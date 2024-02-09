ADVERTISEMENT

If you want something done right, hire a professional. Otherwise, you might end up like the people who everyone is talking about in this Facebook group that’s all about questionable architectural decisions.

You Should Have Hired an Architect brings together people to discuss some of the more ridiculous manifestations of architecture caused by a clear absence of a professional.

And if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because it should as Bored Panda has featured this group not once, but twice.

#1

Just Had To Have An Island

Just Had To Have An Island

Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #2

    Amsterdam's Homes Adorned With Whimsical Charm, Inspired By Zaandam's Enchanting And Eclectic Dwellings

    Amsterdam's Homes Adorned With Whimsical Charm, Inspired By Zaandam's Enchanting And Eclectic Dwellings

    Love The Netherlands Report

    zoedianni avatar
    Moë
    Moë
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t know about the inside but I think it looks cool on the outside

    #3

    College House With An Emergency Slide Rather Than Stairs, Haha

    College House With An Emergency Slide Rather Than Stairs, Haha

    Chad Faxon Report

    mb_11 avatar
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this tbh. Would slide down every time I was going out😅

    So, You Should Have Hired an Architect is a Facebook group dedicated to showcasing examples of why it’s a bad idea to skip out on hiring an architect, as seen by the visual content shared in it.

    The group also features discussions on topics related to what it means to be an architect in the modern world and what they actually do.
    #4

    What’s Behind This Door?

    What's Behind This Door?

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #5

    It’s Funny, But I See So Much Stuff Put Into “Big” Ada Bathrooms That Negate All Of The Accessibility Features

    It's Funny, But I See So Much Stuff Put Into "Big" Ada Bathrooms That Negate All Of The Accessibility Features

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    teenytinyllama avatar
    llama • she/her
    llama • she/her
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    surely. the poo particles will land on the piano. ur playing the piano. with poo hands.

    #6

    I Used To Pass By This House On My Way To A Previous Job And I Couldn't Not Look At It Every Time. I Just...why? It Is Saved On My Computer As Awful.jpg

    I Used To Pass By This House On My Way To A Previous Job And I Couldn't Not Look At It Every Time. I Just...why? It Is Saved On My Computer As Awful.jpg

    Tony Rosasco Report

    The group was created by architect Allison B. McKenzie in May of 2021 and has since then blown up with its success. As of this listicle, the group has over 58,000 members who actively contribute.

    In our previous listicle, McKenzie explained that the two biggest reasons why ridiculousness happens in architecture in the first place is money and lack of understanding about how much better off they can be with an architect’s touch.

    #7

    So Beautiful

    So Beautiful

    Stephany Jackson Report

    #8

    This Castle In Texas Is Still For Sale If You’re In The Market For A Kingdom

    This Castle In Texas Is Still For Sale If You're In The Market For A Kingdom

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    hakanfremin avatar
    HF
    HF
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is that a tiny moat? I thought everything should be bigger in Texas

    #9

    Turns Out That Partially Filling In Two-Story Foyers Isn’t Great Either

    Turns Out That Partially Filling In Two-Story Foyers Isn't Great Either

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    McKenzie elaborated that architects bring a lot to the project. It’s not just about making a house beautiful and functional—it’s also about making sure it fits into its environment in a sustainable way.

    This is besides them making sure you don’t dig yourself into a deep, deep hole of building standard and code violations.
    #10

    I Think We Messed Up

    I Think We Messed Up

    Frederick D'Ambola Siebecker Report

    #11

    Ceilings Shouldn’t Be This Hard

    Ceilings Shouldn't Be This Hard

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #12

    Homepage Report

    And while you can risk it and skip out on hiring an architect—there are cases when personal houses turned out to be just fine—the group has ample examples of why it’s probably not worth the risk.

