Snoop Dogg’s Jaw-Dropping Age Gap Joke About Bill Belichick’s 24YO Girlfriend Goes Viral
Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach with eight Super Bowl wins under his belt, showed up at the NFL Honors yesterday (January 6) with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, getting mocked by Snoop Dogg in the process.
“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” The rapper began.
“I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember—what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”
The comment took Hudson by surprise, whose jaw dropped in disbelief before looking at the rest of the audience and laughing alongside them.
The 74-year-old, now the head coach at North Carolina, is no stranger to media scrutiny. His romance with Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA runner-up, has captured the public’s interest due to their stark age difference.
Snoop Dogg called out former NFL coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend at the NFL Honors ceremony
Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty
The couple posed on the red carpet, with the coach donning a deep red blazer paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie.
He completed the look by accessorizing with eight large rings on his right hand, each one commemorating the coach’s Super Bowl victories over the years, as Hudson explained in a post on her Instagram.
Image credits: NFLonFOX
The former cheerleader posed beside him dressed in a glamorous, shimmering silver two-piece ensemble consisting of a bra-like top and a long skirt with a high slit on one side, made by the clothing brand Sherri Hill.
According to Hudson, she specifically chose that dress because she found it “reminiscent of a Lombardi trophy,” complimenting her partner’s award-focused look.
Image credits: NFLonFOX
The pair posed for the cameras before heading inside for the show. However, the real highlight came when host Snoop Dogg took the opportunity to make light of their age difference in his opening monologue.
The audience roared with laughter, putting the spotlight on Hudson, who appeared to take the joke in stride and smiled alongside Belichick.
Hudson’s relationship with the coach has attracted a lot of negative attention towards her, with her social media pages being flooded with harsh comments
“Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.” @SnoopDogg didn’t hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025
The couple made their relationship public back in June 2024. Ever since then, the model has been actively supporting Belichick in his new role at the University of North Carolina, adding a personal touch to his recruiting efforts as the 2026 cycle begins.
Image credits: NFL
While there’s speculation by some outlets that Belichick could return to the NFL one day, for now, his presence at the NFL Honors shows he’s not quite ready to leave the football world behind.
View this post on Instagram
Despite her efforts, her Instagram has been filled with negative comments from users labeling the 24-year-old as a “gold digger” and accusing her of maintaining a transactional relationship with the coach.
Image credits: jordon_isabella
“Congrats, Mr. President! Btw Jordon likes ‘em old and crispy in case you need a First Lady,” a netizen wrote under a photo of the couple meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanović.
“Good to see you spending time with your grandfather!” another wrote in a post where the couple are seen having fun on a beach.
“Girl! I wish you had more self respect because this is so embarrassing!” a third one said.
It's funny how you never see elder men or women of ordinary means finding love with partners who are decades younger than they are. Jill, who retired from HR ten years ago, and Larry the former sales manager at Furniture Barn, must be lacking something that younger generations are attracted to.
When your age Gap is so big you could practically be someone's grandpa that is just disgusting I don't see how anyone could even make the connection in their brain that they're attracted to someone that different and age. mentality is not the same didn't grow up in even the same kind of generations
I think it disgusting that people want to create barriers for love. If a young person and an old person are in romantic love then get out of their way and let them be happy. Do you think a fit person could find an unfit person attractive? Or is that also disgusting? Do you think people from different cultures would be disgusting if they marry?Load More Replies...
Power and money, Nova. Think about power and money. Your examples of physical fitness or differing cultures aren't sensible when comparing to situations where a decidedly elder person is a bazillionaire and just happens to find "love" with someone who was still in kindergarten when they hit retirement age.
It is a funny joke and on that note people need to get over age gap relationships. I don't get it, but I can't logically make an argument against.
10 years? 🤷🏻♀️ 20 years? 🤷🏻♀️ 50 years? 🤢🤮Load More Replies...
There's age gap, and then there's Grand Canyon sized age gap. Most people kinda shrug and move on when two folks of similar socioeconomic status find love together, despite a difference in years. But when there's a massive power/wealth difference, and when the age gap is close to one being in college and one needing adult diapers, it's not unfair to suspect that love and compatibility have precious little to do with it.
