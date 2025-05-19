Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Only Literature Geniuses Can Score At Least 15/26 In This Literature General Knowledge Quiz
General literature knowledge trivia with The Fellowship of the Ring cover art on a bright blue background.
Entertainment

Only Literature Geniuses Can Score At Least 15/26 In This Literature General Knowledge Quiz

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

If you did well in the first part of the literature general knowledge test, here’s your chance to beat your own score. We suggest you take your time, read the questions carefully, and reply intentionally. That way, you’ll ensure a probability of scoring higher and maybe even secure a spot on the Bored Panda Leaderboard 🚀

In this trivia quiz, we mixed it up – sometimes we’ll give you a plot to guess the book, other times we’ll challenge you to name the author, or we’ll share a fun fact and ask you to match it to the right novel. 😬📗

Do you think you can score as high as a high school student? Let’s start this literature test! 🤓📚

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A well-dressed man at a party with gold streamers, representing literature geniuses in a general knowledge quiz setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hackett_lisa avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You ask when Pride and Prejudice was written and then expect the answer to when it was published. These occurred in different centuries.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hackett_lisa avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You ask when Pride and Prejudice was written and then expect the answer to when it was published. These occurred in different centuries.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda