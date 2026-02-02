ADVERTISEMENT

Every day life has a funny way of being ridiculous when you stop and look at it for longer than two seconds, and that’s exactly where @occasional_vincent_draws does his best work. He takes those tiny, half-conscious moments we all brush past and turns them into perfectly timed, dry little punchlines that feel uncomfortably accurate.

The humor lands even harder because the delivery stays simple with primarily black-and-white, clean lines, no clutter, no over-explaining, focus remaining on the idea, and the right twist at the right moment. Whether he’s skewering social habits, nudging reality into the absurd, or putting those unspoken thoughts on the page, each comic feels like a quick nod of recognition followed by a laugh you didn’t plan on having.

Scroll down for 30 new comics and let us know which ones are your favorites. And if you want to follow Vincent’s future work, you can do that on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram

#1

Minimalist comic showing a cowboy at a counter with a man asking about his itchy trigger finger.

occasional_vincent_draws

10points
POST
    #2

    Minimalist comic shows pirate at office cubicle typing intensely while coworker leans on divider watching, capturing weird thoughts humor.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Minimalist comic showing two elderly men on a bench sharing a quirky thought about the past and their day.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Minimalist comic showing two insects observing a third on a window, exploring weirder thoughts in a simple style.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Minimalist comics showing simple figures interacting humorously with a red heart and red underwear, exploring weirder thoughts.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Minimalist comics show two rams butting heads, capturing the weirder thoughts you might have in a simple outdoor scene.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Minimalist comic showing Santa on a throne with characters reacting, exploring weirder thoughts in a simple black and white style.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Minimalist comic shows fortune teller describing a plastic snowman in a tiny blizzard of plastic snow inside a globe.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Minimalist comics featuring two dogs with humorous dialogue about one dog’s habits and traits.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Minimalist comic of two insects drinking on a branch, exploring weird thoughts about time and existence.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Minimalist comic showing an anteater sitting on a bench talking about going down the rabbit hole of the manosphere.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Minimalist comic shows two cowboys watching a horse using a phone, illustrating weirder thoughts in a humorous way.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Minimalist comic of two praying mantises, one holding a heart-shaped object saying Happy Valentines, exploring weirder thoughts.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Minimalist comic shows a distorted figure looking at a classical painted portrait, exploring weirder thoughts in simple art style.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Minimalist comic shows two people on a couch and a ghost saying don't panic, exploring weirder thoughts humor.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Minimalist comic showing a person surprised by a monster under the bed, exploring weird and unusual thoughts.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Minimalist comic shows a child in bed with a huge spider under it and an adult reassuring no monster is present.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Minimalist comic showing a man humorously struggling to eat spaghetti, illustrating weird thoughts in simple art.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Minimalist comic showing a spider on a web talking about the words crawlly and creepy, exploring weirder thoughts.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Minimalist comic showing a man on a mountain texting for cell reception while a meditating yogi looks on.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Minimalist comic shows a stressed man calling Archie's panic button repair service, exploring weirder thoughts.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Minimalist comics featuring a giraffe in quirky scenes, exploring the weirder thoughts in simple, humorous illustrations.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Minimalist comic showing two dogs humorously confused about whose day it is in a simple black and white drawing.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    2points
    POST
    #24

    Minimalist comic showing two people inside while another person steps outside, exploring weirder thoughts humorously.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    2points
    POST
    #25

    Minimalist comic showing office meeting at Rick’s Sausage Co., discussing sales with a chart and framed sausage drawings on the wall.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Minimalist comic showing a man at a desk with a cleaning person behind him, exploring weirder thoughts humorously.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Minimalist comic featuring two snails, one saying I'm leaving, capturing quirky and weirder thoughts humorously.

    occasional_vincent_draws

    1point
    POST

