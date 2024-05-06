65 Of The Funniest Husbands And Partners Effortlessly Bringing Chuckles To Daily Life
A good sense of humor is a quality that many people seek in a partner. And for a reason—even if some jokes tend to push certain buttons (when the artwork your husband buys for the house is him portrayed as a mythical being, for instance), life with someone who tickles your funny bone is never boring.
Today, we want to shed light on some examples of men making sure there’s never a dull moment in their partner’s life. Responsible for everything from said artwork-related occurrences to creative solutions and bizarre happenings of all sorts, these men sure know how to make their loved one laugh.
Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull
And always help a cat smell and help them spread their scent, by them rubbing their teeth, on high places. Much appreciated! (If they like beeing held).
My Boyfriend’s Wallet
My Partner Farted And Made The Air Quality Level "Very Poor"
A Hairstylist Friend Of Mine Is Doing Her Boyfriend's Hair Each Day. So Far, We Have Leia, Amy Winehouse, 90s Prom, Cindy Lou Who, And George Washington
Day 14 Of My Wife Being On A Work Trip
My Husband Thoroughly Enjoyed The Science Museum
Staring At It Like I'm Watching A True Crime Show And Trying To Figure Out How Everything Happened
Oh dear! A sweary word on the coasters! Whatever shall we do?
I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To The One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife
My Boyfriend Fell Asleep, And This Is How The Cats Responded
Pillow cat looks kinda upset that they didn't get dibs to be booty cat.
I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom
My 32-Year-Old Husband Playing In His New Pool. By The Way, We Don't Have Kids
He's An Artist
My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Going Back To School
When Your Husband Cleans The Kitchen And Rearranges The Fridge Magnets
I Opened My Boyfriend's Glove Compartment And Found These
My Wife Ran And Won Her First 5k In Her Age Group This Weekend. Here Are A Couple Of Pictures From The Race
I Just Got Home, And My Boyfriend Said “I Found The Original Box She Came In”
Points For Creativity
Thank Goodness He Didn't Stretch My Clothes
He Really Tried
My Wife Got This Picture Of Me Staring At A Whale's Dong In The Icelandic Phallological Museum
I Made A Face With My Girlfriend's Hair In The Shower
Work Smarter Not Harder
My Boyfriend Specifically Remembered Purchasing Tampons For Me And Turns Out He Did. He Just Misplaced Them
We Have Nothing Worthwhile To Display, But My Fiance Thinks This Is Worthy
Every Time My Wife And I Eat Chicken Nuggets I Try To Spell Something With All The Letters To Make Her Giggle
My Wife Really Wanted Us To Make Our Own Christmas Cards. For Some Reason, She Rejected Mine
Why rejected? It's better than most commercial cards.
My Friend’s Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later
My Girlfriend's Entire Family Are Vegetarians. I Think It's Time To Unleash The Chaos
When my sister and I were vegetarian my dad would wake us up by walking into our rooms with a bacon sandwich. Neither of us caved, but it was close!
He Genuinely Believes Our Landlord Won’t Notice
What My Boyfriend Tried To Text Me vs. What I Actually Got
My Husband Says He Made It For The Kids, But I Think He's Enjoying It Just As Much
My Friend's Boyfriend And Her Cat Share The Same Enthusiasm For Sundays
My Husband Always Does This Whenever I’m Having A Bad Day
Wife Asked Me To Make Half A Pack Of Spaghetti
My Boyfriend Made Gnocchi With Leftover Fries
My Boyfriend, Who Thought All Cats Were Evil, Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead
Imagine if this goes wrong and you have to explain to the paramedics and the doctors why you have broken limbs and internal bleeding.
This Birthday Card My Boyfriend Gave Me With His Face Taped On
It Do Be Like That
My Friend Had This Made For His Own Birthday, And His Wife Was Very Annoyed Because Of That
My Wife Has A Baby Monitor For Her Birds While They're Nesting, So I Decided To Prank Her
When I'm Not Home, My Boyfriend Likes To Torment Our Cat By Dressing Her Up. Today Is A Whole New Level Of Crazy
They are now both free of the aliens mind controlling messages.
It's Important To Dress For The Job
Men Need Specific Instructions. There's No Point In Being Subtle
All The Essentials
My Wife Says This Isn’t Gonna Work
My Girlfriend Hosted A M*rder Mystery Event At Our House. I Was In Charge Of The Crime Scene
He's A True Artist
Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Is Going On Here? I Opened My Boyfriend’s Refrigerator To Find This Dish Filled With Clear Jello, Cut-Up Hot Dogs, And Onions. I’m Horrified
Ok, so this is now solved! My boyfriend came home and told me it was a birthday gift joke for our friend. I'm so glad, I don't have to break up with him over this abomination.
My Best April Fools Prank I Performed On My Wife. I Broke The Old Car's Window, Rolled Her Window Down, Scattered Glass Around The Vehicle, And Staged The Area. She Wasn't Amused
Definitely Looks Like Godzilla
My Elderly Mother Didn't Understand The Meaning Of The Shocked/Sad Emoji Face In A Text, So My Partner Made Her A Visual Explanation
I Present To You All, My Fiancé
My Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eyeliner" Too Literally
Wife Says I Probably Hold The World Record
My Husband Works In The HEB Bakery And Today He Made This Tiny Baguette
I’m Always Losing My Nail Clippers, And It Stresses Me Out Because I’m A Massage Therapist And Need Them Regularly. Then Today I Came Home To This From My Boyfriend
Never thought I’d regard nail clippers as romantic, yet here we are.