“Whether you live in New Orleans, used to live here, or have only ever admired us from afar, you're certainly welcome here,” says the description of this friendly and inspiring Facebook group powered by historical architecture and wonders of New Orleans.

Titled “Historic New Orleans Homes,” the group is home to 77k members joined by this “upbeat place for the appreciation and discussion of historic homes and architecture in the New Orleans area.”

The group was founded by Craig Ernst, a sixth-generation New Orleanian who grew up in Lakeview and an experienced, full-time realtor whose special expertise is in New Orleans' historic homes and neighborhoods. So the group is undoubtedly a gem hidden in plain sight on Facebook!

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and beautiful examples of historic houses from New Orleans, so pull your seats closer.

#1

I Could Hide In This Spot All Weekend. It’s Always Random, What You’ll Discover When Walking Around A Neighborhood. The Streets Of Nola, Did Not Disappoint

thebrianhavoc Report

11points
#2

French Quarter

scarahscrewdriver Report

10points
#3

Garden District Victorian

The asymmetrical facade, multiple gables, bay window, and wrap-around porches are all characteristics of the Queen Anne style of architecture

davidlhoste Report

10points
#4

The Brevard-Rice House, 1239 First Street, Garden District, New Orleans. Built In 1857 For Albert Hamilton Brevard, This Greek Revival Home Was Owned By Author Anne Rice From 1989 - 2004. It Is The Setting For Her Novel, The Witching Hour

Craig Ernst Report

9points
#5

Faubourg Marigny

Craig Ernst Report

8points
#6

A Lovely Secret Garden On Esplanade Avenue!

Craig Ernst Report

8points
#7

Beautiful House On A Beautiful Day

juliexploration Report

8points
#8

It’s Shaping Up To Be A Beautiful Day Down Here In New Orleans

thirtyninetyliving Report

7points
#9

A Bold, Eye Catching Home In New Orleans

Bill Bradley Report

7points
#10

1025- 1023 St. Ann Street The French Quarter

Elliott Cowand Report

7points
#11

The Louisiana Pizza Kitchen And The Residence Space Above. The French Quarter Is Home To Over 3,000 Residents, Many Who Live Above Businesses Below

neworleanswalks Report

7points
#12

1121-1123-1125 Bourbon St. French Quarter

Elliott Cowand Report

6points
#13

May We Hold On To The Promises Our Souls Make

Enrico Bruno Report

5points
#14

Exchange Place, New Orleans

nola_val Report

5points
#15

Once Church Turned Home

504views Report

5points
T. Smith
T. Smith
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can I please have a tour 🙏

2
2points
reply
#16

2317 Burgundy Street In The Marigny

Elliott Cowand Report

5points
#17

New Orleans Is Always So Colorful And Bright Even On The Darkest Of Nights

Savannah Russell Report

4points
#18

The Bosworth Hammond Fox House Was Built In 1860 For Ice Dealer Col. Abel W Bosworth. The House Is On Washington Ave

Bill Bradley Report

4points
#19

One Of My Favorite Homes To Photograph Is The Brown-Villere Mansion On Saint Charles And This Is One Of My Favorite Photos

nolamama78 Report

4points
#20

The Soul Knows

Enrico Bruno Report

4points
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The soul knows how you got all those necklaces.

0
0points
reply
#21

Gotta Love Those Garden District Porch Goals

Craig Ernst Report

4points
#22

Uptown New Orleans

Uptown New Orleans

I normally boost this beautiful Uptown home decorated for Halloween or Christmas or Mardi Gras, but she’s equally stunning with no makeup at all

Craig Ernst Report

4points
#23

Morris-Israel House -- This Italianate, Double-Galleried, Three-Bay Side Hall At 1331 First Street In The Garden District Was Designed By Samuel Jamison And Completed In 1869. Human Bones Discovered Hidden In The Home During A Renovation Have LED To Speculation Of Long-Ago Voodoo Rituals Performed By Servants

David J. L'Hoste Report

4points
#24

Madison Street, A Unique One-Block Street One Block Downriver Of Jackson Square. Its Upriver Counterpart Is Wilkinson St

David J. L'Hoste Report

4points
#25

The Thorn Morgan House On Jackson Avenue

Mary AndBruce Fleury Report

4points
#26

Give Me A Cottage Built In The 1800s… Lovingly Turned Into A Coffee Shop/Bookstore And I’m In Love. Steps From The Lake With The Cutest Shops, Wine Lounges, Restaurants And Trails. Just Another Thing That The Northshore Does Right! Not To Mention, @thebookandthebean Makes The Tastiest Of Drinks!

nola_gurl Report

4points
#27

This House Is Halloween!!!

amournola Report

4points
#28

Some Southern Decadence

NOLA Photography Guild Report

4points
#29

Kerlerec Street In Treme

mdlab Report

4points
#30

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar Before The Crowds. This Structure On Bourbon Street Was Built Between 1722-1733 By Nicolas Touze

bill451 Report

3points
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this bar. Great guesthouse next door as well

0
0points
reply
#31

The Lower Garden District

Craig Ernst Report

3points
#32

815 Dauphine Street In The French Quarter. From The Vieux Carre Survey (A Project Of The Historic New Orleans Collection)

David J. L'Hoste Report

3points
#33

No Words Needed. Just Beautiful

Kitty Katt Report

3points
#34

The French Quarter

Report

3points
Justinas Keturka
#35

Never Rush Your Soul

Enrico Bruno Report

3points
#36

New Orleans French Quarter

lollys_flowers Report

3points
messy_artist11
messy_artist11
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this the one that rn is like second or something from the top?? they look the same, both very pretty

0
0points
reply
#37

Happy Ball-Oween!

lousballz Report

3points
#38

Kraken In The French Quarter

Craig Ernst Report

3points
#39

Uptown On A Fall Morning

Mary AndBruce Fleury Report

3points
#40

I Like The Contrast Between Old Famous New Orleans Architecture In The Front And New In The Back

NOLA Photography Guild Report

2points
#41

To Be Engaged In Some Small Way In The Revival Of One Of The Great Cities Of The World Is To Live A Meaningful Existence By Default

Chris Rose Report

2points
#42

Old Souls Love Differently

Enrico Bruno Report

2points
#43

Esplanade Avenue, Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans

Craig Ernst Report

2points
#44

Don't You Just Love Those Long Rainy Afternoons In New Orleans When An Hour Isn't Just An Hour - But A Little Piece Of Eternity Dropped Into Your Hands - And Who Knows What To Do With It?

passportneworleans Report

2points
T. Smith
T. Smith
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha another deep title

0
0points
reply
#45

Ooo Girl, You Cute

thirtyninetyliving Report

2points
#46

Not What Most People Think Of When You Say Bourbon Street But There Are Lots Of Great Homes Located On The Lower End

gulf_coast_love Report

2points
#47

New Orleans Comes Alive At Halloween, And Nowhere More So Than @ghostmanornola 👻 Now In Its 10th Year, This House On Magazine Has Become A Halloween Highlight

nolamaven Report

2points
#48

This French Quarter Stunner Is Giving Off Major Autumn Vibes

risingcrescent Report

2points
