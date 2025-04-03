Golf Influencer Shows Off ‘Proud’ Body Transformation With Before-And-After Buttocks Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac hit back at critics accusing her of flaunting her body gratuitously by sharing a before-and-after comparison of her fitness transformation.

The 32-year-old, who has built a large following with her golf content and physique, uploaded a video showcasing a new golf bag. The clip featured a brief moment in which the camera captured her from behind, which some viewers believed was done purposely.

Highlights Golf influencer defended herself after being accused of flaunting her body gratuitously.

Paige Spiranac criticized double standards in how female and male athletes' bodies are perceived.

Her response to critics was widely praised by her 7 million followers.

“Had to start that second shot with your a** on the camera. Real classy Paige,” one user wrote.

Rather than ignoring the comment, the influencer took the chance to celebrate the results of her fitness journey. “I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this,” she said.

Image credits: _paige.renee

“It’s not the biggest peach now, but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet,” the influencer stated.

“Heck yeah, I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals.”

Image credits: _paige.renee

Her reply was widely celebrated by her audience, who praised her for her assertiveness and for turning a negative remark into an opportunity to celebrate her dedication and hard-earned progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Spiranac, who has been vocal in the past about the importance of self-improvement and acceptance, doubled down when another one of her followers encouraged her not to waste time replying to “trolls.”

“It was a great opportunity to show off my booty again,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

The model has received similar comments in the past, which she said came mainly from women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

For Spiranac, the negative reactions she received were a clear example of the industry’s double standards—an issue she’s called out in the past.

For instance, in 2023, she spoke about the “hypocritical” way in which female athletes are scrutinized—a far cry from how their male counterparts are treated.

Image credits: PaigeSpiranac

“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she tweeted at the time, sharing a clip of a group of shirtless baseball players celebrating on the field.

Image credits: PaigeSpiranac

“Not one comment calling them attention who*es or sl*ts,” she continued.

“Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport. Those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy”

Spinarac has successfully combined her golfing and modeling careers, accumulating a large social media following in the process

Image credits: _paige.renee

With nearly 7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X, Spiranac continues to dominate the sports influencer world.

However, many of her critics believe this has less to do with her knowledge or prowess as an athlete and more to do with her physical appearance.

Image credits: _paige.renee

Spiranac has fully embraced her modeling side, posting provocative pictures regularly, which showcase her curves and ample cleavage. Her profile picture, for instance, has her posing with playfully placed golf balls where her ni**les would be.

Image credits: _paige.renee

One popular video, uploaded on August 10, 2023, sees her playing golf wearing a white, form-fitting sleeveless top with a deep scoop neckline, crouching to pick up the ball suggestively with the camera placed strategically for maximum impact.

Help me set up my new golf bag⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Ea1arp7ahZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 1, 2025

Spiranac has been celebrated for this approach, combining both her modeling and sports career. She was named Maxim’s “Hot 100” cover star in 2022, and recently featured as a “legend” in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th-anniversary issue.

Image credits: denniskelvinjo

Image credits: Brian63777167

Image credits: BlayneWillett1

Image credits: RenaRena1994

Image credits: LarimoreBo18686

Image credits: 1899_1966

Image credits: BengalCatsReact

Image credits: JeanPaulKrause

Image credits: DeAiDave

Image credits: heyjudeworld

People Also Ask What are Paige Spiranac's golfing accomplishments? Spiranac became a top-20 world junior player, a top-5 college recruit, as well as two-time West Region Player of the Year.