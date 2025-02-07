Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Snoop Dogg’s Jaw-Dropping Age Gap Joke About Bill Belichick’s 24YO Girlfriend Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

Snoop Dogg’s Jaw-Dropping Age Gap Joke About Bill Belichick’s 24YO Girlfriend Goes Viral

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach with eight Super Bowl wins under his belt, showed up at the NFL Honors yesterday (January 6) with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, getting mocked by Snoop Dogg in the process.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” The rapper began. 

“I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember—what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Highlights
  • Snoop Dogg mocked former NFL coach Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend at the NFL Honors.
  • The girlfriend, former cheerleader and model Jordon Hudson, was surprised by the age gap joke.
  • The couple went public in 2024, sparking public interest and heavy scrutiny.

The comment took Hudson by surprise, whose jaw dropped in disbelief before looking at the rest of the audience and laughing alongside them.

The 74-year-old, now the head coach at North Carolina, is no stranger to media scrutiny. His romance with Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA runner-up, has captured the public’s interest due to their stark age difference.

RELATED:

    Snoop Dogg called out former NFL coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend at the NFL Honors ceremony

    Man in a red suit with a woman in a silver dress, standing on a red carpet at an event, smiling for a photo, related to age gap joke.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    The couple posed on the red carpet, with the coach donning a deep red blazer paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie. 

    He completed the look by accessorizing with eight large rings on his right hand, each one commemorating the coach’s Super Bowl victories over the years, as Hudson explained in a post on her Instagram.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Snoop Dogg speaking on stage in a white NFL jacket, joking about an age gap, gaining viral attention.

    Image credits: NFLonFOX

    The former cheerleader posed beside him dressed in a glamorous, shimmering silver two-piece ensemble consisting of a bra-like top and a long skirt with a high slit on one side, made by the clothing brand Sherri Hill.

    According to Hudson, she specifically chose that dress because she found it “reminiscent of a Lombardi trophy,” complimenting her partner’s award-focused look.

    Bill Belichick sitting with a woman at an event, both in formal attire, with a crowd in the background.

    Image credits: NFLonFOX

    The pair posed for the cameras before heading inside for the show. However, the real highlight came when host Snoop Dogg took the opportunity to make light of their age difference in his opening monologue.

    The audience roared with laughter, putting the spotlight on Hudson, who appeared to take the joke in stride and smiled alongside Belichick.

    Hudson’s relationship with the coach has attracted a lot of negative attention towards her, with her social media pages being flooded with harsh comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple made their relationship public back in June 2024. Ever since then, the model has been actively supporting Belichick in his new role at the University of North Carolina, adding a personal touch to his recruiting efforts as the 2026 cycle begins. 

    Person in a red blazer being interviewed on a lively street, holding a microphone, related to Snoop Dogg's viral age gap joke.

    Image credits: NFL

    While there’s speculation by some outlets that Belichick could return to the NFL one day, for now, his presence at the NFL Honors shows he’s not quite ready to leave the football world behind.

    Despite her efforts, her Instagram has been filled with negative comments from users labeling the 24-year-old as a “gold digger” and accusing her of maintaining a transactional relationship with the coach.

    Man in a red blazer with rings, seated, young woman in silver dress stands behind him, related to viral age gap joke.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jordon_isabella

    “Congrats, Mr. President! Btw Jordon likes ‘em old and crispy in case you need a First Lady,” a netizen wrote under a photo of the couple meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanović.

    “Good to see you spending time with your grandfather!” another wrote in a post where the couple are seen having fun on a beach.

    “Girl! I wish you had more self respect because this is so embarrassing!” a third one said.

     

    Bill Speros tweets about age, linked to Snoop Dogg's viral joke on Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend.

    Image credits: billsperos

    Tweet referencing Bill Belichick's age gap with his 24-year-old girlfriend, involving Snoop Dogg, goes viral online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mymomcare

    Tweet reacting to Snoop Dogg's viral age gap joke about Bill Belichick's girlfriend, with crying emojis and question marks.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet about Snoop Dogg's joke on Bill Belichick's age gap goes viral, highlighting audience reactions.

    Image credits: Rbelkell

    Tweet about age gap joke related to Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend and Snoop Dogg goes viral with user comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mymomcare

    Tweet reacts to Snoop Dogg's viral age gap joke about Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend.

    Image credits: clatx996

    Tweet responding to Snoop Dogg's viral joke about Bill Belichick's girlfriend.

    Image credits: vicberggren

    Tweet reacting to Snoop Dogg's viral age gap joke about Bill Belichick, with laughing emojis and praise.

    Image credits: akanotadukefan

    Tweet response to Snoop Dogg's viral age gap joke about Bill Belichick's girlfriend.

    Image credits: DailyChiefsStat

    Tweet criticizes Snoop Dogg after his viral joke about an age gap involving Bill Belichick and his girlfriend.

    Image credits: IamDuder

    Tweet reacting to Snoop Dogg's joke about Bill Belichick's age gap, with playful commentary.

    Image credits: HeyYoNickMoreno

    Tweet about age gap joke with Snoop Dogg and Bill Belichick's girlfriend, expressing support for Bill's relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Destefano041753

    Twitter user comments on age gap, referencing Snoop Dogg and Bill Belichick's girlfriend.

    Image credits: KenMoore1774719

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    17

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    17

    Open list comments

    8

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stoktuned avatar
    Captain Grump
    Captain Grump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's funny how you never see elder men or women of ordinary means finding love with partners who are decades younger than they are. Jill, who retired from HR ten years ago, and Larry the former sales manager at Furniture Barn, must be lacking something that younger generations are attracted to.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your age Gap is so big you could practically be someone's grandpa that is just disgusting I don't see how anyone could even make the connection in their brain that they're attracted to someone that different and age. mentality is not the same didn't grow up in even the same kind of generations

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it disgusting that people want to create barriers for love. If a young person and an old person are in romantic love then get out of their way and let them be happy. Do you think a fit person could find an unfit person attractive? Or is that also disgusting? Do you think people from different cultures would be disgusting if they marry?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a funny joke and on that note people need to get over age gap relationships. I don't get it, but I can't logically make an argument against.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    caca2337 avatar
    Bella
    Bella
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 years? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 20 years? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 50 years? 🤢🤮

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    stoktuned avatar
    Captain Grump
    Captain Grump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's funny how you never see elder men or women of ordinary means finding love with partners who are decades younger than they are. Jill, who retired from HR ten years ago, and Larry the former sales manager at Furniture Barn, must be lacking something that younger generations are attracted to.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your age Gap is so big you could practically be someone's grandpa that is just disgusting I don't see how anyone could even make the connection in their brain that they're attracted to someone that different and age. mentality is not the same didn't grow up in even the same kind of generations

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it disgusting that people want to create barriers for love. If a young person and an old person are in romantic love then get out of their way and let them be happy. Do you think a fit person could find an unfit person attractive? Or is that also disgusting? Do you think people from different cultures would be disgusting if they marry?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a funny joke and on that note people need to get over age gap relationships. I don't get it, but I can't logically make an argument against.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    caca2337 avatar
    Bella
    Bella
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 years? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 20 years? 🤷🏻‍♀️ 50 years? 🤢🤮

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda