Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Golf Influencer Shows Off ‘Proud’ Body Transformation With Before-And-After Buttocks Photos
Celebrities, News

Golf Influencer Shows Off ‘Proud’ Body Transformation With Before-And-After Buttocks Photos

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac hit back at critics accusing her of flaunting her body gratuitously by sharing a before-and-after comparison of her fitness transformation.

The 32-year-old, who has built a large following with her golf content and physique, uploaded a video showcasing a new golf bag. The clip featured a brief moment in which the camera captured her from behind, which some viewers believed was done purposely.

Highlights
  • Golf influencer defended herself after being accused of flaunting her body gratuitously.
  • Paige Spiranac criticized double standards in how female and male athletes' bodies are perceived.
  • Her response to critics was widely praised by her 7 million followers.

“Had to start that second shot with your a** on the camera. Real classy Paige,” one user wrote.

Rather than ignoring the comment, the influencer took the chance to celebrate the results of her fitness journey. “I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this,” she said.

RELATED:

    Golf influencer Paige Spiranac clapped back at netizens criticizing her for flaunting her physique

    Golf influencer posing outdoors in a navy dress, showcasing body transformation achievements.

    Image credits: _paige.renee

    “It’s not the biggest peach now, but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet,” the influencer stated. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Heck yeah, I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals.”

    Golf influencer on the course, showcasing body transformation, standing ready with a club, wearing athletic attire.

    Image credits: _paige.renee

    Her reply was widely celebrated by her audience, who praised her for her assertiveness and for turning a negative remark into an opportunity to celebrate her dedication and hard-earned progress.

    Spiranac, who has been vocal in the past about the importance of self-improvement and acceptance, doubled down when another one of her followers encouraged her not to waste time replying to “trolls.”

    “It was a great opportunity to show off my booty again,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

    The model has received similar comments in the past, which she said came mainly from women

    For Spiranac, the negative reactions she received were a clear example of the industry’s double standards—an issue she’s called out in the past.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, in 2023, she spoke about the “hypocritical” way in which female athletes are scrutinized—a far cry from how their male counterparts are treated.

    Golf influencer in purple outfit posing with golf bags at home.

    Image credits: PaigeSpiranac

    “Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she tweeted at the time, sharing a clip of a group of shirtless baseball players celebrating on the field.

    Image credits: PaigeSpiranac

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Not one comment calling them attention who*es or sl*ts,” she continued. 

    “Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport. Those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy”

    Spinarac has successfully combined her golfing and modeling careers, accumulating a large social media following in the process

    Golf influencer showcasing body transformation in athletic pose on the golf course.

    Image credits: _paige.renee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With nearly 7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X, Spiranac continues to dominate the sports influencer world.

    However, many of her critics believe this has less to do with her knowledge or prowess as an athlete and more to do with her physical appearance.

    Golf influencer showcasing body transformation on the course, wearing athletic wear with golf gear in the background.

    Image credits: _paige.renee

    Spiranac has fully embraced her modeling side, posting provocative pictures regularly, which showcase her curves and ample cleavage. Her profile picture, for instance, has her posing with playfully placed golf balls where her ni**les would be.

    Golf influencer smiling in a green top, showcasing her fitness transformation.

    Image credits: _paige.renee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One popular video, uploaded on August 10, 2023, sees her playing golf wearing a white, form-fitting sleeveless top with a deep scoop neckline, crouching to pick up the ball suggestively with the camera placed strategically for maximum impact.

    Spiranac has been celebrated for this approach, combining both her modeling and sports career. She was named Maxim’s “Hot 100” cover star in 2022, and recently featured as a “legend” in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th-anniversary issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Keep shining!” Spiranac’s fans praised her for standing up for herself

    Comment expressing disbelief and criticism about negativity towards success stories.

    Comment praising golf influencer's stunning transformation.

    Fan comment praising transformation on social media, expressing support for positive body changes and empowerment.

    Comment praising a golf influencer's fitness journey and body transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a golf influencer's body transformation, mentioning confidence and strength as key qualities.

    Comment praising a body transformation, highlighting hard work and determination for a golf influencer.

    Comment by Alex Mejia saying 'Good for her' on a golf influencer's body transformation post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Christy Moynihan admiring golf influencer's body transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising golf influencer's body transformation, highlighting confidence and hard work.

    Comment praising a golf influencer's body transformation, mentioning how perfect she is and encouraging her.

    Tweet complimenting a golf influencer on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and body transformation progress.

    Image credits: denniskelvinjo

    Tweet from Outlaw9012 about glute training results transformation.

    Image credits: Brian63777167

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Blayne Willett praising golf swing despite appearance changes.

    Image credits: BlayneWillett1

    Comment supporting golf influencer's body transformation and confidence.

    Image credits: RenaRena1994

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet celebrating a golf influencer's body transformation, applauding their hard work and determination.

    Image credits: LarimoreBo18686

    Tweet praising a golf influencer's body transformation success and hard work.

    Image credits: 1899_1966

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about golf influencer's body transformation with emojis, showing support and admiration.

    Image credits: BengalCatsReact

    Tweet replying to Paige, praising body transformation results with emojis of hearts, bicep, and golf flag.

    Image credits: JeanPaulKrause

    Tweet reaction to influencer's body transformation highlights overcoming genetics.

    Image credits: DeAiDave

    Tweet compliments golf influencer on body transformation workout.

    Image credits: heyjudeworld

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • What are Paige Spiranac's golfing accomplishments?

      Spiranac became a top-20 world junior player, a top-5 college recruit, as well as two-time West Region Player of the Year.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda