“A Darwin Award Contender”: 57 Times People Just Couldn’t Believe Their Eyes At The Gym (New Pics)
When you go to the gym, you probably imagine a challenging but fulfilling session with your favorite music, good vibes, and lots of progress toward your physical goals. What you might not expect is laughing so hard that your abs hurt.
Some moments in the gym are so bizarre and hilarious that gym-goers can’t help but snap a photo and share it online. Bored Panda has collected the funniest photos of unexpected and weird things that people spotted at the gym, and they are as amusing as they are confusing. Check them out while you’re doing your cardio or in between your sets.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat Spandex That Stares Into Your Soul
If you're wearing a singlet and not competing in gymnastics or wrestling, I'm assuming it's a fêtish.
Went Outside To Do A Workout This Morning, And This Little Fella Was There
Anti-Valentine’s Day At My Gym, And We Were Allowed To Bring In A Picture Of Someone We Don’t Like, So Naturally
I'd be much more likely to want to pummel a photo of her creator.
Aside from developing and maintaining positive relationships, getting plenty of sleep, and eating a nutritious diet, one of the best things for your health and longevity is regular exercise. Your body needs movement. And if you spend the majority of your day sitting in a chair (hello, office life!) or on the couch (hi, Netflix!), you’re doing yourself a disservice.
The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week. This includes brisk walking. On top of that, you also need at least two muscle-strengthening activities every week.
Found This At The Gym. That Last Rep Must’ve Been Pretty Hard
This Guy’s Socks At The Gym
Some of the main benefits of living a physically active life include stronger bones and muscles, a reduced risk of chronic diseases, better brain health, higher-quality sleep, and fewer feelings of anxiety. Overall, if you’re exercising regularly, you’re leading a higher-quality life, and you’re able to do more everyday activities more easily.
To be clear, it isn’t mandatory that you get a gym membership. It’s important that you do the physical activities that you enjoy doing because that will make it easier to develop healthy habits and stay motivated.
If you prefer hiking, swimming, or even weight-lifting in your garage instead of jogging, biking, and using fitness machines, do that. Try out a few things and do what works for you. Just remember that adding a social element to your workouts can help you stay accountable, even if you prefer working out alone.
There Was An Attempt To Treadmill
Ladies And Gentlemen, We Moved Our Gym To Floor 7 1/2. Thank You
I Did Not Know That
As per the CDC, in the United States alone, around 110,000 lives could be saved every year if American adults aged 40+ increased their physical activity. Just 10 additional minutes per day would make a significant difference.
Walking, for example, is an accessible way of extending your lifespan. Your risk of prematurely passing away levels off at 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day if you’re younger than 60, and at 6,000 to 8,000 steps if you’re 60+.
There Was A Marching Band At The Gym Today
Saw A Brother At The Gym Tonight
I mean... if he is actively using the machine... more power to him
For some people, going to the gym is great because it energizes and hypes them up. For others, it’s tough to find the motivation to go. The barrier to entry isn’t just financial, though. There’s a lot of anxiety at play here for some individuals.
According to Planet Fitness, the three biggest sources of gym anxiety are related to the fear of being judged, the fear of choosing the ‘wrong’ gym, and the fear of not knowing where to start.
The Fact That They Let You Is So Funny
There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym
A Guy At The Gym Took His Invisalign Out Of His Mouth And Just Set It On The Floor Mid-Workout
A few things that can help you overcome your anxiety of being judged during your public workouts are wearing comfortable clothes, working with a trainer to understand how the equipment works, and avoiding peak hours.
It’s easier not to feel like you’re being judged when there are fewer people around. And if you have a certified trainer in your corner, you can quickly get to grips with everything.
Eventually, once you get used to your new surroundings and activities, you should start feeling more comfortable.
A Day In The Life Of A Manhattan Dog
Recently Moved And Am Looking For A New Gym. Think I've Found It
Smart Guy
Another thing to keep in mind is that not all gyms are built the same way. Some may be all-purpose, sure. But others might be geared more towards serious bodybuilders and weightlifters. Others might prioritize group activities or specialized workouts.
So, it’s best for you to think about the things that you’re looking for in a gym, like the atmosphere, main activities, proximity to your home, university, or office, working hours, etc., before you commit to anything.
Something to bear in mind is that many gyms allow beginners to try out their facilities either for free or for a tiny fee. Test a few places out and see where you feel the most comfortable.
The Calf Raise Machine Was 5 Feet Away
The Purpose Of A Treadmill Is Quite Simple, But This Lady Purchased A Segway Just So She Could Cut Down On Unnecessary Walking. She's A Genius
In the meantime, Decathlon stresses that many people experience gym anxiety. They either don’t know where to start or they’re scared to work out in front of strangers.
The upside is that, paradoxically, going to the gym (something you’re already anxious about) and exercising in general can help alleviate your anxiety. “Exercise helps your body release natural mood enhancers, reduces stress hormones, and builds mental resilience.”
The key to building a healthy relationship with fitness is to stop comparing with others (tougher than you’d think) and focus on your own journey. Focus on small, easily attainable goals at first to build up your self-confidence. Put on some good music to hype yourself up. Go to the gym with a friend who knows what they're doing for support.
My Gym During The Olympics
Went To The Gym The Other Day. Saw This Older Woman And Thought Her Water Bottle Was Interesting
Saw This Gem In The Gym Yesterday
This genius stacked the dumbbells and decided that doing pushups just so is the way to go. I swear he's a Darwin award contender, the entire thing was wobbling like mad.
I don't think there is any benefit from this. A simple inclined push-up with your feet on the bench would get the same outcome (But I could be wrong)
However, living a healthy lifestyle requires more than awesome progress at the gym. You also need to remember to get plenty of rest and eat a nutritious, varied diet. Everybody is unique, but in general, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Your body also needs sufficient downtime to heal and recuperate after intense workout sessions.
Living a healthy lifestyle also means cleaning up your habits so that you don’t undo all of the progress you’ve made. This means quitting smoking and heavily limiting (or completely giving up) drinking, and staying clear of highly processed foods.
Well, Isn't There No Better Inspiration Than Him
Checking Into The Gym Like
We’d love to hear from you in the comments, Pandas!
What’s your relationship with exercise and the gym like? Do you prefer social workouts with friends and strangers, or solitude to focus on your gains?
What are the weirdest things that you’ve ever seen at your local gym? What advice would you give someone who has never been to the gym before but is considering it? Tell us all about it!
What Is This Machine? I’ve Never Felt Such A Natural Movement In My Legs As Great As This (Friend Pictured)
How the hell do you get in it? Do you repel from the ceiling?
Thumb Exercises Are Very Popular At My Local Gym
Exactly What I'm Lookong For In A Gym
Saw This Sign At The Gym. I Mean, These Animals Live On Opposite Sides Of The Planet, Right?
Found In A Gym
Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership
My Dad's Client At The Gym Turned 99 Today
This Is The Sign My Gym Puts Up When The Janitors Are Cleaning The Women's Locker Room
The New Year’s Resolution People Are Still Going Strong At The Gym
My Gym Wants Me To Give Up
A Sure Way To Confuse The Posterior Chain
Combine Incline Bench Press With Back Extension And Leg Drive For The Ultimate Full-Body Workout
This Sign In My Local Gym
The Only Reason I Go To The Gym: The Ladies
My Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12-Year-Old For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic
The Guy At The Gym Took My Basketball And Wrote His Name On It. When I Found Out, He Just Crossed His Name Off
And no, I don’t intend to change my name to Ryan.