Do you have a favorite image?

With over 500 images to choose from, that’s a tough question. I have some personal favorites for different reasons. In each city, one of my images becomes my signature piece, the one everybody loves. In Chicago, it’s “State Street South Lake Street”; in New York, “Brooklyn Bridge”; in Boston, “Quincy Market”; in London, “Houses of Parliament”. I have other favorites too, because of the history embedded within the photograph. One such piece is “Randolph Street East From Dearborn Street, Chicago”, a piece I created last year. The source image was taken in 1914. On the side of a building, you can see a white sign. It is an advertising sign from Cunard Lines, the famed steamship company promoting the voyages of three of the world’s biggest passenger ships: Aquitania, Mauritania, and Lusitania.

Two years before the picture was taken, on April 15, 1912, Mauritania was sailing out of Liverpool to New York when a transmission came that the Titanic (owned by rival company White Star Lines) had struck an iceberg. Another Cunard ship, Carpathia, also received the transmission. Traveling at full speed, Carpathia reached the scene in less than three hours and was able to rescue 705 people. By the time Mauritania arrived, it was too late. There were no passengers left to rescue. A vigil was held onboard for the victims.

Less than a year after this picture was taken, on May 7, 1915, Lusitania was torpedoed by a German U-boat off the southern coast of Ireland. She sank in 18 minutes, killing 1,198 passengers and crew. Among those killed were 128 Americans. Their deaths created a public outcry and hastened the United States’ entry into WWI. And in a cruel twist of fate, Carpathia was herself sunk by a torpedo fired from a German U-boat on July 17, 1918, just four months before the end of WWI.

So on the side of a building in a rare photograph taken in Chicago in 1914, lies the story of two of the greatest maritime disasters of the 20th century!