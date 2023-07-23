1submissions
Hey Pandas With ADHD, What’s Your Best Life Hack?
What's your best life hack for handling the condition?
I Keep my keys and wallet in the exact same place in my house, I place them there as soon as I walk through the door. Saves me huge amounts of time searching for them as my squirrel brain would place them in the strangest places
can i ask, what are the symptoms of ADHD? (if this offends anyone i’m truly sorry.)
There are many symptoms, and not everyone has all of them... Best to check here: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/adult-adhd/symptoms-causes/syc-20350878
