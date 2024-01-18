2submissions
Hey Pandas, Would You Choose Revenge Or Patience?
Imagine you’re living with someone and they keep torturing you (making fun of you, scaring you, threatening you) whenever you try to get them to stop, they act up even more, and if you try to get them in trouble, you wind up getting the punishment. Would you choose to take things into your own hands and get revenge at the cost of getting in trouble, or would you just bite your tongue and wait to move out?
revenge, I'd do the same thing back to them
20 years ago I might have gone for revenge, doing some payback. With age I became calmer and more quiet. I'd just take it on the chin, moving out the first chance possible. But also being very firm about ending the relationship and/or contact with said people. I don't need negativity in my life. It's way too short wasting it for that.