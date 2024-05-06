ADVERTISEMENT

A good sense of humor is a quality that many people seek in a partner. And for a reason—even if some jokes tend to push certain buttons (when the artwork your husband buys for the house is him portrayed as a mythical being, for instance), life with someone who tickles your funny bone is never boring.

Today, we want to shed light on some examples of men making sure there’s never a dull moment in their partner’s life. Responsible for everything from said artwork-related occurrences to creative solutions and bizarre happenings of all sorts, these men sure know how to make their loved one laugh.

#1

Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull

Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull

minniesmom55 Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 minutes ago

And always help a cat smell and help them spread their scent, by them rubbing their teeth, on high places. Much appreciated! (If they like beeing held).

View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Boyfriend’s Wallet

My Boyfriend's Wallet

Nitiyama Report

#3

My Partner Farted And Made The Air Quality Level "Very Poor"

My Partner Farted And Made The Air Quality Level "Very Poor"

railedtoot Report

#4

A Hairstylist Friend Of Mine Is Doing Her Boyfriend's Hair Each Day. So Far, We Have Leia, Amy Winehouse, 90s Prom, Cindy Lou Who, And George Washington

A Hairstylist Friend Of Mine Is Doing Her Boyfriend's Hair Each Day. So Far, We Have Leia, Amy Winehouse, 90s Prom, Cindy Lou Who, And George Washington

reddit.com , heidileeoleyhair Report

#5

Day 14 Of My Wife Being On A Work Trip

Day 14 Of My Wife Being On A Work Trip

Crybad Report

#6

My Husband Thoroughly Enjoyed The Science Museum

My Husband Thoroughly Enjoyed The Science Museum

rachelmaryl Report

#7

Staring At It Like I'm Watching A True Crime Show And Trying To Figure Out How Everything Happened

Staring At It Like I'm Watching A True Crime Show And Trying To Figure Out How Everything Happened

LizerReal Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Oh dear! A sweary word on the coasters! Whatever shall we do?

#8

I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To The One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife

I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To The One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife

mandal0re Report

#9

My Boyfriend Fell Asleep, And This Is How The Cats Responded

My Boyfriend Fell Asleep, And This Is How The Cats Responded

rodironcandle Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Pillow cat looks kinda upset that they didn't get dibs to be booty cat.

#10

I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom

I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom

imgur.com Report

#11

My 32-Year-Old Husband Playing In His New Pool. By The Way, We Don't Have Kids

My 32-Year-Old Husband Playing In His New Pool. By The Way, We Don't Have Kids

dawn7c Report

a_j_huls avatar
Albert
Albert
Community Member
30 minutes ago

You don't stop playing when you get 'old'. - You get old when you stop playing.

#12

He's An Artist

He's An Artist

_AlyssaLauren Report

#13

My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Going Back To School

My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They're Both Ecstatic About Going Back To School

Snipsthetips Report

#14

When Your Husband Cleans The Kitchen And Rearranges The Fridge Magnets

When Your Husband Cleans The Kitchen And Rearranges The Fridge Magnets

supersamness Report

#15

My Husband Put The Candles Really Close Together

My Husband Put The Candles Really Close Together

vab0618 Report

#16

I Opened My Boyfriend's Glove Compartment And Found These

I Opened My Boyfriend's Glove Compartment And Found These

strvncrtoonst Report

#17

My Wife Ran And Won Her First 5k In Her Age Group This Weekend. Here Are A Couple Of Pictures From The Race

My Wife Ran And Won Her First 5k In Her Age Group This Weekend. Here Are A Couple Of Pictures From The Race

zachirino Report

#18

I Just Got Home, And My Boyfriend Said “I Found The Original Box She Came In”

I Just Got Home, And My Boyfriend Said "I Found The Original Box She Came In"

bluecedarood Report

#19

Points For Creativity

Points For Creativity

seasonal_menu Report

#20

Thank Goodness He Didn't Stretch My Clothes

Thank Goodness He Didn't Stretch My Clothes

_asapgigi Report

#21

He Really Tried

He Really Tried

badgalariiii Report

#22

My Wife Got This Picture Of Me Staring At A Whale's Dong In The Icelandic Phallological Museum

