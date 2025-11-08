Hilary Duff’s New Song Has Fans Debating Over Her Controversial Age-Gap Romance When She Was 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilary Duff opened up about a past age-gap relationship in her latest single, Mature, sparking conversations online about her teenage years and early romances.

The track, which she co-wrote with husband Matthew Koma, is a semi-autobiographical reflection on a relationship she had with an older man when she was just a teenager.

Fans are speculating if the song might be referencing Joel Madden, whom she dated when she was just 16 and he was 25.

Duff emphasized that the song is therapeutic and partly fictionalized.

Fans are now speculating if the song references Duff’s former relationship with Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, whom she dated back in 2004.

Hillary Duff described the vulnerability and lessons behind her song in an interview with Vogue

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden walking together at night, sparking renewed outrage over their 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: John Parra/Getty

One decade since her last album, Breathe In. Breath Out.,” Hillary Duff has come back with a single, Mature. The song was written by Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, as well as Madison Love, according to ELLE.

Based on the lyrics of the song, it appears that Mature is Duff’s ode to her younger self and a previous relationship. The track features references to a young girl who becomes enamored of an older man, only to find him less interesting than she initially thought.

Hilary Duff roller skating indoors at a rink, sparking renewed outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: hilaryduff

Duff described the track in a press release: “(My present self and my younger self) are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed.”

Speaking to Vogue, Duff explained that Mature is not entirely autobiographical, though the themes of the song are quite true to her personal experiences.

“It is definitely about a brief experience that I had a long, long time ago. But it is not totally autobiographical. I took a few artistic liberties just to make the song work structurally, but the gist is the gist,” she said.

Man wearing a black hat and jacket with neck tattoos, related to Hilary Duff’s 2000s age-gap relationship controversy.

Image credits: joelmadden

Duff described the songwriting process for Mature as therapeutic, but it is also really frightening due to its personal nature.

“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special.’ The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary,” Duff said.

Despite its rather serious topic, the song itself blends pop-rock energy with a reflective tone, giving listeners a peek into Duff’s adolescent perspective and growth over the years.

Fans are now debating if Mature is all about Joel Madden, who dated Duff when she was 16 and he was 25

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden sitting together on a curved sofa, highlighting renewed outrage over their age-gap relationship.

Image credits: hilaryduff

Y’all #Mature by Hilary Duff is not a diss track. Joel Madden dated then married Nicole Ritchie right after Hilary, who was only 2 years younger than him. Also, Hilary is really good friends with Nicole now – they’re neighbors. It’s just about predatory men in general. Anyway… pic.twitter.com/oUEbIdbnuZ — shboogies 💋 (@shboogies) November 7, 2025

Since its release, Mature has stirred discussions online, with some listeners speculating that the song was calling out Duff’s former boyfriend, Joel Madden.

Duff, now 38, briefly dated Madden, 46, from 2004 to 2006, when she was 16 and he was 25. Despite the speculation, however, some fans have argued that the song may reflect a more general experience rather than specifically targeting her ex, according to the Daily Mail.

Madden himself shared a supportive post promoting the song on Instagram, tagging Duff, Koma, and his wife, Nicole Richie, with the caption, “So mature.”

Two men wearing dark shirts and caps, posing in front of a reflective mosaic wall with references to Hilary Duff and mature themes.

Image credits: joelmadden

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Joel Madden supporting Hilary Duff’s new song amid age-gap relationship outrage.

Image credits: JackieWarner13

This made things more confusing for some fans, as it seemed to suggest that there was no bad blood between Duff and her ex-boyfriend.

Fans also pointed out that Hilary and Nicole Richie are now good friends and neighbors, further suggesting that Mature isn’t meant as a diss.

“Y’all Mature by Hilary Duff is not a diss track. Joel Madden dated then married Nicole Ritchie right after Hillary, who was only 2 years younger than him.

“It’s just about predatory men in general,” wrote one netizen, echoing the sentiments of other fans.

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden sitting closely together, highlighting her 2000s age-gap relationship controversy at 16.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hilary Duff with family at a tree farm amid renewed outrage over 2000s age-gap relationship with Joel Madden.

Image credits: hilaryduff

Still, the age gap between Duff and Madden when they dated from 2004 to 2006 did not sit well with numerous commenters.

“It’s gross how these age gaps were normalized back then. I don’t remember if there was any outrage over this relationship,” another wrote.

Hilary Duff standing under silver nature balloons with party table, highlighting renewed outrage over 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: hilaryduff

Duff’s fans were particularly outraged recently after one of the singer’s old interviews with Cosmopolitan resurfaced online.

During the interview, Duff was asked about how she lost her virginity. The singer did not directly address the question, though she referenced an older ex.

“I had a 26-year-old boyfriend. So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing,” she said.

Netizens have shared their thoughts on Hillary Duff’s Mature on social media

Social media comment on Hilary Duff’s new song sparking outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship with Joel Madden at 16.

Image credits: NoReallyICant

Tweet disputing outrage over Hilary Duff’s new song referencing her past age-gap relationship with Joel Madden at 16.

Image credits: mig_tian

Tweet discussing Hilary Duff’s 2000s age-gap relationship controversy with Joel Madden at 16 sparking renewed outrage.

Image credits: PrincessFWrites

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Hilary Duff’s new song and the renewed outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: galexAlvarez

Screenshot of Kesha’s tweet replying to @JeremysRevival, addressing Hilary Duff’s 2000s age-gap relationship controversy.

Image credits: keshasperiod

Tweet by Prince Petty discussing societal expectations of adulthood and emotional growth in relationships, referencing Hilary Duff’s age-gap controversy.

Image credits: 143Jeph

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Hilary Duff’s new song sparking renewed outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: RealWeirdboiz

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Hilary Duff’s new song and renewed outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: some1likekefon

Tweet comment from Skye about Hilary Duff’s new song sparking outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship with Joel Madden.

Image credits: SkyesWhy

Tweet by Lucas Abate discussing the renewed outrage over Hilary Duff’s 2000s age-gap relationship with Joel Madden.

Image credits: LucasAbate

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Hilary Duff’s new song sparking outrage over her 2000s age-gap relationship.

Image credits: jaye_anthony

