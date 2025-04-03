Golf Influencer Shows Off ‘Proud’ Body Transformation With Before-And-After Buttocks Photos
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac hit back at critics accusing her of flaunting her body gratuitously by sharing a before-and-after comparison of her fitness transformation.
The 32-year-old, who has built a large following with her golf content and physique, uploaded a video showcasing a new golf bag. The clip featured a brief moment in which the camera captured her from behind, which some viewers believed was done purposely.
“Had to start that second shot with your a** on the camera. Real classy Paige,” one user wrote.
Rather than ignoring the comment, the influencer took the chance to celebrate the results of her fitness journey. “I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this,” she said.
“It’s not the biggest peach now, but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet,” the influencer stated.
“Heck yeah, I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals.”
Her reply was widely celebrated by her audience, who praised her for her assertiveness and for turning a negative remark into an opportunity to celebrate her dedication and hard-earned progress.
Spiranac, who has been vocal in the past about the importance of self-improvement and acceptance, doubled down when another one of her followers encouraged her not to waste time replying to “trolls.”
“It was a great opportunity to show off my booty again,” she wrote with a wink emoji.
The model has received similar comments in the past, which she said came mainly from women
For Spiranac, the negative reactions she received were a clear example of the industry’s double standards—an issue she’s called out in the past.
For instance, in 2023, she spoke about the “hypocritical” way in which female athletes are scrutinized—a far cry from how their male counterparts are treated.
“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she tweeted at the time, sharing a clip of a group of shirtless baseball players celebrating on the field.
“Not one comment calling them attention who*es or sl*ts,” she continued.
“Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport. Those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy”
Spinarac has successfully combined her golfing and modeling careers, accumulating a large social media following in the process
With nearly 7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X, Spiranac continues to dominate the sports influencer world.
However, many of her critics believe this has less to do with her knowledge or prowess as an athlete and more to do with her physical appearance.
Spiranac has fully embraced her modeling side, posting provocative pictures regularly, which showcase her curves and ample cleavage. Her profile picture, for instance, has her posing with playfully placed golf balls where her ni**les would be.
One popular video, uploaded on August 10, 2023, sees her playing golf wearing a white, form-fitting sleeveless top with a deep scoop neckline, crouching to pick up the ball suggestively with the camera placed strategically for maximum impact.
Help me set up my new golf bag⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Ea1arp7ahZ
— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 1, 2025
Spiranac has been celebrated for this approach, combining both her modeling and sports career. She was named Maxim’s “Hot 100” cover star in 2022, and recently featured as a “legend” in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th-anniversary issue.
What are Paige Spiranac's golfing accomplishments?
Spiranac became a top-20 world junior player, a top-5 college recruit, as well as two-time West Region Player of the Year.
