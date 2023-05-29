Let's kick off this week with a dose of unpredictable comics by none other than the hilarious comics artist Harris Fishman.

Harris is the creative mind behind the comics Beetlemoses, which gained online popularity during the summer of 2022. His comics incorporate elements of memes and pop culture moments to which Harris adds a flare of dark turns, leading to unexpected endings.

So without further ado, we invite you to scroll down for Beetlemoses comics, as well as an interview with Harris himself.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | beetlemoses.bigcartel.com