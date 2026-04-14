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When you go to the gym, you probably imagine a challenging but fulfilling session with your favorite music, good vibes, and lots of progress toward your physical goals. What you might not expect is laughing so hard that your abs hurt.

Some moments in the gym are so bizarre and hilarious that gym-goers can’t help but snap a photo and share it online. Bored Panda has collected the funniest photos of unexpected and weird things that people spotted at the gym, and they are as amusing as they are confusing. Check them out while you’re doing your cardio or in between your sets.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Spandex That Stares Into Your Soul

Woman making a shocked face at the gym while a man wears a workout outfit with a large cat face print.

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conocuinn avatar
Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're wearing a singlet and not competing in gymnastics or wrestling, I'm assuming it's a fêtish.

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    #2

    Went Outside To Do A Workout This Morning, And This Little Fella Was There

    Koala clinging to gym equipment, showcasing a surprising moment that fits a Darwin Award contender at the gym.

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    #3

    Anti-Valentine’s Day At My Gym, And We Were Allowed To Bring In A Picture Of Someone We Don’t Like, So Naturally

    Boxing punching bag in a gym with a taped photo of a woman, a quirky sight gym visitors couldn't believe their eyes.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be much more likely to want to pummel a photo of her creator.

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    Aside from developing and maintaining positive relationships, getting plenty of sleep, and eating a nutritious diet, one of the best things for your health and longevity is regular exercise. Your body needs movement. And if you spend the majority of your day sitting in a chair (hello, office life!) or on the couch (hi, Netflix!), you’re doing yourself a disservice.

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    The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week. This includes brisk walking. On top of that, you also need at least two muscle-strengthening activities every week.
    #4

    Found This At The Gym. That Last Rep Must’ve Been Pretty Hard

    Close-up of damaged gym equipment seat with visible indentations and tears on the black leather surface.

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    #5

    Fitness Level: Pro

    Thor's hammer placed among gym dumbbells on a weight rack, a surprising Darwin Award contender moment.

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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thor had to work out too!

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    #6

    This Guy’s Socks At The Gym

    Man at gym using leg press machine wearing unusual giraffe-themed leggings, a Darwin award contender moment.

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    Some of the main benefits of living a physically active life include stronger bones and muscles, a reduced risk of chronic diseases, better brain health, higher-quality sleep, and fewer feelings of anxiety. Overall, if you’re exercising regularly, you’re leading a higher-quality life, and you’re able to do more everyday activities more easily.

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    To be clear, it isn’t mandatory that you get a gym membership. It’s important that you do the physical activities that you enjoy doing because that will make it easier to develop healthy habits and stay motivated.

    If you prefer hiking, swimming, or even weight-lifting in your garage instead of jogging, biking, and using fitness machines, do that. Try out a few things and do what works for you. Just remember that adding a social element to your workouts can help you stay accountable, even if you prefer working out alone.
    #7

    There Was An Attempt To Treadmill

    Treadmill in a gym setting, highlighting fitness equipment and an unusual setup that surprises gym-goers.

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get it

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    #8

    Ladies And Gentlemen, We Moved Our Gym To Floor 7 1/2. Thank You

    Person using elliptical machine with head obscured by low ceiling in a gym, a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #9

    I Did Not Know That

    Person in a gym using exercise equipment incorrectly, demonstrating a Darwin Award contender moment at the gym.

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    As per the CDC, in the United States alone, around 110,000 lives could be saved every year if American adults aged 40+ increased their physical activity. Just 10 additional minutes per day would make a significant difference.

    Walking, for example, is an accessible way of extending your lifespan. Your risk of prematurely passing away levels off at 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day if you’re younger than 60, and at 6,000 to 8,000 steps if you’re 60+.
    #10

    There Was A Marching Band At The Gym Today

    Marching band members playing instruments while walking on gym treadmills, a surprising gym moment.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently the guy in the blue t-shirt needed motivation.

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    #11

    Saw A Brother At The Gym Tonight

    Man using treadmill at gym while playing video game on laptop, an unexpected gym moment caught on camera.

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean... if he is actively using the machine... more power to him

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    #12

    Saw This At The Gym This Morning

    Stationary bike at the gym with a fast food menu placed on handlebars, a gym fail Darwin Award contender moment.

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    For some people, going to the gym is great because it energizes and hypes them up. For others, it’s tough to find the motivation to go. The barrier to entry isn’t just financial, though. There’s a lot of anxiety at play here for some individuals.

    According to Planet Fitness, the three biggest sources of gym anxiety are related to the fear of being judged, the fear of choosing the ‘wrong’ gym, and the fear of not knowing where to start.
    #13

    The Fact That They Let You Is So Funny

    Alt text: Tweet about sneaking into the gym for months before getting a membership, highlighting gym humor and unexpected moments.

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    #14

    There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym

    Tortoise wearing a diaper on gym floor near weight plates, showing unusual gym moment and Darwin award contender.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's a tortoise.

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    #15

    A Guy At The Gym Took His Invisalign Out Of His Mouth And Just Set It On The Floor Mid-Workout

    Close-up of dirty gym shoes on wooden floor next to jump rope and clear dental mouthguards, gym fail moments.

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    A few things that can help you overcome your anxiety of being judged during your public workouts are wearing comfortable clothes, working with a trainer to understand how the equipment works, and avoiding peak hours.

    It’s easier not to feel like you’re being judged when there are fewer people around. And if you have a certified trainer in your corner, you can quickly get to grips with everything.

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    Eventually, once you get used to your new surroundings and activities, you should start feeling more comfortable.

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    #16

    A Day In The Life Of A Manhattan Dog

    Several dogs running on treadmills at the gym, a funny moment capturing unexpected gym behavior.

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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No bugs, rocks, leaves, wind in the hair or other bútts to sniff...gee this is fun.

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    #17

    Recently Moved And Am Looking For A New Gym. Think I've Found It

    Negative gym review describing an intimidating experience where someone was forced to unrack weights, gym Darwin Award contender.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that is true (probably not) the bf's oversight was not the first time.

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    #18

    Smart Guy

    Text post about a man at the gym planning to drop a weight on his foot to get attention from a girl.

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    Another thing to keep in mind is that not all gyms are built the same way. Some may be all-purpose, sure. But others might be geared more towards serious bodybuilders and weightlifters. Others might prioritize group activities or specialized workouts.

    So, it’s best for you to think about the things that you’re looking for in a gym, like the atmosphere, main activities, proximity to your home, university, or office, working hours, etc., before you commit to anything.

    Something to bear in mind is that many gyms allow beginners to try out their facilities either for free or for a tiny fee. Test a few places out and see where you feel the most comfortable.
    #19

    The Calf Raise Machine Was 5 Feet Away

    Two gym-goers attempt a risky workout pose, a Darwin Award contender moment at the gym with unusual exercise methods.

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    #20

    The Purpose Of A Treadmill Is Quite Simple, But This Lady Purchased A Segway Just So She Could Cut Down On Unnecessary Walking. She's A Genius

    Woman riding a hoverboard on a treadmill at the gym, an unusual and risky gym moment caught on camera.

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be fake. The wheels are to wide for the belt. The second she starts moving, she will just crash.

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    #21

    I Forgot How To Gym

    Gym scene with people using workout machines, including one person reading a newspaper, unusual gym behavior caught.

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    In the meantime, Decathlon stresses that many people experience gym anxiety. They either don’t know where to start or they’re scared to work out in front of strangers.

    The upside is that, paradoxically, going to the gym (something you’re already anxious about) and exercising in general can help alleviate your anxiety. “Exercise helps your body release natural mood enhancers, reduces stress hormones, and builds mental resilience.”

    The key to building a healthy relationship with fitness is to stop comparing with others (tougher than you’d think) and focus on your own journey. Focus on small, easily attainable goals at first to build up your self-confidence. Put on some good music to hype yourself up. Go to the gym with a friend who knows what they're doing for support.
    #22

    My Gym During The Olympics

    Several gym-goers watching a race on TV, capturing a Darwin Award contender moment at the gym.

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    #23

    Went To The Gym The Other Day. Saw This Older Woman And Thought Her Water Bottle Was Interesting

    Person wearing pink and green sneakers standing near weights in a gym, a clear bottle placed on the floor nearby.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, her water is 86 proof?

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    #24

    Saw This Gem In The Gym Yesterday

    Man attempting a risky plank balancing on dumbbells with feet elevated on a bench in a gym Darwin Award contender moment

    This genius stacked the dumbbells and decided that doing pushups just so is the way to go. I swear he's a Darwin award contender, the entire thing was wobbling like mad.

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think there is any benefit from this. A simple inclined push-up with your feet on the bench would get the same outcome (But I could be wrong)

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    However, living a healthy lifestyle requires more than awesome progress at the gym. You also need to remember to get plenty of rest and eat a nutritious, varied diet. Everybody is unique, but in general, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Your body also needs sufficient downtime to heal and recuperate after intense workout sessions.

    Living a healthy lifestyle also means cleaning up your habits so that you don’t undo all of the progress you’ve made. This means quitting smoking and heavily limiting (or completely giving up) drinking, and staying clear of highly processed foods.

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    #25

    Well, Isn't There No Better Inspiration Than Him

    Man on treadmill watching sports highlights on TV at gym, a surprising gym moment fitting a Darwin Award contender.

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    #26

    New Worker At The Local Gym

    Dog standing at gym reception desk with computer keyboard and mouse, a funny Darwin award contender moment captured.

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    #27

    Checking Into The Gym Like

    Man eating food while sitting on gym equipment, a surprising moment at the gym, a Darwin Award contender.

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    We’d love to hear from you in the comments, Pandas!

    What’s your relationship with exercise and the gym like? Do you prefer social workouts with friends and strangers, or solitude to focus on your gains?

    What are the weirdest things that you’ve ever seen at your local gym? What advice would you give someone who has never been to the gym before but is considering it? Tell us all about it!

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    #28

    What Is This Machine? I’ve Never Felt Such A Natural Movement In My Legs As Great As This (Friend Pictured)

    Man lying backwards on gym leg press machine in unusual position, highlighting Darwin award contender gym moments.

