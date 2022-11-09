Son Refuses To Go To College, Still Wants His 400K College Fund To Start A Business, Parents Deliver An “Ultimatum”

What most often becomes the subject of conflicts within the family? To whomever knows the top five most frequent reasons for family quarrels, we are almost sure that conflicts over money, as well as disputes between parents and children, will be in this top five. And very often a combination happens – disputes between parents and children over money, and this is precisely what most often leads to a serious deterioration in family relations.

On the one hand, the older generation, of course, has life and financial experience that allowed them to at least raise these children. On the other hand, it often happens that the everyday experience that parents developed many years ago is rather inapplicable to the present in which their children live. It turns out that both sides are both right and wrong at the same time.

A classic example is this very story by user u/Night_Owl63, posted to the AITA Reddit community a few months ago, which has since gained around 22.1K upvotes and nearly 2K different comments. An excellent opportunity to study this story in detail.

The author of the post has a son who refused to go to college after graduating high school

So, the author of the original post will soon be fifty, and he and his wife have a son who recently graduated from high school. The Original Poster admits that he and his spouse make good money, so they took the liberty of raising a fairly decent amount for a college fund for their son.

The couple managed to gather nearly $400K for their son’s college fund as they started saving since the woman got pregnant

Starting to save money when the woman was pregnant, the couple managed to gather almost $400K. The money is in their own bank account, but the son knew about its existence. As the OP himself admits, he and his wife never gave their child strict instructions on how to live and what to do. No, of course, they tried to guide him, as probably all parents do, but nothing more.

The parents never demanded academic excellence from their son or forced him into sports or some artistic activities. One might think that the child grew up spoiled, the OP notes, but he himself began to work before the age of majority, worked a lot, and didn’t even get his GED and go to college until he had his kid. “So I spoiled my kid like I wish I was spoiled,” the man himself admits.

The young guy claimed he wanted to start his own business with that $400K as the start-up capital

So, when the son had finished his graduation party, the father asked what college he was going to go to. What came to the parents’ surprise was when the young guy simply stated that he was not going to continue his studies, did not want to work with his dad and mom in the family business, but wanted to set up his own. Moreover, according to the newly minted businessman, he also had start-up capital – that very $400K from his college fund.

Parents refused to spend this money on the son’s business – at least till he comes up with a well-founded business plan

However, the novice businessman faced a serious problem with this. His parents flatly refused to give him any money unless he at least presented a well-founded business plan. Moreover, the father was ready to separately cover business management, accounting and law classes for his son – and only then allow him to use this money.

The son just argued that his parents are holding his college fund hostage to make him do what they want

The mother agreed with her husband one hundred percent, but the son was indignant and claimed that he was under mental pressure for holding his college fund hostage to make him do what his parents want. In turn, the OP thinks, he and his wife are just doing their best to make sure their son’s business succeeds.

People in the comments sided with the author of the post and his wife, saying that management classes are definitely a good idea

Most of the people in the comments agreed with the Original Poster – after all, it was the parents who saved this money, and it is quite logical that they determine what exactly the funds will be eventually spent on. As for the idea of ​​taking management and accounting classes, the commenters liked it, and they suppose that classes would be more than helpful for the young guy.

According to some of the commenters, the first business lesson for a novice merchant should be: “If you refuse a good offer because ‘you don’t want to’ do something, you don’t have a business building mindset”. By the way, people in the comments just recommend that the parents let their son get a job and learn some responsibility before giving him $400K.

According to some of the commenters, the first business lesson for a novice merchant should be: "If you refuse a good offer because 'you don't want to' do something, you don't have a business building mindset". By the way, people in the comments just recommend that the parents let their son get a job and learn some responsibility before giving him $400K.