My Wife Got This Picture Of Me Staring At A Whale's Dong In The Icelandic Phallological Museum

readycent Report

#23

I Made A Face With My Girlfriend's Hair In The Shower

I Made A Face With My Girlfriend's Hair In The Shower

walmartia Report

#24

Work Smarter Not Harder

Work Smarter Not Harder

littlebillie Report

#25

My Boyfriend Specifically Remembered Purchasing Tampons For Me And Turns Out He Did. He Just Misplaced Them

My Boyfriend Specifically Remembered Purchasing Tampons For Me And Turns Out He Did. He Just Misplaced Them

reddit.com Report

#26

We Have Nothing Worthwhile To Display, But My Fiance Thinks This Is Worthy

We Have Nothing Worthwhile To Display, But My Fiance Thinks This Is Worthy

dinoaids Report

#27

Every Time My Wife And I Eat Chicken Nuggets I Try To Spell Something With All The Letters To Make Her Giggle

Every Time My Wife And I Eat Chicken Nuggets I Try To Spell Something With All The Letters To Make Her Giggle

ptgauth Report

#28

My Wife Really Wanted Us To Make Our Own Christmas Cards. For Some Reason, She Rejected Mine

My Wife Really Wanted Us To Make Our Own Christmas Cards. For Some Reason, She Rejected Mine

phelyan Report

#29

My Friend’s Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later

My Friend's Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later

wrud4d Report

#30

My Girlfriend's Entire Family Are Vegetarians. I Think It's Time To Unleash The Chaos

My Girlfriend's Entire Family Are Vegetarians. I Think It's Time To Unleash The Chaos

guggabump Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
11 minutes ago

When my sister and I were vegetarian my dad would wake us up by walking into our rooms with a bacon sandwich. Neither of us caved, but it was close!

#31

He Genuinely Believes Our Landlord Won’t Notice

He Genuinely Believes Our Landlord Won't Notice

fairycakes Report

#32

What My Boyfriend Tried To Text Me vs. What I Actually Got

What My Boyfriend Tried To Text Me vs. What I Actually Got

czericeliza Report

#33

My Husband Says He Made It For The Kids, But I Think He's Enjoying It Just As Much

My Husband Says He Made It For The Kids, But I Think He's Enjoying It Just As Much

CharistineE Report

#34

My Friend's Boyfriend And Her Cat Share The Same Enthusiasm For Sundays

My Friend's Boyfriend And Her Cat Share The Same Enthusiasm For Sundays

cjs81268 Report

#35

My Husband Always Does This Whenever I’m Having A Bad Day

My Husband Always Does This Whenever I'm Having A Bad Day

charliesday Report

#36

Wife Asked Me To Make Half A Pack Of Spaghetti

Wife Asked Me To Make Half A Pack Of Spaghetti

AndrolThePageboy Report

#37

My Boyfriend Made Gnocchi With Leftover Fries

My Boyfriend Made Gnocchi With Leftover Fries

reddit.com Report

#38

My Boyfriend, Who Thought All Cats Were Evil, Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead

My Boyfriend, Who Thought All Cats Were Evil, Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead

Doctorspiper Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Imagine if this goes wrong and you have to explain to the paramedics and the doctors why you have broken limbs and internal bleeding.

#39

This Birthday Card My Boyfriend Gave Me With His Face Taped On

This Birthday Card My Boyfriend Gave Me With His Face Taped On

kinda-random-ngl Report

#40

It Do Be Like That

It Do Be Like That

annaclendening Report

#41

My Friend Had This Made For His Own Birthday, And His Wife Was Very Annoyed Because Of That

My Friend Had This Made For His Own Birthday, And His Wife Was Very Annoyed Because Of That

Costaa54 Report

#42

My Wife Has A Baby Monitor For Her Birds While They're Nesting, So I Decided To Prank Her

My Wife Has A Baby Monitor For Her Birds While They're Nesting, So I Decided To Prank Her

inhugzwetrust Report

#43

When I'm Not Home, My Boyfriend Likes To Torment Our Cat By Dressing Her Up. Today Is A Whole New Level Of Crazy

When I'm Not Home, My Boyfriend Likes To Torment Our Cat By Dressing Her Up. Today Is A Whole New Level Of Crazy

