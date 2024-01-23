“Home Alone” Actor Hospitalized “In Critical Condition” Amid Domestic Violence Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: explicit mention of domestic and sexual abuse

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was just admitted to the hospital “in critical condition,” delaying his ongoing domestic violence trial.

A family member confirmed that the 47-year-old actor was released from the hospital in New York City and is now, on doctor’s orders, home and resting, TMZ reported on Monday (January 22).

According to TMZ, court records noted that Devin was out of state when his medical emergency went down.

There have been very few details released regarding Devin’s hospitalization and his condition.

Image credits: John Parra/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the actor’s medical emergency caused the jury selection in his upcoming trial to be delayed, the New York Post reported.

Jury selection for the trial in question, set in Oklahoma, USA, was scheduled to begin on Monday but has now been pushed back to February.

Devin’s hospitalization occurred less than two years after he was accused of raping his friend in 2017.

Image credits: home alone/disneyplus

In August 2022, Lisa Smith claimed that she was allegedly attacked at Devin’s Manhattan apartment, according to CNN.

Lisa claimed that the actor, best known for his role as Buzz McCallister, the evil older brother of Kevin McCallister (Macauley Culkin) in the 1990s hit film, drugged her before sexually assaulting her.

The alleged victim went on to file a police report shortly after the alleged crime. Devin has since denied all accusations against him and has told CNN that he “did not have sex” with Lisa.

The rape accusation news broke in 2023 when the actor was being investigated by New York authorities.

After hearing about Devin’s assault case, Lisa contacted prosecutors about the police report she had filed in 2017 accusing the actor of raping her.

Image credits: home alone/disneyplus

Devin was initially arrested for the first time in December 2021 on domestic violence charges in an unrelated incident after he was accused of trying to strangle his then-girlfriend at a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City.

The actor had gotten angry with his girlfriend, who has remained unnamed, while the pair had been drinking at a bar after she didn’t charge two female fans for his autograph, according to the DailyMail.

After drinking an entire bottle of wine and taking multiple shots at a steakhouse, he had also downed at least 10 more shots at a Coyote Ugly bar, per an affidavit obtained by KFOR at the time.

Image credits: Midwest City Jail

The fight with his girlfriend then allegedly continued into the hotel bedroom, where he allegedly got violent and tried to strangle her.

After the pair returned to their hotel room at the Hyatt, Devin allegedly pushed Lisa onto the bed before putting one hand on her throat and the other over her mouth.

“The victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” according to an affidavit.

According to TMZ, the woman had filed a police report one day after the alleged incident occurred, claiming the actor had punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth, and tried to strangle her after a feud broke out.

Devin was initially arrested for the first time in December 2021 on domestic violence charges after allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly punching her

Image credits: devinratray

TMZ had obtained the probable cause affidavit at the time, in which his ex-girlfriend told authorities that Devin said: “This is how you die.”

After allegedly strangling her, Devin allegedly began violently punching her.

The actor was subsequently booked into jail for felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Devin reportedly had his first court appearance in February 2022 and entered a not-guilty plea; however, his case has been moving slowly since then.

