If you are a regular reader of the New Yorker magazine, you are likely familiar with the one-panel comics we're thrilled to share with you today.

The mastermind behind these artworks, Harry Bliss, is a well-known cartoonist and illustrator renowned for his extensive collection of work, including 25 covers for The New Yorker. Some of his earliest covers date as far back as 1998, with his latest illustrated in 2020.

Harry's cartoons poke fun at the absurdity of today's society and are tailored for more adult audiences. So, whether you've been a loyal reader of The New Yorker for years or are just discovering the brilliance of Harry Bliss's work, we believe that you will find yourself chuckling over this selection.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com