This Online Group Is Dedicated To People With A Fascination For Historical New Orleans Homes And Architecture (48 Pics)
“Whether you live in New Orleans, used to live here, or have only ever admired us from afar, you're certainly welcome here,” says the description of this friendly and inspiring Facebook group powered by historical architecture and wonders of New Orleans.
Titled “Historic New Orleans Homes,” the group is home to 77k members joined by this “upbeat place for the appreciation and discussion of historic homes and architecture in the New Orleans area.”
The group was founded by Craig Ernst, a sixth-generation New Orleanian who grew up in Lakeview and an experienced, full-time realtor whose special expertise is in New Orleans' historic homes and neighborhoods. So the group is undoubtedly a gem hidden in plain sight on Facebook!
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and beautiful examples of historic houses from New Orleans, so pull your seats closer.
I Could Hide In This Spot All Weekend. It’s Always Random, What You’ll Discover When Walking Around A Neighborhood. The Streets Of Nola, Did Not Disappoint
French Quarter
Garden District Victorian
The asymmetrical facade, multiple gables, bay window, and wrap-around porches are all characteristics of the Queen Anne style of architecture
The Brevard-Rice House, 1239 First Street, Garden District, New Orleans. Built In 1857 For Albert Hamilton Brevard, This Greek Revival Home Was Owned By Author Anne Rice From 1989 - 2004. It Is The Setting For Her Novel, The Witching Hour
Faubourg Marigny
A Lovely Secret Garden On Esplanade Avenue!
Beautiful House On A Beautiful Day
It’s Shaping Up To Be A Beautiful Day Down Here In New Orleans
A Bold, Eye Catching Home In New Orleans
1025- 1023 St. Ann Street The French Quarter
The Louisiana Pizza Kitchen And The Residence Space Above. The French Quarter Is Home To Over 3,000 Residents, Many Who Live Above Businesses Below
1121-1123-1125 Bourbon St. French Quarter
Exchange Place, New Orleans
2317 Burgundy Street In The Marigny
New Orleans Is Always So Colorful And Bright Even On The Darkest Of Nights
The Bosworth Hammond Fox House Was Built In 1860 For Ice Dealer Col. Abel W Bosworth. The House Is On Washington Ave
One Of My Favorite Homes To Photograph Is The Brown-Villere Mansion On Saint Charles And This Is One Of My Favorite Photos
Gotta Love Those Garden District Porch Goals
Uptown New Orleans
I normally boost this beautiful Uptown home decorated for Halloween or Christmas or Mardi Gras, but she’s equally stunning with no makeup at all
Morris-Israel House -- This Italianate, Double-Galleried, Three-Bay Side Hall At 1331 First Street In The Garden District Was Designed By Samuel Jamison And Completed In 1869. Human Bones Discovered Hidden In The Home During A Renovation Have LED To Speculation Of Long-Ago Voodoo Rituals Performed By Servants
Madison Street, A Unique One-Block Street One Block Downriver Of Jackson Square. Its Upriver Counterpart Is Wilkinson St
The Thorn Morgan House On Jackson Avenue
Give Me A Cottage Built In The 1800s… Lovingly Turned Into A Coffee Shop/Bookstore And I’m In Love. Steps From The Lake With The Cutest Shops, Wine Lounges, Restaurants And Trails. Just Another Thing That The Northshore Does Right! Not To Mention, @thebookandthebean Makes The Tastiest Of Drinks!
This House Is Halloween!!!
Some Southern Decadence
Kerlerec Street In Treme
Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar Before The Crowds. This Structure On Bourbon Street Was Built Between 1722-1733 By Nicolas Touze
The Lower Garden District
815 Dauphine Street In The French Quarter. From The Vieux Carre Survey (A Project Of The Historic New Orleans Collection)
No Words Needed. Just Beautiful
The French Quarter
New Orleans French Quarter
Is this the one that rn is like second or something from the top?? they look the same, both very pretty
Always wanted to visit New Orleans.
I had the chance to see NOLA and had the best time in my life. It gave me all the good vibes. Unless other places in the US
beautiful pictures