    How the hell do you get in it? Do you repel from the ceiling?

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its an AI machine.

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    #29

    Thumb Exercises Are Very Popular At My Local Gym

    Three people lying on the gym floor using phones and medicine balls during a workout session at the gym.

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    #30

    Exactly What I'm Lookong For In A Gym

    Planet Fitness sign offering pizza night and bagel morning as a thank you to gym members and visitors.

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    #31

    Saw This Sign At The Gym. I Mean, These Animals Live On Opposite Sides Of The Planet, Right?

    Sign on gym equipment humorously stating polar bears can eat 86 penguins in one sitting, a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #32

    Found In A Gym

    Sign showing correct and incorrect ways to use a hair dryer, a Darwin award contender moment at the gym.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a shame that the sign is needed at all.

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    #33

    Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership

    Gym warning sign threatening immediate membership cancellation if door is exited without emergency, a gym Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #34

    My Dad's Client At The Gym Turned 99 Today

    Elderly woman sitting in gym workout chair sipping cocktail, holding green exercise ball in unusual gym moment.

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    #35

    This Is The Sign My Gym Puts Up When The Janitors Are Cleaning The Women's Locker Room

    Yellow caution sign with a "Danger Man Inside" warning on tiled gym floor, illustrating gym fails and Darwin Award contenders.

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    #36

    The New Year’s Resolution People Are Still Going Strong At The Gym

    Gym equipment cluttered on floor with weights and a chip bag, showcasing a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #37

    My Gym Wants Me To Give Up

    Staircase with red lighting leading to a wall with bold gym motivational text about not giving up.

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    #38

    A Sure Way To Confuse The Posterior Chain

    Woman exercising on gym machine while others watch, a potential Darwin Award contender moment at the gym.

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    #39

    Combine Incline Bench Press With Back Extension And Leg Drive For The Ultimate Full-Body Workout

    Man in blue shirt lifting heavy weights on an incline bench press at the gym in a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #40

    Like A Hen Waiting For Her Eggs To Hatch

    Man sitting on dumbbells at the gym, distracted by phone, showcasing unusual gym behavior and Darwin Award contender moments.

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    #41

    This Sign In My Local Gym

    Gym sign with a person doing a plank exercise and the warning message do not move, highlighting gym safety and fitness humor.

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    #42

    The Only Reason I Go To The Gym: The Ladies

    Older woman in hair rollers exercising on a recumbent bike at the gym, an unexpected Darwin Award contender moment.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That takes me back to the 60s.

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    #43

    My Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12-Year-Old For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

    Man spotting a young person bench pressing heavy weights at the gym, a potential Darwin award contender moment.

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    #44

    The Guy At The Gym Took My Basketball And Wrote His Name On It. When I Found Out, He Just Crossed His Name Off

    Autographed basketball on a gym floor, showcasing a signature that surprises people at the gym.

    And no, I don’t intend to change my name to Ryan.

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    #45

    I Work At A Gym, And This Is The Bottle Of One Of Our Members

    Bottle of curry ketchup with a blue fitness wristband on a gym table next to a pencil and a workout log sheet.

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    #46

    I Assume The Mask Is Some Sort Of Statement

    Man wearing a hockey mask lifting dumbbells at Planet Fitness gym, a surprising gym moment captured.

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    #47

    Best Costume I’ve Seen At The Gym Today

    Indoor rock climbing wall with colorful holds and people preparing to climb at a gym Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #48

    Someone Thinks This Is A Good Idea

    Gym workout bench and kettlebells with resistance bands in a fitness center, illustrating a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #49

    Let Me Just Use Every 45lbs Plate In The Gym

    Man dangerously attempting leg press with excessive weights at gym, a shocking moment for Darwin Award contender.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then leave them for someone else to rerack?

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    #50

    Reminiscing On The Good Times At The Gym

    Person performing an advanced gym plank exercise with wheels, showcasing a surprising fitness move at the gym.

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    #51

    Sitting On A Machine And Not Using It. This Good Boy Made My Morning

    Golden retriever lying between treadmills at the gym, showcasing a surprising moment for Darwin award contenders.

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    #52

    Is This Optimal?

    Man in black shirt performing a deadlift with improper form in a gym, highlighting a Darwin Award contender moment.

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    #53

    Was At The Gym And Saw A Guy Charging His Weights

    Gym scene with two weight plates connected by a tangled charging cable on the floor, highlighting a gym fail.

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    #54

    They Really Do Care. The Gym On My Campus Really Wants Our Feedback

    Gym sign instructing to fill out a suggestions sheet below, circled in red, showcasing a Darwin Award contender gym fail.

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    #55

    Pre Workout Doing Ot

    Man at gym locker room sitting on floor making music with headphones and laptop, a true Darwin Award contender moment

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    #56

    He Tied Resistance Bands To The Cable Machine

    Man using resistance bands attached to a punching bag stand at the gym in a surprising fitness setup.

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    #57

    Well?

    Person in full medieval armor lifting weights at the gym, a humorous Darwin Award contender workout moment.

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