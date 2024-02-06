Kids Learn About Ancient Greece With The Help Of Video Game Assassin’s Creed In This Teacher’s Class

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in school, we all had that one subject that somehow was magically able to put us to sleep. Be it due to the teacher’s monotone voice, dry information, or a poorly ventilated classroom – either way, those academic hours seemed to have lasted a decade. Oh, how we wished we could watch TV or play computer games instead. Well, one teacher found a way to incorporate a popular video game into his lessons, capturing the attention of his students and millions of people online.

Middle school teacher used an unconventional way to teach students about history

The philosopher George Santayana once said “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Sadly, most people recall history as one of the driest subjects in school, with countless numbers and events that seemed the same throughout the years. However, history is a truly fascinating subject. That is, if you have a teacher who is passionate about it and who is ready to take unconventional measures in order to keep their students’ attention occupied.

Mr. Mahathey teaches social studies to 7th and 8th graders. He is passionate about his work, sharing the realities of the job on his TikTok account. Last month, he posted a video from one of his lessons. Instead of reading from textbooks or watching a documentary on an old projector, he chooses to play a popular game, Assassin’s Creed. The game has many references to various historical periods, from Ancient Egypt to the American Revolution, within the gameplay.

As they were learning about ancient Greece, he opted to play Odyssey, the eleventh installment of the game developed by Ubisoft. He showed them the Battle of Thermopylae, one of the most prominent battles of the Greco-Persian wars.

He played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to explain ancient Greece, capturing his students’ undivided attention

In the video, which has since gathered 2.2M views, Mr. Mahathey was showing the kids the famous location while explaining the details.

“So, right there, that’s going to be the entrance to Thermopylae. That’s a very narrow passageway in order for the Persians and the Greeks to fight.”

Epic game music was playing in the background, taking the students back in time, allowing them to experience history in a more immersive way. As one of the commenters noted, everyone in the room seemed to be glued to the screen, hanging onto the teacher’s every word. Who said video games were bad?

Mr. Mahathey is an involved teacher, always seeking ways to interest his pupils and engaging in fun activities, as seen in his TikTok videos

Actually, video games can be really beneficial, despite popular opinion. Of course, spending days trying to defeat a final boss while housework and social engagements are piling up is no good. However, multiple studies have shown how video games help us. Video games can:

Improve cognitive functions such as memory, multitasking and problem-solving;

Teach strategic and creative thinking;

Improve hand-eye coordination, balance, and even visual acuity;

Help to destress;

Improve social connections, in the case of multiplayer games.

Besides, other experts have spoken on this creative approach to teaching history, especially periods like ancient Egypt. Expertly created video games with proper historical research benefit students. Dr. Kate Sheppard, associate professor of History and Political Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, said:

“I like to think that we can show the Egyptological community that video games can provide an incredibly realistic and immersive experience of a reconstructed past, which can be done with credibility and accuracy!”

“And I guess we hope to provide some of the solid history and archaeology for gamers who are familiar with the game and environment, but maybe not the real-world evidence that’s been used to create it.”

Turns out, video games have many surprising benefits besides history lessons

Turns out, Mr. Mahathey isn’t the only teacher to have used Assassin’s Creed to aid in teaching history. One of the TikTok commenters recalled that they played the Unity installment while studying the French Revolution. Have you ever played a game as a part of your homework?

Other users praised the teacher for willingness to find a way to engage students. “That’s smart – I would 100 percent pay way more attention if my teacher did this.”

“This is an amazing use of technology that is so engaging for students. I would have retained so much more with this imagery. Love it,” wrote another commenter.

At the end of the day, it’s not the games but the teachers who make all the difference in the world

Teachers like Mr. Mahathey can make a massive difference to the young students. Most of us probably think fondly of that one teacher who went above and beyond to help us. Years later, we can still remember the valuable lessons they’ve taught us. Well, not my math teacher – I’ve never had to use the Pythagorean theorem again in my life.

Hopefully, this story will serve as inspiration for other teachers to find ways to engage with students, instead of complaining of disinterested pupils. After all, they are important in any young person’s life and can make all the difference in the world. Teachers who encourage creativity, teachers who step up when the times get tough and educators who seek to help each other – they are the reason people will remember school fondly.

Have you ever had an unconventional lesson or a lecture?

Watch the video here

People in the comments loved Mr. Mahathey’s idea