    After all, there is a reason why architects go through years of studies and pass rigorous exams to be able to do what they do in a safe and sustainable manner. Having played the Sims throughout high school, however, does not count.
    #13

    Hope You’re Not Afraid Of Heights

    Hope You're Not Afraid Of Heights

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #14

    In Our Air Bnb. Bathroom/Main Entrance To House. Can't Make This Stuff Up. Also Has Another Door Into A Bedroom In Case The Exterior Door Doesn't Make You Uncomfortable Enough

    In Our Air Bnb. Bathroom/Main Entrance To House. Can't Make This Stuff Up. Also Has Another Door Into A Bedroom In Case The Exterior Door Doesn't Make You Uncomfortable Enough

    Kevin Dennis Report

    #15

    Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

    Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    In the most general sense of the concept, architects make problems go away.

    For every want and need that you might have with a house comes a non-zero chance of a problem arising. Even more so when you need to translate your vision onto a three-dimensional space measured extremely precisely—and you bet that every nano-measurement counts.
    #16

    A Friendly Reminder For When We See Homes With Dust Shelves And Random Windows That You Can Never Reach, There Are People Who Find Use Cases For Them. Wondering How They Clean Up There, Robot Vac?

    A Friendly Reminder For When We See Homes With Dust Shelves And Random Windows That You Can Never Reach, There Are People Who Find Use Cases For Them. Wondering How They Clean Up There, Robot Vac?

    Ife Aba Report

    #17

    Well, They've Certainly Got Me Believing Everything Is Made Of Marble. Either That, Or We're At A Crime Scene. Someone, Please Make It Stop!

    Well, They've Certainly Got Me Believing Everything Is Made Of Marble. Either That, Or We're At A Crime Scene. Someone, Please Make It Stop!

    Doug Stone Report

    mb_11 avatar
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the worst kitchen I ever seen! Did they come up with this brilliant idea while being high or something? It’s so bad I can’t even look at it. Thought someone was murdered there at first! Straight out of a true crime episode.

    #18

    That Is Commitment To The Bit

    That Is Commitment To The Bit

    Important images Report

    An architect might cost you in the beginning, but you will surely end up saving money in the long run. Architects make sure each project is done in the most efficient and economically reasonable way. And it’s not just the early stages of a building that are set—they also future-proof projects by coordinating materials and layouts in the plan in a way that it would last long and would actually be something you could sell in the future if the need arises.
    #19

    This Bathroom Is In An Old Elevator Shaft. Cool, But No Thanks

    This Bathroom Is In An Old Elevator Shaft. Cool, But No Thanks

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd be worried about the floor collapsing while you were doing your business

    #20

    Really Pushing That “Farmhouse” Vibe

    Really Pushing That "Farmhouse" Vibe

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #21

    Again, With The Excessive Boob Lights

    Again, With The Excessive Boob Lights

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    If anything, hiring an architect is just the easier thing to do. Sure, it’ll cost you more, but how much is your peace of mind worth?

    It doesn’t take a cost-benefit analysis to know that if you’re trying to draft up a plan all the while working and living your life, plus all of the other engineering and design services that you might want to throw in there and coordinating and administrating absolutely everything—it’s always worth it.
    #22

    This Is In One Of The Bathrooms Of An 1840 Almost $2 Million Beautiful Federal Home In Virginia. The Rest Of The House Is Museum Worthy! But This Little Feature Here Has Me Completely Puzzled!

    This Is In One Of The Bathrooms Of An 1840 Almost $2 Million Beautiful Federal Home In Virginia. The Rest Of The House Is Museum Worthy! But This Little Feature Here Has Me Completely Puzzled!

    Michael Warren-Momaney Report

    #23

    Apparently They Changed Their Mind About Having A View

    Apparently They Changed Their Mind About Having A View

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #24

    Talk About A Glitch In The Simulation We’re Living In

    Talk About A Glitch In The Simulation We're Living In

    Austin Jenkins Report

    And besides the architect, there’s a slew of other things to worry about too—your plan has to have the right amount of detail (including structural engineering drawings, survey plans and utilities logistics), having your finances properly sorted so that there's a budget to begin with, selecting the right builder, doing your research and all that jazz.
    #25

    I Can't Quite Figure Out The Method Of Entry

    I Can't Quite Figure Out The Method Of Entry

    Morgan Watson Report

    sarlika avatar
    Shark_a
    Shark_a
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe there is a hole under the table from the room on the right side. Nothing would makes me to sit there.

    #26

    Third-Story Deck

    Third-Story Deck

    Richard A Solomon Report

    #27

    That’s Very, Um, Custom

    That's Very, Um, Custom

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    Needless to say, it helps to get all the help you can get. Otherwise, you might end up with a door in the middle of your staircase… or a staircase that doubles as a Home Alone trap… or a house that’s out to get you because of all the architectural nonsense you’ve let yourself get carried away with.

    Prompt for an architect, or suffer the consequences of being featured as an example on You Should Have Hired an Architect.

    #28

    Can Anyone Take A Guess As To What Is Going On Here?

    Can Anyone Take A Guess As To What Is Going On Here?

    Karen Sal Report

    #29

    Great Example Of When Lipstick On A Pig Doesn’t Work

    Great Example Of When Lipstick On A Pig Doesn't Work

    Betsy Hood Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of Vera Duckworth’s cladding in Coronation Street. Looked much better before

    #30

    $47 Million House And The Front Looks Like This

    $47 Million House And The Front Looks Like This

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Mayhaps you live in a building that has questionable architectural bends, breaks and bullpies? Share your stories and takes in the comment section below!

    Also, share this listicle with your friend! I dare you. Share other similar articles we’ve done too. I double dare you.
    #31

    Why The Tiny Windows And Excessive Stairs?

    Why The Tiny Windows And Excessive Stairs?

    Allison Muccilli Cofone Report

    #32

    When Hgtv Gets A Hold Of A Historic House. These Are, Indeed, The Same House. Constructed In 1946 On Stage 12 At Universal

    When Hgtv Gets A Hold Of A Historic House. These Are, Indeed, The Same House. Constructed In 1946 On Stage 12 At Universal

    Jon Middleton Report

    #33

    Boston City Hall - Brutalist But With Something A Bit More Inviting To The Eye

    Boston City Hall - Brutalist But With Something A Bit More Inviting To The Eye

    Evangeline Weiss Report

    #34

    Functionally, It’s Probably Pretty Great, But Aesthetically It Makes Me Twitchy

    Functionally, It's Probably Pretty Great, But Aesthetically It Makes Me Twitchy

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #35

    This Door Is Always Open

    This Door Is Always Open

    Artly Snuff Report

    #36

    Another Stair Of The Pointy, Slice-Y Persuasion

    Another Stair Of The Pointy, Slice-Y Persuasion

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    sarlika avatar
    Shark_a
    Shark_a
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to break all my limbs and hit my head hard. Architects: say no more.

    #37

    Uhmmm

    Uhmmm

    Natalie Ugarte Report

    #38

    That Floor To Floor Height Is Something

    That Floor To Floor Height Is Something

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #39

    Wow. Just… Wow

    Wow. Just… Wow

    Mike Mantonya Report

    #40

    Thought This Group Might Enjoy Some “Gorgeous Tudor Architecture…”

    Thought This Group Might Enjoy Some "Gorgeous Tudor Architecture…"

    Cara Wright Report

    #41

    I Had No Idea Kansas City Was This Glam In The 70s

    I Had No Idea Kansas City Was This Glam In The 70s

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #42

    Bed, Bath And Beyond

    Bed, Bath And Beyond

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you take the bath out when it's time for bed?

    #43

    Vacation Cottage Rental In Northeastern Us. Everything Looks Great Until You Get To This:

    Vacation Cottage Rental In Northeastern Us. Everything Looks Great Until You Get To This:

    Karen Sal Report

    #44

    Airbnb In The Backrooms (New Orleans, Louisiana)

    Airbnb In The Backrooms (New Orleans, Louisiana)

    Lori Bowen Report

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really need to know what's behind door number two.