ChompYoFaceOff Report

#44

It's Important To Dress For The Job

It's Important To Dress For The Job

aileenlee Report

#45

Men Need Specific Instructions. There's No Point In Being Subtle

Men Need Specific Instructions. There's No Point In Being Subtle

zfcyanide Report

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited)

Jammies aren't casual though? They are sleepwear. Casual still means day clothing lol - jeans & a shirt usually

#46

All The Essentials

All The Essentials

hannystyles69 Report

#47

My Wife Says This Isn’t Gonna Work

My Wife Says This Isn't Gonna Work

CatVideoFest Report

#48

My Girlfriend Hosted A M*rder Mystery Event At Our House. I Was In Charge Of The Crime Scene

My Girlfriend Hosted A M*rder Mystery Event At Our House. I Was In Charge Of The Crime Scene

Bennnnetttt Report

#49

He's A True Artist

He's A True Artist

itsjadeyanh Report

#50

Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Is Going On Here? I Opened My Boyfriend's Refrigerator To Find This Dish Filled With Clear Jello, Cut-Up Hot Dogs, And Onions. I'm Horrified

Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Is Going On Here? I Opened My Boyfriend’s Refrigerator To Find This Dish Filled With Clear Jello, Cut-Up Hot Dogs, And Onions. I’m Horrified

Ok, so this is now solved! My boyfriend came home and told me it was a birthday gift joke for our friend. I'm so glad, I don't have to break up with him over this abomination.

ole_worm Report

#51

My Best April Fools Prank I Performed On My Wife. I Broke The Old Car's Window, Rolled Her Window Down, Scattered Glass Around The Vehicle, And Staged The Area. She Wasn't Amused

My Best April Fools Prank I Performed On My Wife. I Broke The Old Car's Window, Rolled Her Window Down, Scattered Glass Around The Vehicle, And Staged The Area. She Wasn't Amused

Mrconduct1 Report

#52

Definitely Looks Like Godzilla

Definitely Looks Like Godzilla

himbodotgov Report

#53

My Elderly Mother Didn't Understand The Meaning Of The Shocked/Sad Emoji Face In A Text, So My Partner Made Her A Visual Explanation

My Elderly Mother Didn't Understand The Meaning Of The Shocked/Sad Emoji Face In A Text, So My Partner Made Her A Visual Explanation

shinjirarehen Report

#54

I Present To You All, My Fiancé

I Present To You All, My Fiancé

babyeater01 Report

#55

My Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eyeliner" Too Literally

My Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eyeliner" Too Literally

Rainbow62993 Report

#56

Wife Says I Probably Hold The World Record

Wife Says I Probably Hold The World Record

deeplyprobing Report

#57

My Husband Works In The HEB Bakery And Today He Made This Tiny Baguette

My Husband Works In The HEB Bakery And Today He Made This Tiny Baguette

borshctbeet Report

#58

I’m Always Losing My Nail Clippers, And It Stresses Me Out Because I’m A Massage Therapist And Need Them Regularly. Then Today I Came Home To This From My Boyfriend

I'm Always Losing My Nail Clippers, And It Stresses Me Out Because I'm

PurpleDuck11 Report

minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never thought I’d regard nail clippers as romantic, yet here we are.

#59

I Had An Electric Day At The Children’s Museum

I Had An Electric Day At The Children’s Museum

Mofomania Report

#60

My Husband Is Ready To Gas A Nest Of Yellowjackets

My Husband Is Ready To Gas A Nest Of Yellowjackets

reddit.com Report

#61

My Husband Is Helping To Decorate The House

My Husband Is Helping To Decorate The House

MakeMeBeautifulDuet Report

#62

My Boyfriend's Solution For Holding The Spoon While He Eats The Cereal

My Boyfriend's Solution For Holding The Spoon While He Eats The Cereal

Nianx Report

#63

I've Finally Found A Way To See When My Girlfriend Is Ready

I've Finally Found A Way To See When My Girlfriend Is Ready

Ur_Just_Spare_Parts Report

#64

Good, He’s Earning His Keep

Good, He’s Earning His Keep

ghostofeste Report

#65

He Knows Angles

He Knows Angles

daniihorror Report

