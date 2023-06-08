Meet Semih, a collage artist from Turkey, whose works may cause various emotions - starting with a giggle, bursting with a laugh, ending even on a mix of concussion and uneasiness. It is all in the name of art and creativity. Collages created by Semih are characterized by blending concepts and objects at the same time. The result is quite unique.

As the artist told us during the last interview (click here to see the previous Bored Panda article about this artist): “What I believe is each being has a bond with all other beings. Most of the time, these bonds are still hidden or unexplored. Therefore, revealing them is fun. So I hope you will enjoy my meaning circus.”

This time we want to present you with Semih's collages featuring cats. You can admire mainly some “hybrids” of felines and humans. However weird it may sound, the effect is hilarious. Scroll down to see what this Turkish artist came up with this time.

More info: Instagram | Etsy