Until You Get To This:

#44 Airbnb In The Backrooms (New Orleans, Louisiana)

#45 An Elevating Dining Table Is An Odd Flex

#46 How To Ruin A Window: Curtains That Are Fixed To The Wall, Are Not Wide Enough To Cover The Window, Are Puddling Just A Wee Bit, And Have No Relationship With The Height Of Anything Else In The Room

#47 Rustic

#48 Habitat 67 Is A Housing Complex On The Saint Lawrence River In Montreal. Designed By Israeli-Canadian Architect Moshe Safdie, It Originated In His Master's Thesis In Architecture School, And Was Built For The 1967 Canadian World's Fair Called Expo 67. Safdie's Design Opened Up The Traditional High-Rise Apartment Building To Allow Natural Light Into All Four Sides Of A Dwelling And Gave Each Unit An Outdoor Garden Area, Almost Like A Single-Family House In The Sky

#49 This Was A House We Looked At. They Made A Big Deal About This Being A "Builder's Own Home". The Pendant And Chandelier Weren't The Only Super Odd Things

#50 That Little Garage Pediment, Though…

#51 It's #trashtalktuesday! This Week, Let's Examine The Never Occupied Ryugyong Hotel In North Korea By Baikdoosan Architects & Engineers. What Do You Think? Note: If You Are Unaware Of This Hotel, Dubbed The "Hotel Of Doom," Google The Story- It's Fascinating

#52 Not Ai- This Is A Very Real House By John Lautner

#53 I Mean…

#55 Principal: These Damn Kids Keep Climbing The Flying Buttress! Public Works: We're On It! It:

#57 You're Doing A Remodel And Then You Come Across This Scenario. What Are Your Thoughts On What Happened?!? 🙈🙈🙈

#58 I Just Saw Her Smiling At Her Cross The Street Window. This Morning We Are In The Same House

#59 Now…who In The World Thought This Carpet Was A Good Idea In This Hotel. We Are Staying At The Ameristar In Kansas City. When The Elevator Door Opened We Seriously Thought It Was A Crime Scene

#60 Awesome Container Home🏡🥰

#61 I Hate It When Agents And Homeowners Don't Straighten The House Before I Arrive…

#62 Circular Bathrooms May Be Worse Than Circular Kitchens

#63 I Need More Inaccessible Foyer Memes

#64 1 2 3 And Go!

#65 I'm Buying This House And I'm Not A Fan Of The Jacuzzi Tub In The Middle Of The Room. Can Someone Cover It Up And Add A Shower To The Right Hand Side. Please And Thank You

#66 I'm Mostly Just Impressed With The Tiny Gutter And Downspout

#67 Average Person: "I Would Like A Useful Handrail To Help Me Safely Navigate The Stairs." Shanghai Metro: "Go F Yourself."

#68 Maybe Just Hire A Better Carpenter

#69 I'm Assume It' A Basement, But Still

#71 Man Shows Up To His Airbnb To Find The Entire House To Be Built Inside A Barn. This Is An Actual Airbnb In Bay Port, Michigan

#72 Me: Adds "Dog Stair" To List Of Potential House Features

#74 When You Don't Have Enough Space For Stairs! 💡 Brilliant Child Friendly Space With An Observatory Tower Incorporated By Arch. Hiroshi Okamoto

#75 Nothing Says Luxury Bath Like Rusty Chain And Rotten Wood!

#76 Is That A Well?

#77 As An Architect, I Have Specified A Lot Of Door Hardware. Needless To Say, I Have Questions About This Push-Plate In A Smallish Public Restroom. (Seems A Bit Excessive, Doesn't It???)

#78 Not Just A Dust Ledge... It's A Dust Ledge With A Cubbyhole

#79 Before And After Renovations Of The James Scott Mansion Built In 1897 In Detroit, Mi