Snoop Dogg’s Jaw-Dropping Age Gap Joke About Bill Belichick’s 24YO Girlfriend Goes Viral

Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach with eight Super Bowl wins under his belt, showed up at the NFL Honors yesterday (January 6) with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, getting mocked by Snoop Dogg in the process.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” The rapper began.

“I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember—what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The comment took Hudson by surprise, whose jaw dropped in disbelief before looking at the rest of the audience and laughing alongside them.

The 74-year-old, now the head coach at North Carolina, is no stranger to media scrutiny. His romance with Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA runner-up, has captured the public’s interest due to their stark age difference.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The couple posed on the red carpet, with the coach donning a deep red blazer paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie.

He completed the look by accessorizing with eight large rings on his right hand, each one commemorating the coach’s Super Bowl victories over the years, as Hudson explained in a post on her Instagram.

Image credits: NFLonFOX

The former cheerleader posed beside him dressed in a glamorous, shimmering silver two-piece ensemble consisting of a bra-like top and a long skirt with a high slit on one side, made by the clothing brand Sherri Hill.

According to Hudson, she specifically chose that dress because she found it “reminiscent of a Lombardi trophy,” complimenting her partner’s award-focused look.

Image credits: NFLonFOX

The pair posed for the cameras before heading inside for the show. However, the real highlight came when host Snoop Dogg took the opportunity to make light of their age difference in his opening monologue.

The audience roared with laughter, putting the spotlight on Hudson, who appeared to take the joke in stride and smiled alongside Belichick.

Hudson’s relationship with the coach has attracted a lot of negative attention towards her, with her social media pages being flooded with harsh comments

“Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.” @SnoopDogg didn’t hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

The couple made their relationship public back in June 2024. Ever since then, the model has been actively supporting Belichick in his new role at the University of North Carolina, adding a personal touch to his recruiting efforts as the 2026 cycle begins.

Image credits: NFL

While there’s speculation by some outlets that Belichick could return to the NFL one day, for now, his presence at the NFL Honors shows he’s not quite ready to leave the football world behind.

Despite her efforts, her Instagram has been filled with negative comments from users labeling the 24-year-old as a “gold digger” and accusing her of maintaining a transactional relationship with the coach.

Image credits: jordon_isabella

“Congrats, Mr. President! Btw Jordon likes ‘em old and crispy in case you need a First Lady,” a netizen wrote under a photo of the couple meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanović.

“Good to see you spending time with your grandfather!” another wrote in a post where the couple are seen having fun on a beach.

“Girl! I wish you had more self respect because this is so embarrassing!” a third one said.

Image credits: billsperos

Image credits: mymomcare

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: Rbelkell

Image credits: mymomcare

Image credits: clatx996

Image credits: vicberggren

Image credits: akanotadukefan

Image credits: DailyChiefsStat

Image credits: IamDuder

Image credits: HeyYoNickMoreno

Image credits: Destefano041753

Image credits: KenMoore1774719