Fans Notice Odd Detail After Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off 25-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard showcased her weight loss transformation on social media.

The 33-year-old contrasted a red carpet photo of herself in a black dress with a recent mirror selfie, revealing her slimmed-down figure.

In the caption, Blanchard shared that she’s lost 25 pounds (approx. 11 kg).

The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages for the new mom. “Your hard work shows ~ Congrats!🎉” one user wrote.

“It’s honestly insane how much weight can change a person,” someone else remarked.

A separate user said: “Healthy and Happy looks amazing on you. ❤️”

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

On TikTok, Blanchard revealed that she went from a size L to a size XS/S in a year.

Many people remarked that she “looked taller” following her transformation.

“You look fantastic 👏 but if you’re like 4’11.. how are you that tall compared to the door even with that little bit of heel? 🧐” one person wondered.

“Usually, weight loss makes you appear taller in photos. Like an illusion. (That’s been my experience, anyway),” replied someone else, as others pointed out that Blanchard was wearing heels in her mirror selfie.

Image credits: Gotham / Getty

The comments were also filled with speculation about how she achieved the milestone. Some asked her to share her secrets, while others suggested she had used Ozempic or Wegovy, the GLP-1 medications popular among Hollywood stars for weight loss.

“Drop the workout routine girl,” one woman demanded.

“We love a good Ozempic makeover,” another person said.

The Munchausen by proxy survivor denied using weight-loss medications in January.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she clarified, “NO, I am not on any weight loss medication (I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ain’t me.) 🤷‍♀️”

The mother shared that she has lost 25 pounds (approx. 11 kg), going from a size L to XS/S in a year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)



Additionally, she told People magazine in January that she “gained very little” during her pregnancy.

“I never have used weight loss dr*gs to lose weight,” the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star reiterated.

Blanchard shared that she maintains a healthy weight through physical exercise. “I am now focusing on getting fit by doing yoga and other exercises to help tone my belly. I bought small gym equipment for my home to start getting healthy.”

Image credits: gypsyrose

She and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina, on December 28.

Coincidentally, the date marked the first anniversary of her release from prison for her involvement in the 2015 homicide of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who had subjected Blanchard to unnecessary and painful medical procedures for years.

Many people remarked that her weight loss transformation made her appear taller

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Before welcoming Aurora, Blanchard opened up about her desire to break the cycle of trauma in her family and build the kind of close, loving relationship with her daughter that she never had with her own mother.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she said.

“My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids, or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal.

“I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own.

“The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I’m going to be. We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised. And so, for me, I think that couldn’t be any more truthful.”

Image credits: gypsyrose

Though she didn’t have a close bond with her father, Rod, or stepmother, Kristy, growing up, Blanchard has strengthened her relationship with both of them since her release from prison.

Thanks to her bond with Kristy, she feels she can pass on some of the qualities she has observed in her to Aurora.

“I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she’s a kick-a** mom. She’s supportive and not overbearing.”

She continued: “She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that’s kind of the mantra I want to live by.”

The Munchausen by proxy survivor denied using weight-loss medications and instead attributed her transformation to exercise

Image credits: gypsyrose



Blanchard and Urker chose the name “Aurora” because of their fascination with the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

The pair began writing letters and calling each other in 2017 while Blanchard was serving her sentence at a Missouri state prison. Their correspondence reportedly began when Urker sent Blanchard a “letter of support” after watching the HBO documentary Mommy De*d and Dearest.

Since then, they got engaged, then called it off—Blanchard married and later divorced Louisiana teacher Ryan Scott Anderson—before rekindling their romance in April 2024.

She and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, welcomed Aurora on December 28, 2024—a year after her release from prison for her involvement in the homicide of her mother

Image credits: gypsyrose

Responding to those questioning whether she was ready to become a mother, Blanchard said in a YouTube video that she’s taking care of her mental health through therapy and has a “strong support system,” as well as a solid relationship with her boyfriend.

People congratulated the 33-year-old on her commitment to staying healthy

Image credits: payjanie

Image credits: clovejubilee

Image credits: gigixoxo9

Image credits: rnnyad

Image credits: dreamlighthoriz

Image credits: here4the_laughs

Image credits: b1233000

Image credits: slutgymnast

Image credits: roxnola1

Image credits: PhiThaGreat

Image credits: detailsmove

Image credits: Andres_I_

Image credits: nicole85ks

Image credits: EverPeak01