    #45

    An Elevating Dining Table Is An Odd Flex

    An Elevating Dining Table Is An Odd Flex

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a platform that rises up to the view? Looking at the marks in the carpet below it…

    #46

    How To Ruin A Window: Curtains That Are Fixed To The Wall, Are Not Wide Enough To Cover The Window, Are Puddling Just A Wee Bit, And Have No Relationship With The Height Of Anything Else In The Room

    How To Ruin A Window: Curtains That Are Fixed To The Wall, Are Not Wide Enough To Cover The Window, Are Puddling Just A Wee Bit, And Have No Relationship With The Height Of Anything Else In The Room

    Heather Dalton Report

    #47

    Rustic

    Rustic

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #48

    Habitat 67 Is A Housing Complex On The Saint Lawrence River In Montreal. Designed By Israeli-Canadian Architect Moshe Safdie, It Originated In His Master's Thesis In Architecture School, And Was Built For The 1967 Canadian World's Fair Called Expo 67. Safdie's Design Opened Up The Traditional High-Rise Apartment Building To Allow Natural Light Into All Four Sides Of A Dwelling And Gave Each Unit An Outdoor Garden Area, Almost Like A Single-Family House In The Sky

    Habitat 67 Is A Housing Complex On The Saint Lawrence River In Montreal. Designed By Israeli-Canadian Architect Moshe Safdie, It Originated In His Master's Thesis In Architecture School, And Was Built For The 1967 Canadian World's Fair Called Expo 67. Safdie's Design Opened Up The Traditional High-Rise Apartment Building To Allow Natural Light Into All Four Sides Of A Dwelling And Gave Each Unit An Outdoor Garden Area, Almost Like A Single-Family House In The Sky

    The Modernist Collection Report

    #49

    This Was A House We Looked At. They Made A Big Deal About This Being A “Builder’s Own Home”. The Pendant And Chandelier Weren’t The Only Super Odd Things

    This Was A House We Looked At. They Made A Big Deal About This Being A "Builder's Own Home". The Pendant And Chandelier Weren't The Only Super Odd Things

    Elle Hunt Report

    #50

    That Little Garage Pediment, Though…

    That Little Garage Pediment, Though…

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #51

    It's #trashtalktuesday! This Week, Let's Examine The Never Occupied Ryugyong Hotel In North Korea By Baikdoosan Architects & Engineers. What Do You Think? Note: If You Are Unaware Of This Hotel, Dubbed The "Hotel Of Doom," Google The Story- It's Fascinating

    It's #trashtalktuesday! This Week, Let's Examine The Never Occupied Ryugyong Hotel In North Korea By Baikdoosan Architects & Engineers. What Do You Think? Note: If You Are Unaware Of This Hotel, Dubbed The "Hotel Of Doom," Google The Story- It's Fascinating

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #52

    Not Ai- This Is A Very Real House By John Lautner

    Not Ai- This Is A Very Real House By John Lautner

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #53

    I Mean…

    I Mean…

    Chris Henson Report

    #54

    🐔

    🐔

    Ivo Freitas Report

    #55

    Principal: These Damn Kids Keep Climbing The Flying Buttress! Public Works: We’re On It! It:

    Principal: These Damn Kids Keep Climbing The Flying Buttress! Public Works: We're On It! It:

    Justin Haas Report

    #56

    Something’s Off… 🤔

    Something's Off… 🤔

    Jeff Laws Report

    #57

    You’re Doing A Remodel And Then You Come Across This Scenario. What Are Your Thoughts On What Happened?!? 🙈🙈🙈

    You're Doing A Remodel And Then You Come Across This Scenario. What Are Your Thoughts On What Happened?!? 🙈🙈🙈

    Karen Dantas Report

    #58

    I Just Saw Her Smiling At Her Cross The Street Window. This Morning We Are In The Same House

    I Just Saw Her Smiling At Her Cross The Street Window. This Morning We Are In The Same House

    Giang Dinh Report

    #59

    Now…who In The World Thought This Carpet Was A Good Idea In This Hotel. We Are Staying At The Ameristar In Kansas City. When The Elevator Door Opened We Seriously Thought It Was A Crime Scene

    Now…who In The World Thought This Carpet Was A Good Idea In This Hotel. We Are Staying At The Ameristar In Kansas City. When The Elevator Door Opened We Seriously Thought It Was A Crime Scene

    Mary Lingafelter Report

    #60

    Awesome Container Home🏡🥰

    Awesome Container Home🏡🥰

    Container Home Made Easy Report

    #61

    I Hate It When Agents And Homeowners Don’t Straighten The House Before I Arrive…

    I Hate It When Agents And Homeowners Don't Straighten The House Before I Arrive…

    Michael Booini Report

    #62

    Circular Bathrooms May Be Worse Than Circular Kitchens

    Circular Bathrooms May Be Worse Than Circular Kitchens

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #63

    I Need More Inaccessible Foyer Memes

    I Need More Inaccessible Foyer Memes

    Things that are not aesthetic Report

    #64

    1 2 3 And Go!

