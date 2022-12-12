5submissions
Hey Pandas, Write Down A Portion Of Your Favorite Song And Let Others Try To Guess It
Can be anything from a few lines to a whole verse! I want to see if I know any of them. Extra props to you if you are quoting Taylor swift song, solely because I really like her music.
To the misfits and the freaks
To the outcasts and the geeks
To the weird kids that don't care
Cause you feel like you're not there
To the ones who won't look in
To the mirror cause you're scared
Don't let the hater's hate become your own, oh, no, no
I'm not a fan of puppeteers, but I've a nagging fear
Someone else is pulling at the strings
Something terrible is going down through the entire town
Wreaking anarchy, and all it brings
I can't sit idly, no, I can't move at all
I curse the name, the one behind it all
You take your white finger
Slide the nail under the top and bottom
Buttons of my blazer
Relax the fraying wool, slacken ties.
"I'm ready to go, I'm taking chances
Sippin' less from champagne glasses
Gotta have you, I'm movin' closer
I won't take no for an answer"
:)
Moving on my way, ow
Why do I keep getting attracted
Jaseokgachi kkeullyeoga
I cannot explain this reaction
Igeotbakken, one, four, three
Why do I keep getting attractive
Ni moseumman tteoolla
I cannot explain this emotion
One, four, three, I love you