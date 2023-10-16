ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember your kindergarten teacher? Was she kind and funny like Miss Honey or perhaps you had someone resembling Miss Trunchbull? The relationship between a student and their first-ever teacher is a special one – they were the ones who introduced us to the wonderful world of learning, helped us with math problems and wished us all the best when we left their classroom. This teacher made sure her students will remember her forever by making a beautiful tribute – she let them draw on her dress she wore on their graduation day.

More info: TikTok

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Heather Stansberry, a kindergarten teacher from California, taught her first-ever class at Desert Christian Academy for the last time in May. To celebrate such a beautiful milestone, Heather was looking for creative ways to commemorate it.

Heather remembered that a few years back, she saw teachers asking their students to draw on their dresses and decided to give it a try. After all, the teacher knew that her students were talented, so she would end up with a stunning dress.

Sometime before the bittersweet moment of youngsters leaving the kindergarten, Heather brought a white dress to class and encouraged her students to let their imagination loose and draw on it. “A few weeks ago, I told my first class ever that they would be allowed to color on my white dress for the last day of school,” Heather recalled in an interview. Imagine a massive blank canvas to draw whatever your heart desires – now that’s a treat!

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

On the graduation day, Heather managed to capture her students’ reaction to the dress reveal. Initially she was concealing it under a checkered overcoat, much to her students’ dismay – in a TikTok video, one of them says “You forgot to wear the dress”. Oh, my heart!

Soon, Heather revealed the dress adorned in the creations of her class, joyful cheers erupting from the happy children. Heather twirled like a princess, proudly showcasing each drawing. The once white dress was now adorned in rainbows, houses, creatures of the underwater world and some very adorable turtles. Each drawing reflected on students’ personality and interests.

“Can you see your drawings?” the teacher asked and students started pointing to their art, some of them even running to give Heather a big hug.

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Teachers play a pivotal role in children’s development: they guide the young and curious minds, teach them important lessons, and help them to deal with hardships. Not everyone’s home is safe and filled with loving adults who are there to help children navigate through life. That’s why besides learning about math and geography, teachers are trained to help students psychologically. Surely, it’s not the same as professional counselling, but it can be a stepping stone towards getting better.

Children who are experiencing troubles at home often feel isolated, alone with their problems. They don’t want to go home, back to the bleak reality. A lot of schools organize day groups where children can stay after school, do their homework, read and be in a safe environment with supportive adults. Most teachers volunteer their time to help their students, not expecting to get paid. They do it because they love their students and want to see them happy.

Teaching is a challenging profession, not for the faint-hearted. Long hours of dealing with math problems, emotional meltdowns, and lagging computers because the district refuses to upgrade – not everyone could deal with that. Yet, teachers continue to show up every day, patiently repeating the lesson until everyone gets it, ready to jump from joy when little Timmy finally gets an “Eureka” moment. Perhaps, if I had a kinder teacher, I would’ve become a mathematician instead of using a calculator every time I have to add double digits.

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

Teachers don’t get enough praise for their dedication, hard work and unconditional love they have for their students

Image credits: heatherstansberryy

One day, the little rascals will grow up. Those who drew turtles perhaps will become marine biologists and those who drew houses will become architects. When they receive their diplomas or get praised for successful projects, they will look all the way back to Miss Stansberry who was so, so proud of them when all they could do was draw childish pictures. Her kindness will carry on in their deeds, as they have already learned the importance of making everyone feel seen and valued.

We want to say a big “Thank You” to all the wonderful teachers who do so much for their students. You are the superstars of this world, and you deserve those “#1 Teacher” mugs.

