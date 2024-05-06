Today, we want to shed light on some examples of men making sure there’s never a dull moment in their partner’s life. Responsible for everything from said artwork-related occurrences to creative solutions and bizarre happenings of all sorts, these men sure know how to make their loved one laugh.

A good sense of humor is a quality that many people seek in a partner. And for a reason—even if some jokes tend to push certain buttons (when the artwork your husband buys for the house is him portrayed as a mythical being, for instance), life with someone who tickles your funny bone is never boring.

#1 Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull Share icon

#2 My Boyfriend’s Wallet Share icon

#3 My Partner Farted And Made The Air Quality Level "Very Poor" Share icon

#4 A Hairstylist Friend Of Mine Is Doing Her Boyfriend's Hair Each Day. So Far, We Have Leia, Amy Winehouse, 90s Prom, Cindy Lou Who, And George Washington Share icon

#5 Day 14 Of My Wife Being On A Work Trip Share icon

#6 My Husband Thoroughly Enjoyed The Science Museum Share icon

#7 Staring At It Like I'm Watching A True Crime Show And Trying To Figure Out How Everything Happened Share icon

#8 I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To The One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife Share icon

#9 My Boyfriend Fell Asleep, And This Is How The Cats Responded Share icon

#10 I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom Share icon

#11 My 32-Year-Old Husband Playing In His New Pool. By The Way, We Don't Have Kids Share icon

#12 He's An Artist Share icon

#13 My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Going Back To School Share icon

#14 When Your Husband Cleans The Kitchen And Rearranges The Fridge Magnets Share icon

#15 My Husband Put The Candles Really Close Together Share icon

#16 I Opened My Boyfriend's Glove Compartment And Found These Share icon

#17 My Wife Ran And Won Her First 5k In Her Age Group This Weekend. Here Are A Couple Of Pictures From The Race Share icon

#18 I Just Got Home, And My Boyfriend Said “I Found The Original Box She Came In” Share icon

#19 Points For Creativity Share icon

#20 Thank Goodness He Didn't Stretch My Clothes Share icon

#21 He Really Tried Share icon

#22 My Wife Got This Picture Of Me Staring At A Whale's Dong In The Icelandic Phallological Museum Share icon

#23 I Made A Face With My Girlfriend's Hair In The Shower Share icon

#24 Work Smarter Not Harder Share icon

#25 My Boyfriend Specifically Remembered Purchasing Tampons For Me And Turns Out He Did. He Just Misplaced Them Share icon

#26 We Have Nothing Worthwhile To Display, But My Fiance Thinks This Is Worthy Share icon

#27 Every Time My Wife And I Eat Chicken Nuggets I Try To Spell Something With All The Letters To Make Her Giggle Share icon

#28 My Wife Really Wanted Us To Make Our Own Christmas Cards. For Some Reason, She Rejected Mine Share icon

#29 My Friend’s Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later Share icon

#30 My Girlfriend's Entire Family Are Vegetarians. I Think It's Time To Unleash The Chaos Share icon

#31 He Genuinely Believes Our Landlord Won’t Notice Share icon

#32 What My Boyfriend Tried To Text Me vs. What I Actually Got Share icon

#33 My Husband Says He Made It For The Kids, But I Think He's Enjoying It Just As Much Share icon

#34 My Friend's Boyfriend And Her Cat Share The Same Enthusiasm For Sundays Share icon

#35 My Husband Always Does This Whenever I’m Having A Bad Day Share icon

#36 Wife Asked Me To Make Half A Pack Of Spaghetti Share icon

#37 My Boyfriend Made Gnocchi With Leftover Fries Share icon

#38 My Boyfriend, Who Thought All Cats Were Evil, Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead Share icon

#39 This Birthday Card My Boyfriend Gave Me With His Face Taped On Share icon

#40 It Do Be Like That Share icon

#41 My Friend Had This Made For His Own Birthday, And His Wife Was Very Annoyed Because Of That Share icon

#42 My Wife Has A Baby Monitor For Her Birds While They're Nesting, So I Decided To Prank Her Share icon

#43 When I'm Not Home, My Boyfriend Likes To Torment Our Cat By Dressing Her Up. Today Is A Whole New Level Of Crazy Share icon

#44 It's Important To Dress For The Job Share icon

#45 Men Need Specific Instructions. There's No Point In Being Subtle Share icon

#46 All The Essentials Share icon

#47 My Wife Says This Isn’t Gonna Work Share icon

#48 My Girlfriend Hosted A M*rder Mystery Event At Our House. I Was In Charge Of The Crime Scene Share icon

#49 He's A True Artist Share icon

#50 Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Is Going On Here? I Opened My Boyfriend’s Refrigerator To Find This Dish Filled With Clear Jello, Cut-Up Hot Dogs, And Onions. I’m Horrified Share icon Ok, so this is now solved! My boyfriend came home and told me it was a birthday gift joke for our friend. I'm so glad, I don't have to break up with him over this abomination.

#51 My Best April Fools Prank I Performed On My Wife. I Broke The Old Car's Window, Rolled Her Window Down, Scattered Glass Around The Vehicle, And Staged The Area. She Wasn't Amused Share icon

#52 Definitely Looks Like Godzilla Share icon

#53 My Elderly Mother Didn't Understand The Meaning Of The Shocked/Sad Emoji Face In A Text, So My Partner Made Her A Visual Explanation Share icon

#54 I Present To You All, My Fiancé Share icon

#55 My Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eyeliner" Too Literally Share icon

#56 Wife Says I Probably Hold The World Record Share icon

#57 My Husband Works In The HEB Bakery And Today He Made This Tiny Baguette Share icon

#58 I’m Always Losing My Nail Clippers, And It Stresses Me Out Because I’m A Massage Therapist And Need Them Regularly. Then Today I Came Home To This From My Boyfriend Share icon

#59 I Had An Electric Day At The Children’s Museum Share icon

#60 My Husband Is Ready To Gas A Nest Of Yellowjackets Share icon

#61 My Husband Is Helping To Decorate The House Share icon

#62 My Boyfriend's Solution For Holding The Spoon While He Eats The Cereal Share icon

#63 I've Finally Found A Way To See When My Girlfriend Is Ready Share icon

#64 Good, He’s Earning His Keep Share icon