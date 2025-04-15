Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hollywood Icon Ralph Fiennes Unrecognizable With Ripped Physique At 62
Celebrities, News

Hollywood Icon Ralph Fiennes Unrecognizable With Ripped Physique At 62

Ralph Fiennes opened up about his intense fitness journey that’s left him looking ripped at the age of 62.

Over the last few days, photographs of the actor showing off his muscular body has been going viral and leaving fans in awe.

The veteran actor revealed that his body transformation was the result of his intense workout regimen and preparation for his role of Odysseus—the Greek king of Ithaca—in the movie, The Return.

Highlights
  • Ralph Fiennes recently flaunted his muscular body at the age of 62.
  • Fans were stunned to see the ‘Harry Potter’ star’s body transformation.
  • The Oscar-nominee recently spoke about undergoing months of training and a “tough” diet for his role in ‘The Return.’
  • He played the role of Odysseus in Uberto Pasolini’s adaptation of the final chapters of Homer's Odyssey.
RELATED:

    Ralph Fiennes stunned fans with his physical transformation for the movie, The Return

    Hollywood icon in a tuxedo, showcasing a classic style with a confident smile.

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty

    In a recent interview, the Oscar-nominated actor spoke about losing all the fat in his body and getting into shape for his role of Odysseus in The Return, which was released a few months back.

    The movie is director Uberto Pasolini’s retelling of the final chapters of Homer’s Odyssey, focusing on Odysseus’s return to Ithaca after 20 years of war and wandering.

    Ralph, best known for his role of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter, starred in the movie alongside actress Juliette Binoche, who plays his wife Penelope.

    The Harry Potter star played the role of Odysseus in the Uberto Pasolini-directed movie

    Bald character with pale skin, intense gaze, holding a wand, from a fantasy film scene.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 

    Fans were impressed to see him in shape at the age of 62.

    “Very impressive,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Harry don’t beat that Voldemort.”

    One said, “Voldermort be jacked.”

    “The boy who lift,” another said, making yet another Harry Potter reference.

    “This is wild at 62 would be really cool if you let us know the full regimen. Supplements, routine, etc,” one fan said.

    Fans called him “Swoledemort,” calling his muscular physique “impressive” 

    Hollywood icon with a muscular physique at the gym, showcasing an impressive transformation at age 62.

    Image credits: timkennedymma

    In an interview with The Guardian last month, Ralph spoke about how the film’s director had a specific image in mind when it came to the character’s physique.

    “Uberto was very clear. He didn’t want me to have a sort of bulked-up gym body,” Ralph told the outlet.

    The director had given the actor’s longtime trainer, Dan Avasilcai, the specific instruction of making him “look like a bit of old rope.”

    Hollywood icon with a ripped physique working out in a gym setting at 62.

    Image credits: timkennedymma

    Ralph underwent the rigorous process of burning all the fat in his body, using a specific diet and a strict weight-training regimen.

    The English Patient actor admitted he was initially skeptical about the exercise and the diet, which was rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates and vegetables.

    He said in one interview clip that his trainer Dan’s “tough diet” included “no alcohol, no desserts, no sweets, no bread” for two and a half months.

    Ralph revealed he was on a “tough” diet and had a strict exercise regimen for months 

    Since “there is no gym in ancient Greece,” the actor said he was initially skeptical about whether all the protein and the exercises would help get the right physique to make the character believable.

    “At the beginning, I have to confess, I was slightly suspicious that there was so much protein going in and so much exercise that we would have a body that looked exercised instead of a body that was consumed, a lived body,” he told The Guardian.

    The actor followed a strict diet of “no alcohol, no desserts, no sweets, no bread” for two and a half months

    Man in ornate religious attire at a formal event, associated with Hollywood icon discussion.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    Once they saw the final result, the team agreed that Ralph brought the intended look of someone who had been through great turmoil and suffering.

    During the interview with The Guardian, Director Uberto said it took about 30 years to finally bring his idea for an Odyssey-adaptation to life.

    He admitted he had been thinking about the movie for years, but only approached Ralph to play the role of Odysseus in 2011.

    A man with a muscular physique, wearing a shoulder strap and holding a bow, stands in a rustic setting.

    Image credits: Bleecker Street

    At the time, he believed Ralph should not only star in the movie but also direct it.

    “I can’t do both. I’d love to play Odysseus, but I can’t also direct,” Ralph once told him.

    Director Uberto spent years trying to convince Ralph to both direct and star in the film

    Uberto said he kept “benignly nagging” the Schindler’s List actor over the years until one dinner together in 2022, during which the roles had reversed, and Ralph was the one convincing Uberto to direct the movie.

    The director’s chair for The Return was finally occupied by Uberto, and Ralph played the character of the wandering warrior in the Greek epic.

    Hollywood icon in a suit poses by film poster at an event, showcasing a polished and formal look.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

    Ralph, whose mother used to read the adventures of Odysseus to him during his childhood, explained why he was drawn to the role.

    “I am probably drawn to roles where [there is a] sort of undecided space in someone, where there’s a question mark about who they are and what they’re doing,” he told the outlet.

    “Is Odysseus good? Essentially, he’s gone to war and done terrible things to people, and what I got from this script is he carries that on his shoulders,” he continued. “So, he’s not overtly a Greek hero, but he’s trying to claim something.”

    “He’s gonna get that Oscar one way or another,” a social media user said

    Tweet responding to Ralph Fiennes about his new ripped physique with praise and diet inquiry.

    Image credits: ManuMalakk

    A social media post praising the remarkable physique transformation of a Hollywood icon at 62.

    Image credits: LeebertBairdian

    Tweet praising Ralph Fiennes for his transformation, posted on April 14, 2025.

    Image credits: RJWidhalm

    Social media post praising Ralph Fiennes' impressive physique transformation at age 62.

    Image credits: markthanosright

    Tweet about Ralph Fiennes with "incredible" comment and engagement icons below.

    Image credits: he_negash

    Tweet showing a compliment to Hollywood icon Ralph Fiennes about his impressive physique transformation.

    Image credits: OriginalTrades

    Tweet reacting to Hollywood icon Ralph Fiennes' impressive physique at 62, asking about his regimen.

    Image credits: LucidLudo

    Tweet about Ralph Fiennes aiming for an Oscar, with engagement details and emojis.

    Image credits: 7Danny7

    Tweet reacting to a Hollywood icon Ralph Fiennes' transformation. User says, "Harry better watch his back.

    Image credits: LargeInStature_

    Tweet referencing Hollywood icon Ralph Fiennes, humorously calling him "Swoldemort" with a mention of a therapist.

    Image credits: almaidahpodcast

    Tweet reply to Ralph Fiennes remarking on his physique with humorous intent.

    Image credits: gringolito

    Tweet comment reads, "Lord Voldemort’s been getting swole," referring to Hollywood icon's physique change.

    Image credits: ATradCatholic

    Tweet praising Hollywood icon Ralph Fiennes for impressive physique with comment, "We call that SWOLL!

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    Tweet questioning if Ralph Fiennes is training for a boxing match with Jake Paul.

    Image credits: DCBrooks12

    Tweet discussing Ralph Fiennes' impressive physique and training efforts.

    Image credits: AMCKunneke

    Tweet about Ralph Fiennes' physique, questioning its authenticity and commenting on skin appearance.

    Image credits: carlotasosa

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago

    I used to have such a crush on Ralph Fiennes. This has just brought it back!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    g90814
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    He looks amazing. I'm the same age, so let's just say NO COMPARISON!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
