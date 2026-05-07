Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Final Note Revealed

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“No fun!!” penned Jeffrey Epstein in what is believed to be a note written before he attempted to take his own life.

Theories surrounding his passing have swirled for years since he was found lifeless with a noose, made out of a bedsheet, in August, 2019. He was awaiting trial on federal s*x trafficking charges at the time and was locked up at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

A note apparently written by Epstein before he tried to end his life was released this week.

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A note hidden for years and linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s final days in prison was released this week

Image credits: Department of Justice

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Less than 20 days before he passed away, Jeffrey Epstein attempted to hang himself in his Manhattan jail cell but was unsuccessful.

It is believed he wrote a note before the failed attempt, which was later found by his cellmate and disgraced cop, Nicholas Tartaglione.

Image credits: Department of Justice

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Both Epstein and Tartaglione were awaiting trial when they were bunking together; the former was held on s*x trafficking charges and the latter for k*lling four men in 2016.

Initially, Epstein had blamed Tartaglione for trying to m*rder him in their cell on July 23, 2019.

But officials later deemed the July 2019 incident as Epstein’s failed attempt at ending his own life.

Epstein’s former cellmate and disgraced cop, Nicholas Tartaglione, found the letter and handed it over to his lawyers

Image credits: Department of Justice

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Tartaglione claimed he found a note between the pages of a graphic novel in the cell he shared with the deceased billionaire.

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“They investigated me for a month — found nothing!!!” read the barely legible note, believed to be written by Epstein before his failed attempt in July, 2019.

“So 15-year-old charges resulted,” he scribbled.

Image credits: Department of Justice

“It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye,” his message said.

“Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” he added. “NO FUN — not worth it!!”

The note remained concealed for years, initially tucked away in the case file for Tartaglione.

Epstein was transferred to his own prison cell, where he was found unresponsive with a noose made out of a bedsheet

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Image credits: Department of Justice

Tartaglione claimed he found the note the day after Epstein’s failed su*cide attempt and eventually handed it over to his lawyers, claiming it was proof that he did not try to m*rder his wealthy cellmate.

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The former cop’s lawyers claimed they verified that the note was written by Epstein himself and had included it in their client’s appeal.

Image credits: Department of Justice

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The note stayed in Tartaglione’s case file at his lawyer’s office for years and, after a judge ordered it sealed for the ex-cop’s litigation, was locked away in the vaults of a court in White Plains, New York.

Tartaglione was convicted of the quadruple m*rder in 2023. He is currently behind bars at a federal prison in California.

Epstein’s apparent su*cide note was released on Wednesday, May 6.

“Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” read Epstein’s alleged note, believed to have been found inside a graphic novel

Image credits: Department of Justice

A US district judge ordered its release at the request of the New York Times, which asked for the note and other documents in Tartaglione’s case to be unsealed.

Another note previously found in Epstein’s prison cell and apparently written by him also included the words “No fun.”

“(redacted) kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr. Noel sent me burnt food. Giant bugs crawling over my hands. No fun!!” the note said.

Image credits: Department of Justice

While in the same cell as Tartaglione, Epstein was found with severe red marks on his neck, and he told the staff he didn’t try to su*cide but was almost k*lled by his cellmate.

He was transferred to another cell, where he was alone until August 10, 2019, the day he was found unresponsive and dangling from his bed.

It was deemed that he took his own life by hanging.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**cide ideation, help is available:International Hotlines

“Several million people are about to become handwriting experts,” one commented online