    1 2 3 And Go!

    Doug Augustin Report

    #65

    I'm Buying This House And I'm Not A Fan Of The Jacuzzi Tub In The Middle Of The Room. Can Someone Cover It Up And Add A Shower To The Right Hand Side. Please And Thank You

    I'm Buying This House And I'm Not A Fan Of The Jacuzzi Tub In The Middle Of The Room. Can Someone Cover It Up And Add A Shower To The Right Hand Side. Please And Thank You

    Delilah Navarro Report

    #66

    I'm Mostly Just Impressed With The Tiny Gutter And Downspout

    I'm Mostly Just Impressed With The Tiny Gutter And Downspout

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #67

    Average Person: “I Would Like A Useful Handrail To Help Me Safely Navigate The Stairs.” Shanghai Metro: “Go F Yourself.”

    Average Person: "I Would Like A Useful Handrail To Help Me Safely Navigate The Stairs." Shanghai Metro: "Go F Yourself."

    Michael B. Klein Report

    #68

    Maybe Just Hire A Better Carpenter

    Maybe Just Hire A Better Carpenter

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #69

    I’m Assume It’ A Basement, But Still

    I'm Assume It' A Basement, But Still

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #70

    Hmmm…

    Hmmm…

    Karl Eberhard Report

    #71

    Man Shows Up To His Airbnb To Find The Entire House To Be Built Inside A Barn. This Is An Actual Airbnb In Bay Port, Michigan

    Man Shows Up To His Airbnb To Find The Entire House To Be Built Inside A Barn. This Is An Actual Airbnb In Bay Port, Michigan

    Crazy Luxury Homes Report

    #72

    Me: Adds “Dog Stair” To List Of Potential House Features

    Me: Adds "Dog Stair" To List Of Potential House Features

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #73

    Thoughts?

    Thoughts?

    Liz Champion Bryant Report

    #74

    When You Don't Have Enough Space For Stairs! 💡 Brilliant Child Friendly Space With An Observatory Tower Incorporated By Arch. Hiroshi Okamoto

    When You Don't Have Enough Space For Stairs! 💡 Brilliant Child Friendly Space With An Observatory Tower Incorporated By Arch. Hiroshi Okamoto

    Interior Designs Report

    #75

    Nothing Says Luxury Bath Like Rusty Chain And Rotten Wood!

    Nothing Says Luxury Bath Like Rusty Chain And Rotten Wood!

    Erika Matthias Zimmerman Report

    #76

    Is That A Well?

    Is That A Well?

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #77

    As An Architect, I Have Specified A Lot Of Door Hardware. Needless To Say, I Have Questions About This Push-Plate In A Smallish Public Restroom. (Seems A Bit Excessive, Doesn’t It???)

    As An Architect, I Have Specified A Lot Of Door Hardware. Needless To Say, I Have Questions About This Push-Plate In A Smallish Public Restroom. (Seems A Bit Excessive, Doesn't It???)

    Michael Bach Report

    #78

    Not Just A Dust Ledge... It's A Dust Ledge With A Cubbyhole

    Not Just A Dust Ledge... It's A Dust Ledge With A Cubbyhole

    Daniel Lewis Sherrill Report

    #79

    Before And After Renovations Of The James Scott Mansion Built In 1897 In Detroit, Mi

    Before And After Renovations Of The James Scott Mansion Built In 1897 In Detroit, Mi

    Historical Homes of America Report

    #80

    This Is How I Solved The Common Bookshelf Corner Problem. It Also Solved The Very Tall Book Problem

    This Is How I Solved The Common Bookshelf Corner Problem. It Also Solved The Very Tall Book Problem

    David Chaplin Report

