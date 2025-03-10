ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the General Literature Knowledge Quiz!

Some absolutely love books, and some get bored or sleepy easily. Whether you are a book lover or a casual reader, the questions in the trivia are the type of things that we all should know. With this quiz, you can test how much literature knowledge you’ve gathered now that you’ve made it to 2025. If you get less than 15/20 correct, it may be time to hit the books and brush up on some literature.

Dystopian novels are so 1984; let’s hit the classics together!

