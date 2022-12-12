Can be anything from a few lines to a whole verse! I want to see if I know any of them. Extra props to you if you are quoting Taylor swift song, solely because I really like her music.

#1 To the misfits and the freaks

To the outcasts and the geeks

To the weird kids that don't care

Cause you feel like you're not there

To the ones who won't look in

To the mirror cause you're scared

Don't let the hater's hate become your own, oh, no, no

#2 I'm not a fan of puppeteers, but I've a nagging fear

Someone else is pulling at the strings

Something terrible is going down through the entire town

Wreaking anarchy, and all it brings

I can't sit idly, no, I can't move at all

I curse the name, the one behind it all

#3 You take your white finger

Slide the nail under the top and bottom

Buttons of my blazer

Relax the fraying wool, slacken ties.

#4 "I'm ready to go, I'm taking chances

Sippin' less from champagne glasses

Gotta have you, I'm movin' closer

I won't take no for an answer"

:)