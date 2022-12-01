1submissions
Hey Retail Worker Pandas, How Was Black Friday For You?
Now that I think it's safe to ask, how was Black Friday? I don't shop during Black Friday because of the tales of people losing their minds, so, how was it for you guys?
Target here! It was great! Doors opened at 7. There was a line waiting but not too bad. We were all there to greet them including the store manager. The store brought in donuts in the morning for us and catered lunch. It was a great experience and even though we were busy I felt the management made sure it was a fun day for everyone!