Hillary Clinton’s Warning About Trump Resurfaces As People Stunned By How Accurately She Predicted The Future

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The 2016 U.S. presidential election was one of the most fiercely contested races in modern history, with Hillary Clinton seeking to become the nation’s first female president and real estate mogul-turned-politician Donald Trump aiming for an unlikely rise to the White House.

Throughout the campaign, both candidates frequently criticized each other, outlining why they believed the other was unqualified for the role.

Highlights A 2016 speech by Hillary Clinton has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to her warnings about Trump’s potential presidency.

Clinton argued that Trump’s temperament, foreign policy stances, and approach to military matters could lead the United States down a “dangerous path.”

The clip has some Reddit users praising her for her foresight.

In one of her remarks, Clinton questioned Trump’s temperament, relationships with world leaders, respect for democratic institutions, and more.

While those criticisms were dismissed at the time as partisan rhetoric, the clip has now gained traction on Reddit, where some users are claiming Clinton “predicted the future.”

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Hillary Clinton’s criticisms of Trump’s fitness for foreign relations have resurfaced on social media

Image credits: Getty/Justin Sullivan

Clinton delivered a speech on national security in San Diego on June 2, 2016, where she launched a blistering attack on her Republican rival.

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“Making Trump our commander in chief would be a historic mistake,” Clinton told a cheering crowd.

Image credits: The White House

She raised concerns that Trump’s inexperience and combative nature could create a risky mix.

“This is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes. Because it’s not hard to imagine Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin,” Clinton said.

“He is not just unprepared,” she argued. “He is temperamentally unfit to hold an office that requires knowledge, stability, and immense responsibility.”

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Clinton criticized Trump for threatening to abandon the USA’s NATO allies.

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She also criticized his claim that he would order the military to target civilians related to suspected terrorists, his assertion that he knew more about ISIS than the generals, and flagged his relationships with what she referred to as “d**tators.”

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In the end, Clinton said, “Even if I weren’t in this race, I’d be doing everything I could to make sure Trump never becomes president.”

She added, “I truly believe he will take our country down a truly dangerous path.”

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Trump won the 2016 election and was re-elected in November 2024, returning to the White House on January 20, 2025.

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The clip of Clinton’s remarks has amassed 23,000 upvotes and 2,800 comments on Reddit.

One comment favoring her read: “She knew exactly who he was. She told us repeatedly for a year and a half who he was.”

A second said, “We didn’t listen, and now we are paying for it. Verbatim, she was correct.”

Some said Clinton’s warnings weren’t predictions, but observations that went largely unheeded

Image credits: The White House

“She wasn’t a savant; this was common knowledge. It was practically written on the ballot. I’d say they voted for him because of all these things,” one user said.

“That voting was an open-book test, and Americans still failed it,” a second remarked, to which a third responded, “Open-book tests are hard when you can’t read.”

Image credits: The White House

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“I’ve seen comments from people who admit they voted for him at the time because they thought he was funny,” a fourth shared.

“The Clinton derangement syndrome of 2016 should be studied. Just an infinitely more electable candidate by temperament alone before you even get to political accolades,” a fifth stated, arguing that Clinton lost because she was a woman.

Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

“The most qualified person to ever run for president lost to a con artist who offered nothing but hate,” another said in agreement.

“We missed out on an intelligent, articulate, experienced leader,” a separate user commented.

Clinton detractors, however, reminded readers that she was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, which, they argued, makes her “no saint.”

A decade after the now-viral clip, Hillary Clinton recently took aim at Trump’s proposal for a new banknote featuring his face

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Clinton mocked the Trump administration’s proposal to feature his face on a new $250 bill, claiming it would lose value because of his policies.

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The Washington Post reported on May 28 that Treasury Department officials had requested prototype designs for the bill despite internal pushback.

If the plan materializes, it would pave the way for a living person to appear on U.S. currency for the first time in over a century.

Image credits: The White House

“By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs,” Clinton wrote on X in opposition to the proposal.

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She appeared to be alluding to the rapid rise in inflation during Trump’s second term.

U.S. inflation, according to a Commerce Department announcement, was at its highest level in three years in April, largely driven by rising energy prices due to ongoing foreign conflicts.

“Hillary Clinton was way ahead of her time,” a netizen said

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